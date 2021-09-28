Agarbatti is Now the Choice of Investors in FMCG Startup’s, Incenza is Ready to Write a New Chapter in the Incense Market

Incenza is writing a new chapter in the Next Generation Incense market. It has grown its sales with its innovative and unique ideas of manufacturing incense sticks.
Incenza sales and manufacturing Pvt ltd an NCR based startup is coming up with a revolution in Incense and Other products.
Recently the company has launched three brands namely Incenza, Nilofar, and Mere Prabhu Ram. All of the three brands have path-breaking new concept products in Incenses. Where Incenza is a lifestyle brand on the other hand Mere Prabhu ram is a traditional religious brand. Whereas Nilofar is a typical oriental Arabic fragrance product.
There is a conscious effort by the company to redefine the incense Idea is to bring incense migration from the Pooja room to all spheres of life. They have introduced such fragrances that redefines the meaning of uniqueness, which is a blend of traditional and natural ingredients with the latest technologies. Each of the incense sticks by Incenza is meant for different purposes and spheres, it can be used while meditation you can use it to enhance your mood as per the fragrance. Because the sense of smell is the strongest one and it also controls your mood.
The best thing about these products is that they are unconventional and not like a traditional agarbatti. Moreover, they are charcoal free, essential oil-based sticks. And they have experimented with the packaging style too and replaced the old idea of packaging with its clutter-breaking never seen packaging in the incense market.
Not only this you will get the blend of fine international fragrances with the traditional notes. All of the products are lung friendly and even people with smoke allergies can use them. There is an effort to improve even the looks of the products by adding vegetable-based colours in certain products.
The company is celebrating the women workforce with 90 per cent women. Abhimanyu Nayyar, Sachin rana and KK Gautam are the brains behind the project. The company has already completed the formalities of receiving the first round of seed capital.