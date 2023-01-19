AICS: Where Commitment to Standards Isn’t Just a Clickbait

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 19: Logistics and international cargo delivery is an industry where new enterprises and organizations come into play now and then. But the issue with most such overnight enterprises is the inconsistencies in quality service. In an industry where quality standards are becoming click baits, Arihant International Courier Services is bringing revolutions through consistent and premium service standards.
AICS is a top Indian logistics company headquartered in Surat, India. Two CA dropout students, Pratik Shah and Chirag Dodia, are the men behind the enterprise. This director-duo, with a team of 40+ employees, is bringing forth notable changes in the industry standards.
Service quality is the foundation of AICS. Although the company bases its operation in Indian cities, it specializes in international courier and cargo services and, thus, maintains business ties with hundreds of reputed international courier services. They strive to perfect their supply chains across 220+ countries and focus on the timely delivery of services.
Even though the company was established in 2014 and had a short experience, the commitment to quality services significantly popularised them. They have already managed to open ten branches across the country in major cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai. So far, they have catered to the cargo needs of more than 6000 customers across more than 220 countries. They handle around 6 Lakh Kilograms of goods annually and have rightfully earned the title of India's leading foreign shipping company.
The last eight years of AICS operation in India have also brought several social changes. Unlike many other enterprises, AICS is keen on community development too. They believe in the possibilities of private-public partnerships and the upliftment of the local community. They have provided numerous employment opportunities in the Indian logistics industry at various levels. They also keep their efforts strong to empower the local sellers to test the waters internationally and even assist them in the process.
AICS recognizes some of its strengths as the timely delivery of goods, attention to the safe delivery of the products, solid customer support, excellent post-delivery services, free pickup and packing services, free warehouse services, live links for consignment tracking, easy customs clearance, door-delivery in remote locations, etc.
The ordering process at AICS is also quite straightforward compared to similar companies. The customers only have to access the company’s official website and go through the multiple service options to choose the ideal courier partner, route, and mode of shipment. The customizable route and shipment options let the user find the most affordable and economical option from the lot. The users can also choose the free packing service from AICS and schedule a pickup at their convenience. The robust IT team at AICS is committed to ensuring an easy and smooth ordering and scheduling process via the online platform.
The collective effort of the directors and the entire team facilitates a satisfying customer care service at AICS. The positive customer feedback and the never-ending commitment to improving are now motivating AICS to widen its horizons into the international markets and take the prime position among global cargo companies. They behold and pursue the vision to grow into more than a hundred branches in and out of India and become the best of the best in the field.
