All You Need to Know About a Savings Account Interest Calculator

As per the rules laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the interest rate on your savings account is calculated on a daily basis, on your closing balance for the day.
With the help of a savings account interest calculator, you can find out how much interest you can expect on your savings account balance. With the help of input data, the calculator determines the potential return that may be received on the balance of your savings account at a given point of time
Why use a savings account interest calculator?
You can determine the interest income you will earn using an online savings account interest calculator. It is a quick and easy process and you are generally required to provide only a few details, such as the principal balance and the interest rate.
To understand this better, we will take IDFC FIRST Bank's savings account interest rate calculator as our example.
Key elements of a savings account interest calculator
1. Account balance
Account balance is the first element of the calculator. You must enter your savings account balance here. The calculator will use it to compute the interest you can earn on it.
2. Interest rate
The second element of a savings account interest rate calculator is interest rate. Upon entering the interest rate of your existing bank savings account, the calculator will display information about your interest and what you could have earned if you held an IDFC FIRST Bank Savings Account.
Three benefits of a savings account interest calculator
1. Financial planning
It is crucial to have a financial plan that will guide you through all kinds of financial challenges, help you reach your financial goals, as well as help you improve your financial state. Savings calculators can help you figure out how much you can save after interest and return. They involve examining your expenses and savings thoroughly.
2. Prepare for inflation
If your cost of living is high, inflation will increase it further. Your money will likely depreciate after a few years if you continue to save at the current rate. By determining your returns with a savings account interest calculator, you’ll be in a better position to plan for your future.
3. Know your progress
You can use the calculator to gauge your progress if you have been saving for a goal for some time. The savings calculator may help you determine if you are saving enough to meet your goals within a specific amount of time.
Savings account interest rate calculators are easy to use, free of cost, and provide precise information. You can always use IDFC FIRST Bank's savings account calculator to estimate the future value of your money.