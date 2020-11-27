Ajay Boricha is leaving no stone unturned for helping the people

Rajkot could be known for some things yet nowadays it additionally sparkles with a youngster called Ajay Boricha who is a developing youth symbol in the city. He has stayed dynamic in this field and has even cut his specialty hard in the space of social work. He has taken up a few social issues in the general public and his endeavours have gathered great help from the city youth also. He has shaped his own gathering called Yuddh EJ Kalayan, which does various things in the general public.
He continues arranging various social work exercises like sorting out blood gift camps, clinical exam camps, helping the helpless understudies, managing the jobless youth to land positions and some more. With these blood gift camps, he had the option to collect great help from the neighbourhood youth and networks that approached to give the blood. These jugs of blood gave by the Rajkot based individuals assisted with sparing the lives of many experiencing COVID and different afflictions.
Hence he alongside his NGO has done some incredible things during the lockdown stage. The occasion was composed in relationship with another gathering Swami Vivekananda Samarast Simiti, which brought a good outcome. Other than sorting out the wellbeing or blood camp, he likewise runs a mission against cow meat. He feels that cow meat ought to be restricted in the whole country and thus he alongside his gathering continue sorting out different mindfulness missions and drives.