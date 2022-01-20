Ahmed Khan reveals how to be noticed on social media

Social media has become a big part in many of our lives. Since its origin in 1997, it has reached upwards of 3 billion people. Yes, you read that right. And this number is constantly increasing. In the last decade alone, social media networks have seen their user base increase threefold; from 970 million in 2010 to a whopping 4.5 billion users in 2021. All of these statistics translate into opportunity. Whether you always wanted to start that blog or already have and are wondering how you can increase its reach, this article is for you.
Enter Ahmed Khan; a social media marketing guru who has been in this field long enough to know what steps are required to make it in the social media realm. Here are a couple of tips from Ahmed that are guaranteed to help you get recognition:
Hook 'em up!
You need to learn to grab the attention of your readers. Make them curious, make them want to inquire more, explains Ahmed. Getting the attention of your readers can definitely pave the way to your blog getting more recognition.
Keep it simple
Not only do you have to grab the readers’ attention, but you have to maintain it too. A recent study concluded that the average human attention span is 8 seconds; even less than that of a goldfish! What this means is that you have to try your best to keep it as simple as possible.
Don’t go too in-depth unless necessary. Use commonly used and understandable words, and try not to write extra long paragraphs as that can result in the reader losing interest.
Be you
In a world filled with increasingly fake “influencers”, being authentic and true to yourself has become a commodity. Just be yourself. Ahmed knows that there’s no need to filter out the real you. People aren’t stupid, they can differentiate the fake from the real. And you being yourself will only make you stand out more.
Inspire
Give people an easy-to-follow guideline/path as to how they can get closer to improving in your niche. Inspire them. Teach them with examples, preferably yours, as to how they can reach their destination. Motivate them to be better.
Interact
Make sure you interact with your readers. This can be in many forms; such as liking their comments on your blog posts, replying to them, or writing them back if they sent you a letter. Try to take 10 minutes out of your day everyday to interact with your readers, says Ahmed. It’s the little things like these that are bound to get you noticed.
Social media marketing isn’t the only strong suit of Ahmed though, with him being adept in Wordpress, HTML, Photoshop, Video Editing, Advertising and Crypto too. Apart from that, Ahmed loves playing football when he isn’t working. His work has led him to plenty of countries throughout the world, some of which are Paris,Belgium, UAE, United Kingdom and Spain - where he currently resides.