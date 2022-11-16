Alpha Brain Review 2023– Support Your Brain Functionality

The human brain is the most complex human organ consisting of 86 billion nerve cells. The brain controls the functionality of different human body parts, preserves memories, and many more. Whenever we are required to accomplish a normal or complex mental task, we rely on the brain functionally.
However, brain functionality will inevitably start decreasing as we get older. Also, our cognitive functions can be affected due to different health conditions. When we experience that our brain is getting weak, we look for an answer to the question, “is there any way to retain the brain functionality at 100%?”
The good news is that Alpha Brain is a renowned nootropic supplement developed in 2010. It is an effective supplement for boosting up cognitive functions. This supplement also supports our brain when we are under stress.
We will reveal many answers related to this supplement through this Alpha brain review. So, intently read this article.
What is Alpha Brain?
Onnit Lab launched Alpha Brain in 2011, and it has become the safest, reliable, and trustworthy nootropic supplement over the last few years.
- Improves mental performance
- Increases focus level
- Assists improve memory
You can reach the peak level of your consciousness once you start taking this drug. Moreover, it aids you to focus on complicated tasks for more than 6 hours uninterruptedly and work under stress.
Alpha wave production gets supported by Alpha Brain. This wave is taken to the zones associated with improved creativity and productivity, allowing its user to think precisely and accomplish any given tasks without trouble.
Additionally, a recent clinical study supports that healthy adults' recent verbal memory and executive functions get improved who took Alpha Brain for more than 6 weeks.
The Alpha Brain is BSCG Certified-Drug Free, ensuring that this supplement doesn’t contain toxic ingredients.
Moreover, it is keto-friendly and free from caffeine, dairy, gluten.
What are the Active Ingredients of Alpha Brain?
Alpha Brain contains 3 proprietary blended natural products and ingredients.
- Flow Blend: It stimulates Alpha wave synthesis with Phosphatidylserine, L-Tyrosine, and L-Theanine.
- Fuel Blend: It is a blend of Vincopetine, Pterostilbene, and L-Leucine that improves the communication between the nervous system.
- Focus Blend: Superior acetylcholine levels are maintained with Bacopa Monnieri Extract, Huperzia Serrata, and Alpha GPC.
We listed down the active ingredient below, which effectively helps you achieve the highest cognitive performance. Through this section, you will also learn the benefits of Alpha Brain.
Alpha GPC
Chlorine’s nootropic form is known as Alpha GPC. Doctors recommend this for people who are suffering from dementia, stroke, or Alzheimer's. Our brain contains acetylcholine precursors, and this ingredient improves the production of it.
Acetylcholine precursors is an essential brain chemical that has a significant impact on memory and attention. Different clinical studies found that Alpha GPC is beneficial for people suffering from brain dysfunction.
Huperzia Serrata
Breaking down of acetylcholine is less likely to happen due to the Huperzia Serrata. As a result, the accumulation of acetylcholine occurs in the brain, resulting in improved memory function. It also helps you to focus on any given task, like getting prepared for an exam.
Bacopa Monnieri
This is one of the active ingredients of Alpha Brain. It assists in enhancing long-term memory function. People with mild cognitive impairment will find significant improvement because of this ingredient. This also aids in boosting up reaction time while lessening mental stress.
L-Theanine
Theanine is categorized as amino acid, an effective ingredient in green tea which improves certain brain chemical’s level. Serotonin and dopamine are active components of the neurotransmitters which control a person’s sleep, emotion, and mood. Multiple brain functionality like response time, focus, and attention also gets improved due to Theanine.
L-Tyrosine
When a healthy adult starts taking Alpha Brain, s/he will experience significant improvement in his/her cognitive performance. It happens due to the included L-Tyrosine ingredient. This is a type of amino acid that allows a young adult to perform efficiently under stress.
Additionally, cognitive deficits due to different stressful situations get eliminated by this amino-acid supplement.
Oat Straw Extract
This ingredient is an effective solution for decreasing inflammation. Brain health gets improved because of this nootropic supplement’s common ingredient.
Phosphatidylserine
Normal brain functionality requires fat, and Phosphatidylserine fulfills this requirement. Immune cells receive signals with these phospholipids' help when a specific brain cell moves towards the end of its life cycle. Thus, cellular function is maintained.
As phospholipid level decreases over time, Phosphatidylserine helps to preserve the level and slows down the decrease rate.
Pterostilbene
Our brain slows down due to oxidative stress, and the responsibility of Pterostilbene is to reduce it so that the brain functionality can happen at its best. Long-term brain health is confirmed with this antioxidant. As a result, premature mental decay can be avoided.
Pyridoxine
Another name of Pyridoxine is Vitamin B-6 is a type of coenzyme. It progresses epinephrine, affecting alertness, GABA, serotonin, memory, and norepinephrine production.
When to Take the Alpha Brain?
In order to get the best benefit of Alpha Brain, it is significantly essential to take this supplement following the correct method. Make sure to follow the below terms of use.
- Take 2 capsules of this supplement a day after taking a light meal.
- Take Alpha Brain early in the morning; this will ensure the best result.
- If you are pregnant or have any complicated health problems, ensure to consult with a medical doctor before taking it.
You should consult a doctor before taking it and don’t consider it as a medicine for any disease.
To stay on the safe side, be strict to the doctor's advised dosage.
Can Alpha Brain Make You Sick?
Well, this is an obvious question that every person asks the doctor before taking any supplements, “what are the side effects?”
Similar to every drug, Alpha Brain also has a few side effects. The satisfying news is that; these side effects are not adverse according to the clinical trial. With proper care, these side effects are tolerable.
Since we researched a lot before writing this Alpha Brain review, we found that a few customers have experienced the below mild side effects.
Sleeplessness
After taking these supplements, you will be able to stay awake for several hours. To ensure that you are going to your bed at the ideal time, Onnit advises taking this supplement early in the morning. This way, you can stay much productive throughout the whole day.
Headache
A few customers claim that they had suffered from headaches upon having this drug. This side effect happens due to a lack of water intake. Moreover, it occurs since the user of this supplement stays so focused on the task.
New users of Onnit Alpha Brain feel dizziness because it boosts up the user's thought process.
Nausea
As stated earlier, it is recommended to take Alpha Brain after a light meal. When anyone takes it on an empty stomach, s/he will suffer from nausea.
Initially, a new Alpha Brain user may feel vomiting too. But this is not a matter of worry because once your body gets familiar with Alpha Brain, vomiting will not happen further.
Digestive Problems
Diarrhea or stomach ache can happen to the new users of Alpha Brain.
Jaw Pain
A few users of Alpha Brain faced jaw pain at the initial stage when a headache strikes first. However, the users also state that the pain went away within 1 or 2 days and didn’t come back. Also, the pain was tolerable.
But it may happen due to tightening your jaw when you focus for up to an hour on a project to accomplish it effectively.
Body Odor
This is an interesting side effect of Alpha Brain. Many users claimed that their body odor has become stronger after they started taking this Nootropic and changed a bit.
Although this is not a big deal, all you need to do is, drink more water than usual days and apply a bit of extra deodorant.
Jitters and Anxiety
Since Alpha Brain can also be categorized as stimulants to let your brain work better, jitters and anxiety can happen from time to time.
In fact, this is common with other Nootropics. After taking this capsule, the user may feel jitters and anxiety opening 15 – 20 minutes.
The good thing is, it goes away immediately.
Other possible side effects of Alpha Brain are as below.
- A person prone to hypotension shouldn’t take Alpha Brain without consulting a medical professional
- There has been little research on the Alpha GPC’s effects on pregnant women. So, it is advised to pregnant women not to use.
- Heart attack, seizures, or stroke may happen if someone takes it exceeding the recommended dosage.
Wave off your worries related to Alpha Brain side effects because all the above-discussed problems may happen initially. After your body accepts Alpha Brain, there will be no side effects.
However, you may experience the above adverse side effects even if you decide to take Alpha Brain with beverages or drinks.
Differences Between Onnit Alpha Brain and Other Nootropics?
This section will compare Onnit Alpha Brain and other Nootropics to make your decision precise before choosing a brain stimulator.
Alpha Brain vs. Adderall
Although Adderall is an effective and powerful nootropic compound, it has the below side effects.
- Low sex drive
- Anxiety
- Sweating
These are not all. If someone mixes Adderall along with alcohol and drinks it, the effects would be life-threatening.
While, using Alpha Brain is much safer and known as an organic drug-free nootropic supplement that helps you to improve your attentiveness, alertness, and motivation. It works perfectly over many people, and it is a safe alternative to Adderall.
Alpha Brain vs. Modafinil
The purposes and effects of Alpha Brain and Modafinil are nearly the same, but in terms of safety and side effects, both have much difference.
One notable thing about Modafinil is, it is ILLEGAL in many countries without a prescription.
Modafinil has the below side effects:
- Sudden sleep attack
- A prolonged sleep disorder
- Vertigo
- Nausea
- Rhinitis
- Headache
- Dyspepsia
- Diarrhea
On the other hand, Alpha Brain is a legal dietary supplement with minor side effects that go away over time. The above side effects of Modafinil must not be overlooked, and without prescription, it should not be taken.
Is Alpha Brain Safe?
After doing many clinical trials and extensive tests of the formulas, Alpha Brain is launched by Onnit.
To give you peace of mind, be noted that Alpha Brain is certified by the Banned Substances Control Group. This certification confirms that all-natural ingredients are used in Alpha Brain, and it doesn’t do any harm to human health as well as it is 100% safe to use.
Also, Alpha Brain is tested in multiple renowned labs of the USA named WADA (Anti-Doping Agency), USOC (U.S Olympic Committee).
Be reminded that Alpha Brain is categorized as a dietary supplement and unregulated by FDA.
In addition, Onnit Lab did several tests and research to ensure that no harmful ingredients are available in Alpha Brain.
Where to Buy Alpha Brain?
You don’t need to visit any physical store to buy Alpha Brain because it is readily available in the online store of Onnit. Simply browse to Onnit.com and place your order.
Besides, you can get a 15% discount on your monthly orders if you select to use the monthly subscription offers provided by Onnit.
Moreover, free shipping and a 100% money-back guarantee offer are also available on orders of more than $150.
How Long Does Alpha Brain Instant Last?
After you take Alpha Brain, it will last approximately 3 – 6 hours.
Within 30 minutes, this supplement will kick in. The full cognitive benefit is ensured when you take it for 6 weeks continuously.
Wrap Up
Hopefully, this Alpha Brain review removes all your confusion related to this supplement. Alpha Brain is made from all-natural ingredients, contains herbs, organic components, and is clinically certified by the BSCG.
Despite a few avoidable and adverse side effects, this supplement generates the expected result with no authenticity concerns.
If you are still confused about Onnit Alpha Brain’s performance, visit the official website of Onnit and read the customer reviews.
