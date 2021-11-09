Ali Alhashemi is Using His Inspiring Work to Uplift Individuals

November 09: Ali Alhashemi, also known as Barber Al, is a rising Instagram star and the celebrity barber who, with his work ethics and work discipline, has not only established that no profession is big or small but also the fact that with the most unexpected skills even, one could spread smiles and optimism in the community.
From serving the people around in the most beautiful of ways to ensuring that he finds dedication and diligence in whatever he does, Alhashemi’s efforts are worth all the admiration that they are gaining on Instagram. The best of the things that Al does for the community is his attempts to reinvigorate demoralised individuals.
Barber Al’s Instagram is replete with instances of him styling cancer patients’ hair and this he does only to see a curve of a smile on their faces. Al realises that losing hair can be devastating for many individuals. Cancer patients are already on the brink of a disturbing mental state, so he considers changing their hair to spread happiness across the cancer-patient community. Besides being a celebrity hairstylist, Barber Al is someone whose humble and kind deportment has made a mark in the international community as well.
For Al, boosting the confidence of his clients is the best of the aspects of his profession. He believes that before he cuts hair, it is essential for him to establish a connection with his client on an emotional level. This makes him enter the thoughts of his client organically. Once he is done building this bond, he feels his scissors magically work wonders and puts the perfect smile on his client’s face. According to Alhashemi, life is beautiful only if it spreads smiles even in the most trying of times, and this is precisely what he aims to do through his work.
Today Al is not only an Instagram personality, but is also known as a skilful individual who has used his profession to offer a ray of positivity and to send across a message that no profession is big or small; it all depends on how sincere one is with their work, as well as how dedicated one is to bring a positive change in their community.