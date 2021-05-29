Ajit Kumar Srivastava shares concern over general negligence on COVID, & relapse of COVID-19 continue as COVID-2021- more formidable in India

Ajit Kumar Srivastava is renowned publicist who has been active in conducting & Organizing various PR & Advertising campaigns for Films & web series/OTTs including the ones in Hindi. He is also known for his works as Director, producer & entrepreneur. who expressed concerns over the new strain of Corona Virus which is reported to be more lethal & malignant. Developed countries including Canada had imposed temporary Ban on immigrants from UK as precautionary measure to contain the spread. He expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by Indian Government to restrict international travel & mandatory 14 days quarantine policy in government authorised hotels to ensure privileged travellers observe the regulations sans the inconvenience.
Recent Interaction with Ajit Kumar Srivastava revealed his grave concerns regarding the prolific & recent surge of cases in Maharashtra. Ajit who is currently based in Mumbai had the first-hand experience over the restrictions imposed by Maharashtra government to contain the Spread of COVID- 19 among the general public in the financial capital of India.
Ajit Kumar Srivastava further adds that the research over the COVID vaccination is in advanced stages, particularly if we look at the past trend where the spread of COVID 19 is expected to peak during the winters, however the proximity of people during summers cannot be liberally allowed as a word of caution. Nobody would appreciate the fate we went through 2020 due to COVID 19 scare to repeat in 2021.The restrictions imposed by government to contain covid 19 should be reflecting practically at ground level as well. Defaulters should be severely penalised to set examples for people taking it lightly or are habitually non-compliant. Mandatory measures like social distancing & wearing masks at all times in public places to be imposed with zero tolerance to prevent India being labelled as potential Corona Hub considering the population we have.
Born on 17 July 1987 in Varanasi, Ajit Kumar Srivastava is also the founder for his now established company Grootman Publicity (www.grootman.com) which is providing service to not only to regional & Hindi Cinema but also to upcoming OTT platform which has impressive clientele.
Grootman Publicity has worked for all the major marketing initiatives of India's first Marathi OTT channel (The Channel 1), as well as doing publicity for a number of OTT channels. Ajit Kumar Srivastava, being a well-known publicist, is also a film director, producer and entrepreneur. Ajit Kumar Srivastava upcoming Hindi film Coat, Bhanwar jindagi, Rambh, Pasco, Havala, Saksham etc. are his upcoming projects. Her sequence of ambitious projects includes her own production house "Nitya Motion Entertainment", which in the past successfully produced 'Tinka de Taxi', another OTT production "Leena" expected to hit the floors in May 2021 Is, to be written and directed by Ajit Kumar Srivastava.