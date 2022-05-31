Aim for the moon with these 3 cryptos: Mountanaz (MNAZ), Stellar (XLM), and FTX (FTT)

The cryptocurrency sector is continually evolving on a daily basis and coins that cease to reinvent themselves tend to lose out in the long run. As an investor, you should select cryptocurrencies that are rapidly innovating to potentially gain huge returns in the long term. Here are three coins that have come up with interesting upgrades that could help them to reach for the moon. Mountanaz (MNAZ), Stellar (XLM), and FTX (FTT) are the three coins that we have selected after a lot of research. Let’s find out more about these three tokens.
Mountanaz: Taking DeFi to a broader audience
The MNAZ Token will power the Mountanaz platform which aims to take DeFi to a broader audience. Retail players are often left out of the DeFi spaces due to the complexities and dynamic fee structures. However, MNAZ Token is for the common man.
Mountanaz seeks to address the shortcomings of existing DeFi platforms by providing an easy to use, simple, and intuitive multi-network enabling DeFi ecosystem for tokens and digital assets within the crypto space, with lower transaction fees.
With the help of the MNAX Token, users will be able to borrow and lend crypto assets, leveraging the multi-chain facility of the platform. Although the MNAZ Token will initially be deployed on the Binance Smart chain, it will include support for multiple chains allowing users to save on expensive gas fees. A lot of retail users avoid DeFi due to the high fees and transaction commissions. Mountanaz has been built to leverage the ability of a multi-chain network to provide access to DeFi for all consumers.
The community will be governed through a DAO and token holders will be able to initiate proposals for including new liquidity pools or adjusting interest rates. The Mountanaz Token could potentially provide handsome returns in the future. You can buy the MNAZ Token through a presale soon.
FTX expands into stock trading
The popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX has integrated the option for trading stocks on its platform. It will offer commission-free trading for stocks and will still depend on profits from cryptocurrencies to help its new venture. FTX is one of the largest derivatives cryptocurrency exchanges and aims to become a leading financial platform for multiple assets in the future. It is powered by the FTT Token which has delivered great returns in the past and is poised for potentially even more price spikes in the future. As the FTX platform branches out into more assets, it will help the potential rise of the FTT Token.
Stellar announces New Methodology to Measure Environmental Impact of Blockchain networks
The Stellar foundation in partnership with PWC USA has announced the launch of a new methodology for measuring the impact of blockchain network technology. As cryptocurrencies become mainstream and power humanity’s needs, there is a growing consensus on developing environmentally friendly blockchain technologies. Stellar has been at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly blockchain solutions. As per the study, “The Stellar network currently uses an estimated 481,324 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year”. The XLM Token is widely preferred by users across the world to transfer funds easily and quickly. These findings could help Stellar’s case in promoting itself as a viable option to replace existing payment networks. The Stellar Development Foundation released the framework to serve as a foundation for ongoing research and support efforts related to blockchain sustainability.
These three cryptocurrency tokens have the potential to deliver huge returns in the future if they can innovate to provide better solutions for major problems plaguing humanity. The Mountanaz Token could help millions of users lend or borrow assets by leveraging the power of DeFi. Do not forget to subscribe to the MNAZ social media channels given below. It will help you to stay updated about various developments in its ecosystem.
