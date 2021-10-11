Against the odds: Mark Neilson’s climb to the top of an industry

Mark Neilson is one of the youngest top producers in the history of the entire multi-billion-dollar insurance industry. This is his story.
Mark started life as a young boy living in a small trailer with two hard-working and loving parents. His mother worked all sorts of odd jobs to help support her husband who worked as a commercial fisherman. Mark remembers working at the market with his father once he was old enough to do so. Money was not easy to come by in Alaska at that time, but his parents did everything they could to provide. As Mark grew in age he started helping to provide for his family as well, and even had a lemonade stand as small boy.
His family moved to Utah where he attended high school. At the age of 19, Mark moved to Denmark for a religious mission where he would spend the next two years in service of others. This experience changed the course of his life forever. It was during this two-year period that he found his passion for helping others. He credits the time that he spent overseas for helping reinforce many of the service-based leadership skills he applies to his business. After returning from the mission, Mark knew that he could never achieve his goals staying home in Utah, so he left.
Mark relocated to San Jose, CA.. Upon arrival he tried out a few different careers including electrical work. Like many entrepreneurs, Mark never felt he was getting paid for his value and knew it was unlikely that he would get a promotion. Determined to live a different life than the one he grew up with, Mark kept looking until he found the insurance industry. He fell in love. The fact that he could determine his own income and did so by helping people was exactly what he had been searching for.
Since that time Mark has gone on to become one of the top performers in the entire insurance industry. His accolades include, Diamond Club Member, Million Dollar Club Member, Presidents Club Member, Gold Club Member, Single-Month Production Record Holder, Producer of the Year, among many others. His determination to succeed at a high level is evident not only in his work-ethic, but in the care that he gives to the success of others. He believes that growing up from a humble background drives him to see others pull themselves up through hard work.
If you would like additional information or to see if you can work with Mark Nielson, he is reachable on Instagram via @m.neilson.