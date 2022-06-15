Akinde Bayo uses social media to create his influence within the sports industry.

Influencers are leveraging different sports industry aspects to make a living. There are many other avenues for individuals to make a name for themselves in the sports industry- from legendary players to famous coaches. The recent social media trend has also given rise to influencers- another tool for brands and companies to promote their brands or products. Especially those who have recently joined the social media arena lack knowledge and experience that fuels their passion for thriving.
Akinde Gbenga Bayo, an influencer and sports enthusiast, has worked in the sports industry for a long time. He rose to prominence using Twitter as the medium. Akinde has over 400,000 followers and constantly generates buzz around his ideas via free odds and winning combos. He has successfully used his knowledge and experience from football to earn success in the betting industry.
Thruways Realty Limited, a real estate firm founded by Akinde Gbenga Bayo, has helped him earn a name in real estate. He is the CEO of this firm and runs a lucrative business of leasing and selling property. The company is doing well because of the promising property market in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic capital. Akinde is leaving a mark in both the field of real estate and sports betting influencers.
Akinde started watching football as a kid and was instantly drawn to the game. Having found his passion, he decided to start betting on football. Though the initial years were tough, and he struggled to make significant profits, he continued to grow and strive. He kept learning more about the industry and made better predictions through mistakes. Slowly and steadily, he began to make profits. “Take a calculated risk instead of going bankrupt,” says Akinde. “If you ain’t getting it right, sit back, relax and study the game. Go solo, win alone, and rediscover what it means to win because no money is too small to lose, and at the end of the day, all that matters is winning.”
Bayo recalls his journey as a social media influencer who started at zero and has mastered the trade tricks. Dealing with social media trolls and haters has been a major challenge for him. Dedication and patience are some of the primary ingredients for success in any venture, and Akinde encourages people not to quit just because they meet a few temporary setbacks. Social media can be an excellent avenue for anyone with passion and dedication to succeed. However, it also takes discipline, patience, determination, and hard work. Akinde expressed his gratefulness for the opportunity.
He requests his followers to make use of opportunities and invest in themselves. He encourages people to develop a vision and strategy to help them achieve their goals. Be patient, he says, things will take time, but after all, Rome wasn’t built in a day. Akinde seeks to impact lives by inspiring others through his experience and skills.