ALGORAND (ALGO) FUNDAMENTALS SIGNAL A BULLISH FUTURE DESPITE A SHORT-TERM BEARISH TREND; FETCH.AI (FET) AND SNOWFALL PROTOCOL (SNW) ARE ON THE RISE—SNOWFALL PROTOCOL TAKES THE LEAD

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has remained in the news this week after hitting a new price milestone. Snowfall is now 400% higher than its presale launch price and only continues to rise.
The final wave of investors flocking to the protocol before the official launch on Jan. 3 continues to drive the price up. Snowfall tokens are now worth $0.17.
Fetch.ai (FET) is also growing in popularity as the artificial intelligence narrative gains traction. Algorand (ALGO), on the other hand, continues to fall despite strong fundamentals. Here's what's new in crypto:
Algorand Continues in An Endless Downtrend Despite Having Great Potential
Despite being hailed by analysts as one of the non-EVM chains with enormous potential, Algorand (ALGO) has been on a downtrend for several months. Algorand's (ALGO) market value has dropped 5.81% in the last seven days and 34.25% in the last month. Algorand (ALGO) is down 2% on the day.
Over the previous few weeks, Algorand's (ALGO) chart showed some consolidation, but buyers lost interest as a result of the asset’s continued sideways movement, causing Algorand (ALGO) to fall sharply. Since losing the crucial $0.28 price level on Nov. 20, Algorand has been unable to halt its decline. Algorand's (ALGO) market cap has also plummeted as bears completely dominate the coin. Despite this, there are many developments and a strong community behind Algorand (ALGO), and the token may make a comeback in 2023.
FET Token on The Rise as Fetch.Ai Seeks to Catalyze AI Revolution in Blockchain
Fetch.ai is an artificial intelligence (AI) lab developing an open, permissionless, and decentralized machine learning network backed by crypto. It was founded in 2017 and launched on Binance in March 2019. Fetch.ai democratizes access to AI technology by providing a permissionless network on which anyone can connect and access secure datasets by utilizing artificial intelligence to carry out tasks that take advantage of its global data network.
The foundation of the Fetch.AI model lies in use cases such as improving DeFi trading services, travel, and smart energy grids. Fetch.ai has been a top performer during the 2022 bear run and will undoubtedly be one of the bear market survivors. Fetch.ai has recovered more than half of its losses since the market's FTX-induced lows.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Up 250% In Just A Month, Eyes Up To 5000% Post Launch
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the first interoperability bridge that allows the transfer of fungible and non-fungible tokens between EVM and non-EVM compatible blockchains.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW), currently in its final round of presale, has gained more than 250% in value since round two and 400% since round one of the presale campaign. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) raised more than $3 million in rounds one and two. The second round exceeded expectations by selling out a day early thanks to a Snowfall Protocol (SNW) dApp prototype shared by the team with community members.
The third round is also performing extremely well. Over 85% of the allocated 100 million tokens have already been sold, with the remainder expected to run out before the official launch on January 3. Snowfall Protocol's (SNW) meteoric rise is expected to continue after launch, with early investors earning up to 5000% returns.
Snowfall tokens are currently priced at $0.17. The launch price will be $0.2, making this your best opportunity to purchase Snowfall Protocol (SNW) at a discount.
