ALL THE GOVERNMENT AND PRIVATE SCHOOLS IN STATE UPTO 10th CLASS TO BE CLOSED FROM JANUARY 8-14: ORDERS CM

DIRECTIONS ISSUED IN VIEW OF INCLEMENT WEATHER CONDITIONS

Chandigarh, January 7-

In view of inclement weather conditions in the region, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ordered that all the government, government aided and private schools in the state upto 10th class will remain close from January 8-14.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister, while expressing concern over rough weather conditions, said that this can cause a huge damage to the health of the children. He said that in larger interests of school going students, this order was necessitated and the schools will remain closed till January 14. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for safeguarding the interests of each and every section of the society.