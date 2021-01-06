Ajanta Mahapatra Wears A Saree While Travelling, Inspires Hundreds Of Women Across India

She admits that as a child, her relationship with this traditional attire was quite loathsome. She dreaded wearing the saree. She recalls her mother’s words “Tu gote dina saree pindhibu” (One day you’d love to wear sarees). As she grew older, she found the attire comfortable enough to go trekking and hiking in, which took a lot of people by surprise. In 2017, a friend suggested that she wear this attire while traveling to foreign lands and Ajanta Mahapatra took her up on her suggestion. This quirky idea soon grew to be a crucial part of her identity. Today, she admits that her mother’s words have rung true in every way possible. She cherishes these words.
Ajanta Mahapatra hails from Odisha, but grew up in Assam. As a child, her father would travel to the borders of the country while working for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and she would accompany him. She visited the seven sisters every summer, which has encouraged her to explore more of the world as she grew older. Currently, she works as a Corporate professional while settled in New Jersey. Despite her taxing career and professional commitments, she never misses a moment to go travel the world.
She has never learned to compromise on her dreams or passions. Ajanta Mahapatra ensures to strike the right balance between work and leisure and lives life to her fullest. Her professional choices allow her to earn while her passion allows her to enjoy the simple pleasures of life, and she would never attempt to merge the two. Her lifestyle is inspiring to so many women across the globe and is proof that women can achieve their dreams while living unconventional lives.
She has faced several setbacks while traveling, often due to her food choices. Ajanta Mahapatra prefers a vegetarian lifestyle which is difficult to procure sometimes. She also has to ensure that these meals contain enough nutrients for her. Additionally, communication in foreign countries has always been a bit of a hurdle. Of course, none of these problems has deterred her from stepping out of her comfort zone and adventuring through these hurdles. They are mere stepping stones to her, as she continues to travel the world. To stay mentally empowered and financially secure, she extensively plans her itineraries, finances, and trips.
Her actions have received a lot of praise on social media. Her adventures are a source of inspiration for many. Several saree brands have reached out and praised her for her choice of attire. She is also a role model for a lot of women, projecting to them that they can achieve their dreams, earn money, and still be free birds. Her use of the saree is now an extension of her identity and grabs attention wherever she goes. A lot of locals and fellow tourists walk up to her and greet her with a “Namaste!” or “Hello India!”
Ajanta Mahapatra is an inspiration to thousands. She has promoted her indigenous traditions and achieved her passions side by side. She conquered her wanderlust while draped elegantly in nine yards of a beautiful saree.
