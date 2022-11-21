Altcoin Season Is Gearing Up! Chainlink, Cardano, and BudBlockz Will Reach New Highs in 2023

As the end of the year quickly approaches, crypto enthusiasts should be up to date with the new crypto projects set to boom next year. If you are looking for the next coins that will revolutionize the crypto market in 2023, you are in the right place. Check out the following sections to find out why Chainlink, Cardano, and BudBlockz are poised to reach new highs in 2023.
Chainlink’s LINK to Bounce Back in 2023
Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain-based oracle network that enables the link between real-world data and smart contracts, making it easier for users to access information on the blockchain. The Chainlink network allows generating multiple subcontracts, and also takes the data only from the most reliable and trusted oracles and nodes for premium accuracy.
The Chainlink (LINK) project’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) had a huge success with $32 million worth of tokens being sold in just over a month. Since Chainlink (LINK) was launched in 2017, when the token price was just $0.17, it skyrocketed until reaching $52.99. While the crypto winter took a toll massively on its price, crypto experts believe it is currently undervalued, so it’s expected to surge and reach new highs in 2023.
Cardano Pushes Through Bearish Market Conditions
Cardano is a blockchain-based platform that allows for the execution of smart contracts and through its decentralized system, the platform aims to facilitate financial and banking services globally.
Cardano (ADA) is one of the most significant crypto coins by market capitalization. It was initially intended to be the most reliable, versatile, and durable blockchain platform for smart contracts, allowing the creation of various decentralized financial applications, new crypto assets, and activities. Also, Cardano (ADA) is one of the most secure blockchain technologies that are available in the crypto market.
Despite having a positive return on investment (ROI) and being among the ten largest cryptocurrencies, the current price of ADA coin is wildly underpriced due to bear market conditions. Cardano is a promising coin among crypto investors, with great use cases and it is expected to have a bright following year.
BudBlockz Sits on a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity
BudBlockz is the first of its kind and couldn’t come at a better time. As weed is increasingly being legalized and accepted throughout the world, the BudBlockz platform enables 24/7 fast and secure transactions between marijuana buyers and sellers.
The platform uses its native token, BLUNT. Holders can buy and sell weed products as long as they reside in a country where marijuana is legal. Also, investors who want to reap the benefits of this growing industry buy BLUNT tokens – not only to reap the benefits of skyrocketing prices in the near future but also to purchase NFTs on the platform. These NFTs are basically minted shares of marijuana businesses, hence allowing retail investors to directly participate in the growth of this industry.
>> Purchase BLUNT tokens here <<
Conclusion
Overall, 2023 may be a good year for crypto investors. More and more crypto coins and projects have mushroomed in this market, but not so many come with such strong business prospects as BudBlockz, Chainlink, and Cardano.
Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT)
Official Website: https://budblockz.io
Presale Registration: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.