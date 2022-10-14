Air Ambulance services by Blueheights Aviation expand across the Pan-India level

Nothing is more costly than Human Lives. Very often, we hear people succumbing to death because of the fact that there were no adequate transport services to timely take them to the hospital. This is very much common in small cities and towns where there is a lack of healthcare facilities and patients have to be taken to metropolitan cities for treatment. Unfortunately, by the time transport facilities are arranged, it is too late. However, things have changed in recent times with Air Ambulance services emerging as a fast and reliable means of medical transport. Air Ambulances, without a doubt, have been able to save a lot of lives and have usually been deployed to airlift critically ill patients from hilly regions or small towns with poor access. However, nowadays, Air Ambulance is being increasingly employed to ferry patients across cities, wherever ICUs and oxygen are available and one such company providing quality Air Ambulance services not just in India but throughout the world is Blueheights Aviation.
Blueheights Aviation, a well-known aviation company that provides Air Ambulances services have garnered a huge positive response from people across India because of their quality and fast services that have assisted numerous people by saving their lives. Their flights are equipped with all the modern-day medical equipment along with comfortable stretchers to assist patients to feel easy and comfortable. With professionally trained pilots and attendants on the pilot, both safety and comfort are ensured by Blueheights Aviation. Not just these aspects but another thing that makes Blueheights Aviation stand out from other players in the segment is the fact that they just not cater their services across India but also in several other countries around the world.
Air Ambulance Services offered by Blueheights Aviation are not just limited to airlifting or transporting critical patients but also to transporting medical equipment that is required on an urgent basis. For ensuring not just accessibility but also affordability, the company has kept their charges based on an hourly basis and the amount per hour is around INR 95K to a few Lakhs. It is out in the open that a plethora of factors does influence the cost of flying, however, if one closely looks at the cost, then it is quite evident that the service cost is pricier than the normal ambulances. However, despite this, if one compares the facility and swiftness that Air Ambulance provides compared to other ambulances, it is worth every rupee and this is what makes the transport mode the preferred choice of people across the country when it comes to airlifting their critically-ill beloved ones.
For ensuring convenience to the people, Blueheights Aviation allows people to book Air Ambulance with just a call, making the entire booking process hassle-free. With 24*7 Customer Support and executives present round the clock, the pioneer of the aviation sector ensures that you do not run out of options when you need their services the most. Incepted by Rajesh Singh, Blueheights Aviation is often referred to as one of the best air ambulance service providers in India. Spread across the length and breadth of the country, their Air Ambulance operates from numerous locations across India be it Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Patna, Guwahati, Raipur, and Bhubaneswar. They have also positioned themselves as one of the best air ambulance providers in places like Dubai, Singapore, USA, Europe, etc, bringing the world together. The firm is determined to provide people with world-class solutions and for the same, they are also rapidly moving in the direction to develop India’s first Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) which encompasses a highly skilled Rapid Assessment Intervention and Dispatch (RAID) team.
Under the Air Ambulance service provided by Blueheights Aviation, they also have the capability to mobilise their high-risk well-trained Obstetrics team in the shortest possible response time. Be it Ventilator, Spine Scoop Stretcher, Suction Machine, or Nebulizer, the Air Ambulance by Blueheights Aviation is laden with all the top-notch medical facilities. Apart from this, they also ensure Obtaining aviation and medical clearance, booking of stretcher and flight coordination, a privacy curtain to cover the patient area, coordinating with the attending facility, Ground transportation for conveying patients to and from a healthcare centre, coordinating the entire transfer and updating the family about every aspect. All these aspects are what make Blueheights Aviation the pioneer air ambulance service provider in this industry.