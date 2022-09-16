Alpha Strength Review (USA): (Ingredients, Side Effects) Read Complaints | Is Alpha Strength a Scam?

Alpha Strength is a new supplement by New Alpha Nutrition. It naturally, easily, and effectively raises free "t" levels by 440% or more. It could be the most effective natural product available for men over 40 with erectile dysfunction, poor libido, and low testosterone levels.
Ingredients
Alpha Strength has 8 potent substances validated by current research that combine synergistically to help men get erections as hard as steel, sex drive to match, and rock-star confidence.
These are as follows:
L- Citrulline
Advantage:
● Increases Nitric Oxide Production (allowing blood to flow more easily to your penis)
Additional Advantages:
● Promotes Heart Health
● Increases Energy Levels
● Can help remember things better and think more clearly.
● Helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels
Tongkat Ali
Advantage:
● The most potent superherb for safely raising free testosterone (increasing sex-drive and erection hardness)
Additional Advantages:
● Aids in the Treatment of ED
● Can Increase Male Fertility
● Day-to-day Stress Relief
● This supplement aids muscle growth and strength gains
Fenugreek
Advantages:
● It prevents free testosterone from being converted to estrogen or being bound up by SHBG and being inaccessible to the body
● Can Enhance Sexual Performance
● Increases Energy Levels
● Improves Overall Health and Well-Being
● Zinc is the most critical mineral for testosterone production.
Additional Advantages:
● Important for Immune System Function
● Can Help with Memory
● Can Reduce the Risk of a Wide Range of Age-Related Chronic Diseases
● Can Help Fertility
Magnesium
Advantages:
● It is extremely effective at increasing testosterone levels
Additional Advantages:
● De-stresses and relaxes
● Effective Anti-Inflammatory
● Enhances Sleep Quality
● Can Improve Physical Performance
Vitamin B3
Advantages:
● It expands blood vessels and capillaries, allowing more blood to enter the capillaries, leading to harder, stronger and more sustainable erections.
Additional Advantages:
● Can lower LDL cholesterol Cholesterol
● Can boost HDL cholesterol Cholesterol
● Can Aid in the Prevention of Heart Disease
● Can Help Joint Health
Vitamin D3
Advantages:
● Promotes both healthy blood flow and optimal testosterone levels
● Improve mood and reduce stress and depression.
● Can Lower the Chances of Age-Related Cognitive Decline
● Can Aid in the Prevention of Clogged Arteries and the Risk of Heart Disease
● Can Help Improve Eye Health
● Promotes healthy testosterone levels
Additional Advantages:
● Improves bone strength and health
● Vital for Oral Health
● Can Aid in Healthy Weight Loss
● Can Improve Mental Health
What is the purpose of including Vitamin K2 in the supplement?
To know the answer to this, it is necessary to have background information on Vitamin D3.
First, about the name Vitamin D3.
In the early nineteenth century, many people had Rickets, a painful and debilitating disease in which a person grew up with bowed legs, making it difficult to walk. Anyway, they discovered that a specific chemical prevented Rickets. They'd recently discovered Vitamins A, B, and C in a similar manner while researching ways to prevent or cure dangerous ailments, so they simply labeled it Vitamin D.
The really amazing part is that Vitamin D3 is not a vitamin at all - it's a hormone, similar to testosterone or estrogen!
Anyway, here's the interesting thing about D3 being a hormone. It's actually a cell-signaling chemical, communicating to the body that there's enough energy to do things, such as healing injuries, fighting infections, working, or reproducing.
So is it important for sex, a high testosterone Level and an Erection?
Everyone is aware that sunlight may provide the necessary Vitamin D3. However, the following must occur:
● The naked skin must be exposed to direct sunshine
● The skin must sweat, which encourages the formation of Vitamin D3 on the skin
● Vitamin D3 must be absorbed through the pores.
And most people aren't out in the sun, and wearing sunscreen will prevent them from absorbing any D3. Even if they spend enough time in direct sunshine to secrete and absorb D3, the darker the skin is (naturally or from a tan), the less D3 the body absorbs.
The body is constantly attempting to ensure that it is adaptable to its current surroundings. One major thing it is attempting to adapt to is light. For example, light enters the eyes during the day, stimulating serotonin and wakefulness. It's intended to be dark at night. When it is, melatonin, the natural neurotransmitter that not only induces drowsiness but also signals the body to enter "Repair and Recovery Mode" after a long day's work, is stimulated.
But there's another mechanism that works similarly with light, based on the seasons rather than the days.
Most creatures emerge from hibernation to some extent in the spring. Even if they weren't hibernating and were simply trying to survive the winter, they would be attempting to use as little energy as possible.
Why? Because of a scarcity of resources, particularly food!
When spring arrives, they get the signal that there is a lot more food available, which means they can expend more energy, which means it's time for sex.
As a result, spring is regarded as the season of mating and fertility.
On the other hand, it is the best time to invest a lot of energy or make or have babies. As summer finishes and the days become shorter, and there's less and less light, and there's less and less of an abundance of food?
So here's the big question: how does the body know what season it is?
Temperature?
How many hours of sunlight are there in a day?
No!
It appears to be based on Vitamin D3 levels.
The body receives the signal that winter is approaching or has come due to a lack of Vitamin D3. It turns off, or significantly inhibits, all energy-consuming activity.
Wound healing slows and becomes less complete. There's much evidence that persons who break or fracture bones and also have low serum D3 levels don't mend nearly as effectively as those who have a high level of D3.
Any chronic (long-term, non-life-threatening) infections are postponed since battling infections requires a lot of energy. This is why Vitamin D3 is beneficial to the immune system. It informs the immune system that there is enough food, warmth, and energy to go all out.
People grow increasingly depressed, which is another word for unmotivated. There is evidence that low D3 correlates with low Dopamine, and Dopamine is the neurochemical that gives motivation, and Dopamine + Testosterone = Sexual Desire.
And, sexual drive and ability to perform decline, as do testosterone levels.
There are even some arguments that low D3 produces persistently high blood sugar and arterial plaque as a defense mechanism against the cold, and arterial plaque is the leading cause of erectile dysfunction.
So, where does Vitamin K2 fit into this?
Vitamin D 3 actually increases calcium buildup in the blood, which may lead to arterial plaque formation.
So, it turns out that Vitamin D3 requires a far less well-known spouse, Vitamin K2 for full health.
While Vitamin D3 draws calcium into the blood, which can be a good thing because it can protect the arteries from too much acidity, it can also be detrimental if it is not balanced by K2.
While D3 draws calcium from storage and into the blood, K2 does the opposite: it draws calcium from the blood and into storage.
Calcium is stored in the bones and teeth by the body.
This is why fresh scientific research indicates that Vitamin K2 can not only prevent but also reverse arterial plaque!
Vitamin K2 is a true vitamin, yet it is very easy to become deficient in because, like the well-known Vitamin B12, it is not found in plants or animals and is exclusively produced by bacteria. This is why it is only found in substantial amounts in fermented foods.
Dosage
To reap all of the advantages, start taking 4 Alpha Strength capsules per day with a little water.
There is no need to change lifestyle, eat a completely different diet, or spend time in the gym.
Simply take 4 capsules of Alpha Strength every day to raise the Nitric Oxide levels and increase Free Testosterone!
There are no unpleasant side effects or strange "rebound" consequences.
Simply taking Alpha Strength on a daily basis will bring testosterone levels back to normal.
Price
Platinum Customer Club (1)
● One bottle a month
● Subscription - $65
● One-Time Purchase - $69
● Delivered Monthly
Platinum Customer Club (2)
● Three Bottles Delivered Every 3 Months
● Subscription - $165 ($55 a bottle)
● One-Time Purchase - $177 ($59 a bottle)
● Delivered Every 3 Months
Best Value
● A 6-Month Supply of $294 ($49 a bottle)
Shipping and Money-Back Guarantee
● Worldwide shipping is free.
● 180-day money back guarantee
Precautions
1. Persons under the age of 18 should not use it.
2. Pregnant or nursing women should avoid using this product.
3. People with pre-existing medical conditions or taking any drugs should see a healthcare expert before using this product.
4. It should be used as directed.
Pros
● Boost testosterone using nutrients from the earth
● It has been lab-tested and contains no banned chemicals or illegal steroids.
● The two-stage mixture encourages natural testosterone production while inhibiting excess estrogen.
● Caffeine and stimulant-free - suitable for stacking with pre-workout supplements.
● Each bottle has a 30-day supply, sufficient for a 4-week training cycle.
Cons
● Can be purchased from the authorized website only
Conclusion
Natural Force Alpha Strength is the most effective all-natural test booster available. Its components have been clinically proven to raise testosterone levels.
Alpha Strength natural testosterone booster is the best quality product in the best packaging at every stage of the process.