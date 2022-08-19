Afro Pop Culture Is Making Headlines
When we think of pop culture, we think of Hollywood and the music industry, but there is a global Afro-pop culture movement.
The African continent is home to some of the world's most vibrant and progressive music scenes. Yet, despite this, most of the continent remains under-celebrated by global audiences.
Afro-pop culture is a force to reckon with, with Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana leading the pack. Afro-pop culture has become a global phenomenon as we speak. It's not only about music, but also food and fashion.
Why Nigeria Is the Capital of Afro Pop Culture
With globally acclaimed brands like Bbnaija and Nollywood, and global superstars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, Nigeria shines brightest.
Nigeria also leads in;
● The Nigerian music industry is one of the most successful in Africa. It generated revenue of US $38 million in 2022.
● Nigeria is the largest music market in Africa and the 39th largest in the world, with 12.2 million records sold in 2015.
● Nigeria hip hop and its artists are the most popular in Africa.
● The country’s rap scene boasts some of the most prominent artists in Africa. Rap artists like Vector, Efya, and Patoranking are household names worldwide.
● The country is home to many influential artists and companies in the music industry. But behind every Nigerian star, there is a story that can inspire millions worldwide.
Afro-pop Music Has a Strong Following Globally
Afro-pop music is a genre that doesn’t only have a strong following in Africa but also across the world. The Afro-pop culture is taking over the world, with artists such as Wizkid, Master KG, Burna Boy, and Sauti Sol making moves to create a powerful presence on an international level.
Afro-pop music has a strong following globally. The genre is trendy in Africa and parts of Europe and is gaining popularity in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the Caribbean.
The African continent is home to some of the most beautiful and talented musicians. The music that they create is a unique blend of soul, hip-hop, and pop that is making waves across the globe.
African pop culture has also had a solid following worldwide, thanks partly to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Popular songs from African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa are played on local radio stations in other parts of the world.
Today, Afro-pop artists are breaking new ground in popularity and influence. Their music videos have several billion views, with many becoming viral sensations due to their catchy lyrics and dance routines. During the Covid pandemic, Master KG’s Jerusalema was a global phenomenon, with many people trying different renditions globally. It has over 514 million views on YouTube.
A Big Part of the Global Pop Culture
Africa is one of the most beautiful continents in the world. People have unique cultures, traditions, and customs. In recent years, afro-pop culture has become an integral part of global music culture. The genre has gained momentum globally, with artists releasing hits influencing pop culture trends.
The Nigerian music industry has seen a steady rise in popularity over the past few years, thanks to the success of artists like Wizkid and Davido on the international scene. South Africa’s music scene is also experiencing a surge in interest from domestic and international audiences. Artists like Mango Groove have gained significant traction in recent years thanks to their unique sound and style.
In 2018 alone, there were over 5000 events featuring Afro-pop culture across Africa and beyond! The best part is that there’s no doubt that this trend will only continue to grow.
The Blitz of Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija is a reality TV show allowing viewers to vote for their favorite housemates weekly. The show premiered on 5 March 2006 on DStv Channel 37.
The house has lots of drama and excitement, with many things happening inside each housemate’s mind and heart. In Season 7 of Big Brother Naija, Eloswag is week four Head of House. Fans can’t wait to see who will win the competition and who will be eliminated from the show. From dramatic moments to fights, there is drama everywhere as the housemates are on their toes from the very first day.
