AIPBA Pleads Government Not To Rely On The Soybean’s Supply and Demand Figures Projected By The Soybean Processors Association of India

New Delhi (India), December 07: The current situation of the Soya Meal crisis is very unfortunate and has become a serious issue again for the Livestock sector. Today India’s Livestock Farmers, which includes Fish, Shrimp, Cattle (Dairy) and Poultry, are in acute misery due to high feed costs and a surge in the Soya Meal prices.
According to AIPBA, in context to SOPA’s letter to Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Govt. of India, the figures communicated related to the Supply, Demand and Projections of Soybean and Soybean Meal for 2021-22 along with its Prices, seems have a disconnect and the figures are somehow not in line with the current market situation.
Bahadur Ali, Chairman, All India Poultry Breeder Association, said, “In SOPA’s letter, the figures for Soyabean Meal required for Livestock Farmers (Dairy, Aqua & Poultry) states 45 Lakh MT, which is actually far from reality. As in the present situation, our Livestock Farmers require 90 Lakh MT of Soya Meal per annum. These disconnected figures communicated to the Govt. authorities are very detrimental to the Livestock Farmer and to our Soya Industry which was against the objective of SOPA.”
With the requirement of Livestock Farmers of 90 Lakh MT of Soya Meal per annum which has been growing and projected to grow with a CAGR of 10% annually, however, the reported growth of agriculture crop of Soyabean has been only 1-2% from the last 3-4 years which shows that there is a huge gap now and will be in future if the right measures are not taken to fulfil this growing demand of the Livestock Industry.
As AIPBA has written to the concerned Ministries and Department representing the Livestock Farmers to collectively fight the wrong speculation and the unwanted price rises, which will be detrimental to Aatma-Nirbhar-Bharat.