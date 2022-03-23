Ahmed Ali Ahmed aka Ahmed Mokbel, from a business student to a well known training expert

It's your achievements that describe your success in life, and Ahmed Ali Ahmed aka Ahmed Mokbel has put forward his achievements that clearly reflect his success in life in his chosen field.
From a business student, he chose his interest into modeling and today is a known training expert. At a very young age, Ahmed discovered his passion for fitness and bodybuilding. Before his graduation, he had already done modeling for quite a number pf major brands such as Pepsi, Sneakyand DIADORA. He chose his passion as his career and wished to earn something in the same. And he did it. Today, he is amongst one of the well known personal trainers and coaches in the line of fitness and bodybuilding in Dubai.
After completing his graduation from the Faculty of Commerce, Cairo University, Egypt, Ahmed decided to give all his time to his passion and make it his career. He started training in the same and joined multiple local bodybuilding competitions. And then he took a flight to Dubai in 2011 which changed everything for him. He dedicated everything to the fitness industry and started a business of his own in the same. He set up uis own Personal Training Business and today is known to have changed the lives of as many as 600 clients.
Today, Ahmed is a well known person in his respective industry and will soon be opening a studio of his own, where he can conduct group classes. His achievements aren't just limited to setting up a business, Ahmed has also been credited with several professional positions in the field. He has been authorised with Level 2 & Level 3 in personal training certified by ISSA, NCCPT- Strength Training Specialist, CPR, Strength and Conditioning, Online Coaching Certification, and Nutritional Advisor.
Ahmed jas built quite a good name in the industry bit his achievements don't just end here. We wish him all the luck and sup for his future endeavours.