Aesthetic dermatologist Dr. Malda Aldaoudi shares a few things about laser hair removal

New Delhi (India), March 9: Getting rid of these tiny, unsightly hairs can be a pesky job. But, what if we said there's an easier solution? You can now bid adieu to these unpleasant ingrown hairs, razor stubble, redness, and bumps with the help of a laser hair removal procedure by Dr. Malda Aldaoudi.
The name is held in high regard in the world of aesthetic medicine. She has rewritten the lives of innumerable people with her knowledge and passion. Talking about hair removal, unwanted hair is quite common on the legs, arms, bikini lines, upper lip, chin, and other parts of the body. The doctor says, "While there are a number of treatments that could help get rid of unwanted hair, most of them produce temporary results and have to be repeated again and again."
Dr. Malda Aldaoudi further explained, "Laser hair removal is a medical procedure that deters future hair growth with the use of an intense, pulsating beam of light (laser). This destroys the hair follicle and has proven to be remarkably useful for removing unwanted and excessive hair." The process is safe and effective and its results last for a long time.
"It is important to always remember that the more accurate term would be laser hair reduction and not laser hair removal," adds Dr. Malda Aldaoudi. To find answers to your questions like, what is the suitable laser type for different skin types? What is the number of sessions required? etc., you can watch her video by following this link: https://youtu.be/q-fgeIsyBBU
The doctor has always aided us with her proficiency. Throughout her professional journey, she has been a trainer for leading pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies. Currently, Dr. Malda is an accredited regional trainer, consultant, and KOL (Key Opinion Leader) for both Galderma (Restylane) and Sinclair Pharma (Silhouette Soft). She is now pursuing her master's at Harvard University.
Dr. Malda discusses different topics related to our health and beauty. While we are living in a time where social media platforms have become a source of information for the public, some of the data out there is not reliable, but this young lady has helped us understand certain medical terms and situations in the simplest ways.