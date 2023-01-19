All Eyes On Big Eyes Coin As it Passes $16.1million In Its Presale While Solana Soars

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) turns crypto heads once again having surpassed the impressive milestone of $16.1 million in presale. This mischievous but kind-hearted young meme coin has the crypto community at large waiting with bated breath and salivating tongues for what will be an imminent launch. At each successful presale stage, its increasing community answered the call and took its profile to the next level spurring the consumption of Big Eyes tokens.
The special sauce in the Big Eyes (BIG) looks to be its talent to effortlessly synthesise utility and an environmental philosophy with the light-hearted comical nod to giants of meme coin Doge Coin and Shiba Inu. In an age of increasing atomisation, alienation, and ennui Big Eyes (BIG) arrived to tell a grand story. A story that so far seems to have attracted those within crypto, those on its outskirts, and even those who previously had no prior interest or experience in the crypto world.
Big Eyes Coin has had an explosive presale, paving the way for a show-stopping token launch. Having amassed $16.1 million, the community has responded with huge enthusiasm.
Big Eyes Coin tells the plucky story of a cute anime kitten with a taste for succulent fish, unable to track down the quality of fish it had become used to and so craves because of the catastrophic impact of climate change and farmed fishing. This concern for the welfare of marine life resulted in the adoption of a charity wallet. 5% of the total Big Eyes (BIG) fund will go towards charities whose concern relates in some way to preserving marine life and the environment.
The Big Eyes (BIG) community will decide which charity the funds will go to echoing a democratic and fair approach. This utility token encompasses both a look towards minting NFTs, attracting a meme-centric community who enjoy the comical corner of an otherwise sombre finance industry, and a chance to enjoy a tight-knit community that share ideas and revel in the atmosphere and terrain embodied by Big Eyes.
Solana Rises With A Golden Meme
Solana has shown an incredible uptick in the last 48hrs. The price has in fact more than doubled. It has so far seen the greatest gain since the car crash revelations of FTX. The boom for Solana is nothing less than spectacular. The spike briefly elbowing Polygon out of the top ten position. A large part of the sudden spurt in interest can be laid at the door of BONK - a meme token that caused a stir over Christmas. BONK currently sits atop a marketcap of $57 million currently, it saw a 3,300% spike in its valuation. Yet another contributing factor to the surge in Solana is the move Helium made over to Solana’s network valuing its longevity, stability, and of course as noted by Helium’s CEO - its speed.
