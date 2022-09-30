The mankind has always worked towards leading a much more advanced and better life year after year, especially in terms of technology. We have seen how simple mobile devices keep getting software updates or new versions of the phone being launched in the market every other day. Not to mention the AI-artificial intelligence powered devices that have begun storming the current tech market right now. We find ourselves in a world where we are highly dependent on certain technological devices for our everyday life to carry on. it will not be incorrect to say that the world that we live in has become virtual, both at work and at home and the dependency on gadgets have been on an all-time high after the coronavirus pandemic struck us.
If you ask us what are the most commonly used gadgets in our everyday life — the answer is: cell phones, cookers, washing machines, laptops, microwaves, wifi routers, and much more. There is no debate that innovation of these devices and using them every day of our life has made things so much faster and easier. We are able to gather information about the other corner of the world within seconds right on a mobile phone. We are able to complete the household chores easily with the help of a washing machine or a microwave or a cooker. However, dear readers, as much as the dependency on gadgets have increased, it is bound to come with certain obstacles or side effects of using the gadgets so very often. The most common and significant problem of using these devices has to be EMR also known as electromagnetic radiation. Ultraviolet rays, lights, radio waves, infrared light, x-rays, and other sources of what leads to the creation of EMR.
We know, the question of how can we solve the problem of EMR must have popped in your minds. What if I told you that we have come across a very unique tech solution for this tech problem. The adverse effects of using gadgets has taken a toll on the healthy functioning of a body, especially the nervous system. We introduce to you AiresTech technology which helps us, obedient gadget users live in harmony with the devices by reducing long-term negative health because of radiation which is brought on as a result of electromagnetic radiation. Read on to understand more about this technology.
A Brief About AiresTech
Studies have shown that enjoys the last 20 years alone, we have Wednesday and exponential rise in the amount of prevalence of technology in our day to day life. Scientific research has also proven that EMF cost because of using these gadgets have a direct impact on our health and it has started acting as a stressor on our nervous system. Yeah with the AiresTech technology, we can proactively protect our well-being and health on a long-term basis. AiresTech technology is a solution that has created stable EMF that is coherent in nature and matches with our biological energy therefore eliminating the negative impact of EMR on our health.
The devices designed using AiresTech technology are with a nature of protecting a specific tool. Whereas there are certain devices that can help watch over the gadgets over an entire room. Some of them can be carried comfortably in one’s pocket and can be used as personal protection against radiation whereas some needs to be fixed just like a wireless device in order to block radiation from the source. AiresTech technology products data available are divided into four categories such as LifeTune device, LifeTune personal, LifeTune mini or pet, and LifeTune room.
How Does AiresTech Work?
AiresTech makes use of nanotechnology in order to decrease the negative side effects of ENR. This nanotechnology tends to operate on a certain Nano scale which allows electromagnetic radiation to function at minimum ranges of 600,000 nanometers thick.
For you to start using AiresTech device, you will have to keep the gadget in a secure, cool, and dark location. And ensure that you have placed the device and location that is safe. Yeah remember to keep your pets away from this. This device can be used with your laptops and PCs as well. The device also works exceptionally well with smart televisions and monitors and can also be used while you drive. It also works well with baby monitors, Wi-Fi networks, and other similar wireless devices. Let us understand each of aeries devices Individually.
The LifeTune device
You can call this as AiresTech flagship product! This device makes use of electromagnetic radiation modulation technology for reducing radiation that is emitted by wireless devices such as rotors, cordless phones, wireless ear pieces, baby monitors, laptops, phones, wireless headsets, and such similar devices. When you connect your wireless device to the AiresTech LifeTune device, it automatically blocks any kinds of radiation that are detrimental to human health.
Features
● This instrument comes with a shield floor layer that is made up of resilient and strong resin that protects the device from any kind of damage that can be caused from outside.
● It comes with a microprocessor that contains 1419857 round resonators that result in a powerful range of 6.5 feet.
● This chip comes powered with two resonator antennas that are diverse m and make the most of the ambient EMR.
● The CPU gives out temperature emissions which are absorbed by the infrared radiation of this device thereby protecting power supply.
● The device comes with a self adhesive coating with the help of which you can securely fasten the tool on the surface without any damage.
LifeTune personal
This particular AiresTech device is reasonably priced. Like other devices, this tool is also made to protect us people from the harmful effects of EMR created by nearby digital devices. Users can wear the LifeTunes personal on their neck or simply slip it inside a pouch and protect themselves from the harmful effects of normal electronic devices, cell towers, strong lines, and also private chat devices.
Features
● It comes with more, much more than 32 feet.
● It includes four 161 engraved resonators that are spherical in shape and come with a topological circuit on each of its microprocessors front and rear surface.
LifeTune mini
Yeah this is an EMR modulation device which is used to protect animals and people from any kinds of electromagnetic radiation given out by digital devices. This gadget is created in a manner that they can withstand active pets and people and also has features such as water resistance.
Features
● This tool comes with a protection of two shells which are made of durable and clear resin.
● The device is more durable and also water-resistant when compared to other AiresTech safety devices.
● The micro processors contain circular resonators both at the front and and back which are engraved into a topological circuit.
LifeTune room
It can be considered as the most efficient Ares device. Customers can be ensured that they are completely protected from all the EMR with this device. Once installed, the LifeTune room operates continuously by protecting you against electromagnetic radiation. Some users use this device at home, for example in living rooms, or even in offices where there are high EMR. Some even Take the device along with them as they drive.
Features
● It comes with two microprocessors that immediately helps in lessening negative impacts of electromagnetic radiation
● It contains a coating which absorbs infrared light and allows the thermal emissions to pass through from the microprocessors
Price and Refund Policy Of AiresTech
You can purchase this device from their official website at the following mentioned prices:
● LifeTune device is priced at $72.95
● LifeTune mini is priced at $179.99
● LifeTune personal is priced start at $249.99
● LifeTune room is priced at $299.95
AiresTech provides a 30 day, Money back guarantee with no questions asked. Users can claim for a full refund excluding the shipping charges if they’re not satisfied with the functioning of the devices for whatever reasons. Yeah
Pros Of Using AiresTech
● The products contain three silicon-based next generation microprocessors that effectively reduce negative impacts of electromagnetic radiation at home, at work, and while commuting.
● Nano technology is used while constructing this device
● Users are protected from the pollution of EMF caused by electronic devices, power lines, cell towers, and such other resources.
● Some of these devices can be easily carried with you in your pocket on Wallet
Cons Of Using AiresTech
● The device comes with no significant drawbacks
The Final Conclusion
The devices made by AiresTech technology are specialized to block electromagnetic radiation from gadgets. This brand is destined to become the most sought after in the future. The devices are reasonably priced and the variety of devices that AiresTech offers gives us the option of choosing what is best for us and at what price. The fact that it comes with a 30 day Money back guarantee with no questions asked is a great deal. So go grab your AiresTech device and protect yourself and your loved ones!