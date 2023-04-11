Ahmedabad’sLeadingRetailTechStartupAimsToDigitizeOver 5Lakh RetailersAcrossIndia

VasyERP one of the leading Cloud-Based ERP Companies aims to Digitize 5 Lakh+ Retailers acrossIndiatill2025.
VasyERP has launched its cost-effective Omnichannel & Counter less Retail Solutions to help smallandmedium-sizedretailerscompetewithlargerenterprises.
InPlansToBringMLAndAI-DrivenDemandForecastingandInventoryPlanning.
The Indian retail market is one of the fastest growing in the world and is expected to reach USD 2trillion by 2032, as per a recent report. It is estimated at USD 844 billion in 2022 with theunorganizedretailmarketcontributingaround87%oftheshare.
VasyERP Solutions has been working in the ERP industry for 6 years intending to bring tech-for-goodsolutions to the retail segment. They not only have reached a milestone of 12000+ customers duringthis time but also have collaborated with Reliance Industries Limited to accelerate the pace ofbringinginnovationtotheindustrywhilemaintainingthemostcost-effectivepricing.
“I come from a business family where my father used to own a business of Agricultural goods and inmy growing age, I have been through the journey of running a small business," said DharmendraAhuja, Co-Founder and CEO.“As a result, I am aware of the pulse of running a store as well as thechallengesthatretailerfacesintheirdailyoperations."
He went on to say, " We understand how difficult it can be to run a successful retail business in India.Keeping track of inventory, managing transactions, and providing excellent customer service can alltake a significant amount of time and effort. That is why we created an All-In-One POS solution thataddressesmultiplechallengesratherthanjustone."
They have recently launched a recent campaign Badhaye Business Ka Sense in Tata IPL 2023 whichaims to bring awareness about All-in-one ERP that can help retail businesses choose an efficientoptiontomanagetheirbusiness.
VasyERP is a simple and efficient Retail ERP Solution that handles everything from eCommerce toERP, Inventory, Cloud-POS, Omnichannel eCommerce, Self - Checkout, Smart Cart, m-POS,Customer Loyalty & Memberships, CRM, Offers & Discounts, GST Returns, Accounting and muchmore! This enables retailers to make informed business decisions, giving them a competitiveadvantageintoday'smarket.
"Our POS was created using the most up-to-date security protocols to ensure the safety of yourbusiness data and your customers' information." Our expert team is committed to providingexcellent customer service and ensuring that you have a positive experience with our POS product."DharmendraAhujasays.
There are approx 1.2 croreKirana shops in India, but only 15000 are e-commerce enabled,accounting for 0.125%. VasyERP aims to bring efficiency to the retail sector by digitizing 5 lakh+retailersacrossIndiatill2025andofferingcost-effectiveretailSolutions.