All eyes on players like EMIL, Sunflag Iron and Adani as coal projects remain key to averting major power crisis

Nov 8: The world’s fastest-expanding economy is in danger of being derailed. Even as the festive season approaches, India is starring at one of the worst power crisis in years. 64 non-pithead power plants are left with less than four days of coal reserves, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
CEA monitored daily coal stocks in 135 plants and discovered that not a single plant had coal reserves that would last eight or more days. On October 3, the total stocks available was 78,09,200 tonnes. The daily requirement of the 135 power plants is 18,24,100 tonnes. The situation only seems to get worse as the power minister suggested that India could be faced with a coal crisis for as long as six months. This comes on the back of the Coal Ministry directing private operations like Hindalco, EMIL and Adani coal projects to up production levels. Captive mines under private players are expected to mine 54 million tonnes of coal in the current fiscal.
In a bid to pull up production levels, the ministry is also planning a proposal which would allow entities to give up their allotted coal blocks. Most of these mines have not been developed due to various technical issues faced by the holding companies. As per the proposed plan, the mine owners will not face any financial penalties while surrendering their coal blocks. However, this is subject to an initial scrutiny by a committee. Surrendered mines will immediately be offered for commercial mining through an auction which will boost coal production in the country.
The ministry also signed agreements with the successful bidders of the recent coal mine auction. Eight companies were signatories to the agreements for commercial coal mining, including players like Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Limited, Prakash Industries and Adani. Coal project operations by these companies will also add to India’s coal output.
Sunflag Iron bagged Bhivkund mine in Maharashtra, while Prakash Industries snapped up Bhaskarpara coal mine in Chhattisgarh. Ports-to-power conglomerate, Adani, made three winning bids in the auction, gaining Khargaon and Jhigador mines in Chhattisgarh and Gondkhari block in Maharashtra. These coal blocks will add to the tally of Adani coal projects operating in nine areas across the country.
India’s coal production registered a marginal decline in the last fiscal – dropping by 2.02 per cent to 716.084 million tonnes. On the other hand, power demands are at an all-time high with power consumption in August 2021 alone reaching 124 Billion Units (BU). In comparison, pre-COVID August 2019, consumption was 106 BU. What remains to be seen is if India’s coal sector is competent enough to handle such setbacks.
Tags: Adani Coal Project, EMIL, Sunflag Iron, Adani Group