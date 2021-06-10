Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad enlightened the life of 84 visually impaired people amidst the second wave of COVID

“World’s largest blood donor organization strives to become the world’s largest eye donor organsation and lighten up every dark life" stated Sandeep Kothari, the national president of Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP). Amidst the havoc wreaked by the dreadful second wave, where every human was facing downer due to outbreak of the unforeseen china virus, Mr. Kothari made a huge difference in the society which will be remembered for decades to come. When the society was facing an acute shortage of almost every available resource to cure and treat the victims of the awful virus, it required strong and mighty individuals, not in terms of money but in terms of thought process, audacity to step up and take up to the challenge posed to cater to the needs of the nation. Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad was and is one such organization which has supported India in the battle against COVID and has also helped numerous Indians in beating the deadly virus.
Amidst helping the COVID-19 patients, ABTYP also created awareness about the importance of eye donation and has made eminent contributions in giving the greatest gift to the visually impaired, i.e., the gift of sight.
Committing to this noble task of illuminating humanity, Akhil Bhartiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad under the assiduous leadership of Mr Kothari, has made eye donations of more than 1100 people (posthumously) and illuminated more than 2200 lives through its hardworking organisations.
The councils of ABTYP recorded 291 eye donations from 1 June, 2019 to 16 June, 2020 in the good old pre- COVID days. In the wake of the second wave, during the first four months of 2021, ABTYP has made 84 eye donations despite the frightening second wave of COVID when people were reluctant of even coming out of their houses. During this period, 35 councils have contributed to this noble cause and this is a stupendous achievement considering the atmosphere then. The family of ABTYP stands behind the notion that “Eye donation to the blind is one of the priceless gifts that one do” and encourages all to donate eyes and make this beautiful world seen by the ones without it.
Sandeep Kothari added, "On this felicitous occasion of World Eye Donation Day, ABTYP salutes all its branch councils and their associates who have played a silent but a very vital role in giving momentum to this vertical of the organization." While paying tributes to all the eye donors, they also expressed gratitude towards all the family members of the eye donor.