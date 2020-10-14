Alex Ketchum Recognized Among the Topmost Influential Creators on Social Media

The rise of social media has empowered a whole new range of creative expression – providing platforms for previously unknown talents to create without boundaries. Instead of having to impress a suited network executive, you can create for a narrow, long-tailed audience who are looking for your unique viewpoint. This freedom has given everyone a voice, which has been a boon for our modern world, but it also means that these channels get saturated very quickly. In order to stand out from the rest and make a name for yourself, you have to be the cream of the crop. You have to be making something that is truly engaging and keeps people coming back, even when they have a multitude of other options.
Canadian comedian and YouTuber Alex Ketchum has done just that. In a staggeringly short amount of time, he has announced himself on the world stage by creating the kind of content that thrives when it is living and breathing on social media.
His career started with making videos as a young kid – exploring the endless possibilities that a simple flip phone camera could provide. He realized pretty quickly that he loved doing it and more so – he had some innate talent to be able to tell stories. His clunky homemade videos would make his friends and family laugh and he got addicted to that feeling. He loved having the ability to bring joy into someone else’s day and he wanted to find a way to do it for more people outside of his inner circles. At the time, social media was gathering steam and he realized that there was a career to be made – transforming his flip phone storytelling into polished online content.
Starting on YouTube, he began to combine his passions for comedy and filmmaking to create some ground-breaking videos – some of which went viral, getting picked up by outlets such as LadBible, VT and Right This Minute – which brought him lots of attention very early in his career. Quickly, he found himself building an audience of superfans who loved the mix of subtle sarcasm, quick wit and cutting-edge cultural trends that set his content apart.
Taking that momentum from YouTube, he expanded his horizons to start creating content for Instagram, Twitter and Facebook – adapting his signature style to create natively for each platform. His early success in each of these worlds show how savvy he is as a creator. He understands the game and how to build communities around his ideas. As a result, he has become one of the most influential creators on social media more generally – while still staying true to who he is and what got him here.
He’s been able to do what so many young creators aren’t. He’s been able to leverage the publicity he received from his most viral video (‘Fixing my wall with ramen noodles’) and convert those one-time viewers into loyal members of his community. That’s what talented content creators are able to do – and it builds a brand that can sustain itself over the long term. Ketchum’s brand stands out among the rest and the future looks very bright for this young creator.