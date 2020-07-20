Alandise Harris, Helping You Find Your Canine Best Friend with his program BurrnationK9s

Aside from hard work, intelligence, and perseverance, some additional factors that contribute to one’s success are their drive and spirit to push forward in whatever endeavor they have started. Drive and success are some of the things Alandise Harris brought both to basketball and Pitbull breeding.
Harris is a professional athlete who has been playing for European basketball teams since 2017. He’s played with three pro teams- Alba Fehervar, Zalakeramia ZTE KK, and, most recently, Astrum Levice. IN the duration of his pro career, the 29-year-old six-foot-six shooting guard has averaged a total of 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. His best year came when he played with Zalakeramia ZTE KK, where he carved in an average 17 points, six rebounds, and two steals at a 50 percent field goal percentage per game.
Harris’ college basketball career was also notable. After playing for two NCAA teams, Houston and Arkansas. The Little Rock-based player has a stat sheet consisting of 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in all of his 125 college games.
On top of his basketball career, Harris is the founder of Burrnationk9s. Burrnationk9s is an American Bully and Pitbull kennel that thrives on bringing the world the biggest, best, structured, muscled up colorful Extra Large American Bully and Extra-Large American Pitbull Terriers one will ever see.
The drive and spirit of the company’s founder have a huge influence in leading the company to where it is right now. Burrnationk9s has become known for being one of the top breeding programs in the nation as they have topped in the categories of production, consistency, revenue, health care, and dollars put back into the program. But more importantly, the company recognizes that these dogs are more than just animals. They treat every Pitbull terrier like a child and are given only the best care and treatment possible.
Moreover, the company also offers training services that cover everything from basic obedience until protection training. While training a Pitbull is a daunting task, the company takes on the challenge of sharpening the biggest XL American Bully & XL American Pitbull Terriers the world has ever seen.
Harris started his dog breeding venture in 2015 when he established Burrnation huskies. A year after, they shifted to focus on breeding American Bullies and American Pitbull Terriers. The company rebranded itself as Burrnationk9s.
Now, Burrnationk9s’ duo has produced healthy and well-raised Pitbulls. Some of their successful breeds include Chics Dig it, a 142-pound champion, and Mr. Kickin, who at 2-year-old is already weighing 140-pounds and is already 23-inches tall. In the weight category, BurrnationK9s’ most successful stud is Ellis Da Demon Recka, who weighed in at 219 pounds.
Burrnationk9s continues to hone and develop their breeding and training programs to make sure that they can service dog lovers and loving families looking for the perfect companionship dog. Making sure that the dogs remain in good shape and maintain their best behavior is the company’s two most important objectives.
For more information about Burrnationk9s, you may reach them through their website or you can follow and send them a direct message on Instagram.