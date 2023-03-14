AirDoctor Reviews: Should You Buy AirDoctor Pro Air Purifier?

AirDoctor is a collection of air purifiers that are designed to enhance the air quality in your home.
It is available online at AirDoctorPro.com, AirDoctor can eliminate bacteria and viruses from the air to safeguard your family's health and your home.
Read on to learn all you should learn about AirDoctor's air purifiers in our review today.
What exactly is AirDoctor?
AirDoctor can be described as an air purification business that provides various products that enhance the health, cleanliness as well as the indoor quality your home.
The four air purifiers that are the most popular included in the AirDoctor collection comprise:
- AirDoctor 1000
- AirDoctor 2000
- AirDoctor 3000
- AirDoctor 5000
Every AirDoctor air purifier is equipped with an UltraHEPA filter as well as a pre-filter, an action dual carbon gas trap/VOC filter, an automatic mode as well as air quality sensors. change filter alerts, as well as ultra-smooth performance.
The four AirDoctor models air purifiers function similarly to shield your indoor space. They also come with similar features. The more powerful you model's number is the larger space the purifiers will take up.
AirDoctor 1000 AirDoctor 1000, for example is ideal as a guest room, children bedrooms, and homes offices. It circulates air throughout the 285 square feet 4 times an hour. It also circulates the air in the 570 square feet twice per hour. In addition it is it's AirDoctor 5000 provides professional-grade performance for larger spaces by circulating air every hour for an area of 2100 square feet.
How do AirDoctor Purifiers Work? Purifiers Do Their Work?
AirDoctor's air purifiers have been specifically designed to eliminate bacteria and viruses out of the air as well as capture ultra-fine contaminants that aren't visible.
It is placed in the AirDoctor purifier in the room. The device will then circulate air through the unit several times every hour. When air is circulated through the purifier it goes through a variety of filters. These filters eliminate pollutants from the air and help to breathe healthier air and an improved living environment.
Each AirDoctor air purifier has the following monitoring and filtering systems as well as the:
UltraHEPA Filter One of the first lines of protection for your AirDoctor's air purifier will be the UltraHEPA filter. It is a filter that captures ultra-fine particles that are not visible, including pollen, dust, mold spores and spores of smoke, fur hairs, pet dander bacteria and viruses. To qualify as an HEPA filter, it must be able to capture 99.97 percent of particles that are 0.3 microns. Based on an independent study of AirDoctor 3000, the AirDoctor 3000, the UltraHEPA filter has removed 99.99 percent of particles that were as small as 0.003 microns one hundred times lower than HEPA standard. When you run the AirDoctor filter, you will be able to remove dirt, bacteria, viruses pollen, and other minor particles from the air.
Carbon /gas trap / VOC Filter AirDoctor created a unique, dual-action, filter with a combination of carbon-based filter and gas trap along with a VOC filter. This filter is able to remove dangerous gases, odors, and ozone as well as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like formaldehyde out of the air. It helps you breathe healthier, cleaner air.
The Air Quality Monitor: All AirDoctor air purifiers have an indicator of air quality. When you put the purifier running in the auto-mode, it analyzes the quality of air within the room, and instantly adjusts itself to the proper amount of filtering. If you've recently cooked inside your home kitchen say then the AirDoctor could be running at full speed to clean the air. If the indoor air quality is high, the AirDoctor could run at a low speed. With the air quality gauge, you will be able to rest assured that your AirDoctor is always monitoring the air for the most efficient speed to operate at.
AirDoctor Features & Benefits
AirDoctor comes with four model numbers that come with various features. But the four AirDoctor air purifiers have basic features, such as:
UltraHEPA Filter AirDoctor makes use of an UltraHEPA filter in all models. The UltraHEPA filter is proven to eliminate contaminants that are as small as 0.003 microns out of the air, exceeding HEPA standard many times.
Pre-Filter Every AirDoctor Air purifier come with a pre-filter for separating large particles in the air. It is the AirDoctor 5000, in fact it has two permanent pre-filters to improve hygiene.
Dual-action Carbon/Gas Trap VOC filter The majority of AirDoctor air purifiers come with a dual-action exclusive filter that consists of a carbon filter gas trap and volatile organic compounds (VOC) filter. Instead of changing multiple filters every 6-12 months you could swap out only one filter at the same time enjoying purity within the air.
Auto-Mode and Air Quality Sensor Every AirDoctor purifier are in an auto-mode. When the mode is in automatic the filter will detect air qualityand runs at the appropriate speed to remove pollutants from the air based upon the quality of the air measured.
Sealing System This is sealed and seals every single contaminant within it to keep them from being released back into the atmosphere or entering your home.
Change Alert for Filter: You need to change the AirDoctor's filter every 6-12 months, based on filter type. The device informs you that it is time to change the filter. It is possible to purchase filters to replace them through AirDoctor's online store. AirDoctor on-line store.
Silent Performance AirDoctor's Air Purifiers feature an option of a low, medium or high setting. Based on the model you have and the model of your AirDoctor can run as quiet as 30dB-40dB at the lowest speed, and 50-59dB at fastest speed. The most robust AirDoctor is the AirDoctor 5000 is the quietest. It operates at 30dB when you are operating at the lowest speed, and 50dB when you are at the highest speed.
Capture the contaminants you can't see: The AirDoctor works by capturing the contaminants you don't see. The filters have been found to remove particles as tiny in size as 0.003 millimeters out of the air. The AirDoctor is able to remove particles that are mold-sized and mold-like (10 microns or more) as well as pollen and pollen-sized particle (10 up to 20 microns) as well as pets Dander (2.5 10-microns) and bacteria and viruses (0.06 or 0.1 microns) as well as microbes (0.06 and 0.2 microns) smoking (0.1 one micron to 0.2 micron) in the air.
30-Day Breathe-Easy Moneyback: All AirDoctor purchases include a 30 day "breathe easy" money-back promise. You've got 30 days to experience the AirDoctor and determine if you like it. If not want to, you can get an entire refund, less the cost of shipping and processing.
Proved and Tested to capture particles 100 times smaller in size than HEPA standards: In a test carried out by an independent laboratory that tested the AirDoctor 3000 was proven to eliminate 99.99 percent of particles that were as small as 0.003 millimeters of air particles, exceeding HEPA standards by more than 100 times. The lab also confirmed that its AirDoctor 3000 removed 99.97% of the virus that causes SARS-CoV-2 from the air inside the test chamber. Also, the lab confirmed its findings that AirDoctor 3000 removed 99.99% of all tested bacteria and viruses including H1N1 in third-party lab tests. In the end, AirDoctor's technology has been tested and proven efficient against specific bacteria, viruses, and pollutants floating around the air.
AirDoctor Products & Pricing
AirDoctor provides four models as flagships which include the:
- AirDoctor 1,000 ($399)
- AirDoctor 2000 ($389)
- AirDoctor 3000 ($629)
- AirDoctor 5000 ($999)
We'll look at each model more in depth below, including the distinctions between each model and which one is the best fit for your needs.
AirDoctor 1000 The Small & Mighty Tower ($399)
Referred to as "the tiny but powerful tower" AirDoctor 1000 is described as "the small and powerful tower." AirDoctor 1000 provides small but powerful purification to tiny bedrooms, nurseries, laundry rooms, home offices and other tiny areas around your home.
The AirDoctor 1000, you get the following speeds of air circulation:
- Circulates air over the 285 square feet area four times per hour.
- Circulates the air within the 570 square feet of space two times per hour.
The price is just $399 (including no shipping charges) This model AirDoctor 1000 aims to offer an easy, efficient purification system for smaller spaces in the house. It utilizes the same set of filters that are used in all AirDoctor 1000 air purifiers.
AirDoctor 1000's technical specifications for AirDoctor 1000's tech specs AirDoctor 1000 include:
- CADR (Smoke) / CFM: 152
- A Quality Particle Sensor for Air The answer is yes.
- Indicator of Air Quality If Yes
- Auto Mode Yes
- The Speed of the Fan 4
- Filters Pre-filters: 1 x 1 x carbon/VOC filter 1 H13 UltraHEPA Filter
- Recommended Filter Change Time Each 6-months (for any filter)
- Voltage: 120V / 60Hz
- The Sound Level ranges from 34dB - 54dB
- Dimensions Dimensions" (W) Dimensions: 9" (D) and 23" (H)
- Weight: 10lbs
- Easy-to-move tower design
AirDoctor 2000 The Small & Mighty Classic ($389)
Small, but effective purification for smaller areas The AirDoctor 2000 is designed to be used in smaller and medium-sized bedrooms as well as homes offices, nurseries and other spaces that are small to medium in size. It utilizes the same filters as the other AirDoctor air purifiers and circulates the air at least three times an hour.
The AirDoctor 2000, you get the following speeds of air circulation:
- The air is circulated in the 305 square feet of space four times per hour.
- Circulates the air within an area of 610 square feet 2 times an hour
The AirDoctor 2000 is priced at $10 less that AirDoctor 1000, which is priced at $10 less. AirDoctor 1000, the AirDoctor 2000 is perfect for smaller and medium-sized rooms around the house in which you might require more air purification, but don't want to invest the money on a premium more efficient model.
The technical specifications from AirDoctor 2000's tech specs include: AirDoctor 2000 include:
- CADR (Smoke) / CFM: 162
- A Quality Particle Sensor for Air Air Quality Particle Sensor: Yes
- The Air Quality Indicate Light The answer is yes.
- Auto Mode Yes
- Fan Speeds 4
- Filters Pre-filters: 1 x 1 x carbon/VOC filter 1 H13 UltraHEPA filter
- Recommended Filter Change Time The recommended frequency is every 6 months (for carbon or VOC filters) and every twelve months (for UltraHEPA filter)
- Voltage: 120V / 60Hz
- Sounds Levels: 40dB to
- Dimensions 13.85" (W) (H) x 6.6" (D) and 18.72" (H)
- Weight: 10lbs
- Portability Accessibility: Built-in, recessed handles and a tower design to allow for easy transport
AirDoctor 3000: The Classic Defender ($629)
AirDoctor 3000 AirDoctor 3000 is a traditional air purifier that is designed to circulate air in large rooms, kitchens, bedroom rooms and other large and medium-sized rooms. It circulates air two to four times an hour in larger rooms which results in the healthiest and cleanest home possible:
- The air is circulated in the area of 638 square feet 4 times per hour.
- The air is circulated in an area of 1,274 square feet 2 times an hour
- With a price of $629 and free shipping The AirDoctor 3000 is ideal for those who live in small spaces or other large or medium rooms that require air purification.
Tech specifications that are part of AirDoctor 3000's tech specs include: AirDoctor 3000 include:
- CADR (Smoke) / CFM: 340
- A Quality Particle Sensor for Air The answer is yes.
- Indicator of Air Quality The answer is yes.
- Auto Mode Auto Mode: Yes
- Fan Speeds 4
- Filters Pre-filters: 1 x 1 x carbon/VOC filter, 1 H13 UltraHEPA filter
- Recommended Filter Change Time Each 6 months (for carbon or VOC filters) and every twelve months (for UltraHEPA H13 filter)
- Voltage: 120V / 60Hz
- Sound Levels from 39dB-59dB
- Dimensions 15.75" (W) Dimensions: 15.75" (W) 8.35" (D) Dimensions: 15.75" (W) x 8.35" (D) 23" (H)
- Weight: 18lbs
- Portability Accessibility: Built-in handles, recessed handles and tower designs for easy mobility
AirDoctor 5000: Our Most Powerful Purifier ($999)
The top-end model of AirDoctor includes that of the AirDoctor 5000. The most powerful purifier within the AirDoctor range The AirDoctor 5000 concentrates on powerful purification that is quiet. The air purifier cleans in large areas such as larger houses and open-concept spaces as well as areas with tall ceilings and many more. Options for circulation include:
- The air is circulated in 1100 square feet of space Four times per hour.
- The air is circulated in an area of 2,001 square feet two times an hour
With a height of 29 inches with a width of 16 inches it is the AirDoctor 5000 aims to be the best air purification system for people who have larger demands for air purification.
The technical specifications for AirDoctor 5000's tech specs AirDoctor 5000 include:
- CADR (Smoke) / CFM: 534
- A Quality Particle Sensor for Air The answer is yes.
- Indicator of Air Quality The answer is yes.
- Auto Mode Yes
- Fan Speeds 6
- Filters: 2 x permanent pre-filters, 2 x carbon / VOC filters, 2 x H13 UltraHEPA filters
- Recommended Filter Change Time Each 6 months (for carbon or VOC filters) as well as every 12 months (for UltraHEPA filter)
- Voltage: 120V / 60Hz
- Sound Levels from 30 dB to 50dB
- Dimensions dimensions: Dimensions" (D) (16" D) x 16" (D) (H) 28.75" (H)
- Weight: 33lbs
- Portability: Built-in, concealed handle casters, and recessed handles that have tower designs for easy mobility
AirDoctor Air Purifiers How do Do ACH and the CADR Work?
When looking at air purifiers, it's crucial to look at factors like air changes every hour (ACH) and clean air delivery rate (CADR). The following is how each measure works:
Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR): CADR indicates the percentage of a certain contaminants has been eliminated from the air over an amount of time. It allows people to be able to objectively evaluate air purifiers against one another. CADR examines three specific pollutants that represent different sizes of particles. These include:
- Particles of pollen, as well as other particles that are large (20 microns)
- Dust and other particles of medium size (5 microns)
- Smoke and other tiny particulate matter (0.1 up to 1 microns)
The more CADR is higher is, the better the purifier's capability to cleanse the air in your home. It also indicates the quicker it will cycle to filter the air, resulting in greater cleanness. Particularly pay attention at the smoke CADR, because it reflects the capacity of the filter to remove tiny contaminants from the air.
air changes per hour (ACH): Air purifiers also publish their air-changes per hour, or ACH. In order to clean the air, purifiers have to move air. Experts recommend purifiers that can do at minimum four air changes per hour since it's the best way to ensure elimination of pollutants in the air. AirDoctor's air purifiers are able to clean small medium, large and even extra-large spaces by circulating all the air throughout the room at least at least every fifteen minutes based what model you pick. A few air purifiers that are less expensive come with 1 to 2-hour air change (ACH) that may leave your home less clean and fresh.
AirDoctor Accessories and Replacement Filters
Apart from the Air Purifiers mentioned above, AirDoctor sells a lineup of AirDoctor accessories and filters for replacement which include:
- AirDoctor 3000 UltraHEPA Replacement Filter: $59.95
- AirDoctor 3000 Carbon and Gas Trap/VOC New Filter $59.95
- AirDoctor 3000 Pre-Filter Replacement $19.95
- AirDoctor 3000 Filters One Year Combo Pack: $152.99
- AirDoctor 3000 Replacement Filters: Two Year Combo Pack: $269.99
- AirDoctor1000 Filter Set $79.99
- AirDoctor 2000 UltraHEPA Replacement Filter: $44.95
- AirDoctor2000 Carbon Trap replacement filter for VOC: $44.95
- The AirDoctor 2000 replacement pre-filter $14.99
- AirDoctor 2000 Filters One Year Combo Pack: $114.99
- AirDoctor 2000 Replacement Filters Two Year Combo Pack: $201.99
- AirDoctor UltraHEPA replacement filter Cost: $125
- AirDoctor 5000 Carbon and Gas Trap/VOC Replacement Filter Price: $125
- AirDoctor 5000 Permanently Filtering Cost: $35
- AirDoctor 5000 Filters One Year Combo Pack: $318.99
- AirDoctor 5000 Replacement Filters: Two Year Combo Pack: $562.99
- AirDoctor KN95 Masks (5 Pack): $9.95
Study of AirDoctors: Evidence from Science for the AirDoctor
AirDoctor collaborated with an independent lab to evaluate their air purifiers. This independent lab discovered AirDoctor air purifiers are backed by science and provide top quality and security.
The laboratory conducted tests on AirDoctor 3000 AirDoctor 3000 against the COVID-19 virus, H1N1, as well as particles that were as small as 0.003 microns to ensure it was working exactly as it was advertised. What they found was:
AirDoctor 3000 AirDoctor 3000 removed 99.97 percent of the live SARS virus by air from the test chamber.
AirDoctor 3000 AirDoctor 3000 removed 99.99 percent of all tested viruses and bacteria which included H1N1 when tested in third-party laboratory tests
AirDoctor 3000 AirDoctor 3000 was tested and confirmed to remove airborne particles smaller than 0.003 microns eliminating 99.99 percent of particles that are as small as 0.003 microns out of the air.
HEPA standards require filters to collect particles of 0.1 up to one micron at the smallest scale. Its AirDoctor 3000 was proven to surpass that standard by nearly 100 times.
You can check out the complete outcomes of the test that was carried out through LMS Technologies, Inc. in 2017 Here.
AirDoctor Reviews What do customers think of the service?
AirDoctor is a raving review from clients who want an effective air purification system at a reasonable cost.
Here are a few reviews written by customers on the internet:
A lot of customers are amazed by the freshness, cleanliness and clean the air inside their homes smells after they use AirDoctor's purifiers for air regularly.
A few people began using their AirDoctor air purifiers following being dissatisfied with other air purification systems.
AirDoctor's air purifiers are especially appreciated by those living in areas that are prone to forests that have been burned or air pollution, as well as other air quality issues. Many of the customers hailing originate from California along with other Western states such as utilize AirDoctor's purifiers to ensure high quality indoor air quality throughout all seasons.
Many customers purchase multiple AirDoctor air purifiers . such as one for each floor in the house.
Some are amazed by the quietness of the AirDoctor filters for air are. They can be run throughout the night without disrupting sleeping, for instance.
It is possible to observe the pollution AirDoctor removed off your air during the change of filters. Many are astonished by the results.
A lot of customers are pleased by the auto-air quality sensor on the AirDoctor line. If you smoke bacon or eat food, for instance, the AirDoctor air purifier will be able to detect the changes and then begin operating, helping to eliminate unpleasant odors and harmful substances from the air.
AirDoctor Refund Policy
AirDoctor comes with a 30-day "Breathe Easy Guarantee".
You can test AirDoctor at house for 30 days. If you don't like AirDoctor, call the firm to return the product and get a full refund, less cost of shipping and processing.
About Ideal Living
AirDoctor is a subbrand that is part of Ideal Living, a health and wellness business founded in the year 2000 by Peter Spiegel.
Presently, Ideal Living maintains three principal brands in its portfolio of products, including AirDoctor, AquaTru, and Thera Botanics.
In 1999, the company was founded. Ideal Living offers independently-tested and validated products that support the health of its customers. Its goal is to provide proactive self-care, while helping customers achieve their goals.
You can reach Ideal Living and the AirDoctor customer service department via the following channels:
Final Word
AirDoctor is a line of air purifiers with pre-filters, carbon/VOC gas trap filters and UltraHEPA filters that remove harmful substances out of the air.
A 30-day breath easy guarantee, AirDoctor air purifiers filter 99.99 percent of particles smaller than 0.003 millimeters out of the air, exceeding HEPA requirements in hundreds of ways.
For more information about the AirDoctor 1000 2000, 3000 or 5000, or to purchase an AirDoctor air filtering system today, visit the official website.
