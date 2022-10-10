Altcoins That Could Yield A 100x Profit In The Ongoing Bear Market - NEAR Protocol, Polkadot and Moshnake Token

Ever since the ongoing bear market began in the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, there has been an increased difficulty in completing crypto-related activities within the industry.
The bear market has a reputation for being a period of extreme market volatility and negative prices that affect businesses and individuals. Within the currency climate, crypto regulars such as traders and investors are finding it hard to perform their day-to-day activities and, as a result, are accumulating significant losses. This has led to a dependence on unorthodox methods to curb the effects of the bear market.
One strategy that has brought much success in previous bear markets is long-term cryptocurrency investing. Within the current climate, it seems like the best option for investors that can yield massive returns. For investors seeking long-term cryptocurrency investment options, these three altcoins - NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Polkadot (DOT) and Moshnake Token (MSH) are fantastic choices. We discuss all three altcoins in-depth below.
NEAR protocol (NEAR)
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a layer one blockchain-based community-run cloud computing platform. It is notable within the industry for providing feasible solutions to existing problems plaguing older blockchain systems, such as low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability. NEAR protocol (NEAR) also provides unique solutions to scaling issues and is an ideal environment secure enough to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) has established itself as an ideal platform that supports Decentralized Applications (dApps). Its native cryptocurrency, NEAR, is an integral part of its ecosystem and is responsible for facilitating several operations such as network governance, staking and rewards. NEAR is available on prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Huobi Global, Mandala Exchange, FTX and OKEx.
Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot (DOT) is a notable open-source crypto platformthat connects and secures a network of specialized blockchain networks. Polkadot (DOT) facilitates the cross-chain transfer of any data or asset types, not just tokens, and allows blockchains to achieve interoperability. It can also connect public and private chains, permissionless networks, oracles and future technologies.
Polkadot (DOT) is one of a few blockchain networks with the speed and performance to rival Ethereum (ETH), the world's dominant smart contract platform. Its native cryptocurrency, DOT, powers its ecosystem and facilitates several crypto-related operations, such as staking for operations and security, network governance, and bonding tokens to connect parachains. DOT is a highly sought-after token available on several top crypto platforms, including Binance, Huobi Global, Coinbase, OKex and Kucoin.
Moshnake Token (MSH)
Moshnake Token (MSH) is an upcoming gaming coin that has recently become the subject of much interest and excitement within the cryptocurrency industry. Native to the Moshnake crypto gaming platform, Moshnake Token (MSH) facilitates several crypto-related operations on the platform, such as payment fees, network governance, and purchase of in-game items on the Moshnake Internal Marketplace. The token is one of the most anticipated cryptocurrencies this year and could likely become a valuable asset in the current climate.
Moshnake Token (MSH) is fast approaching its presale and could be the perfect long-term cryptocurrency investment for struggling investors. The token features low transaction fees and fast confirmation times that could see it quickly adopted by traders for interaction and other crypto-related activities.
