Ambassador of World Balance, Sidhik Khan J a renowned Tollywood actor and model

It's not about being flawless when it comes to modelling. What is required is a face that people can recognise in a split second. Sidhik Khan J is one such Indian model who has achieved a milestone as a star in Tollywood.
Hailing from Kerala, he completed his bachelors in English from Anna Mali University, Tamil Nadu. Having a strong passion for modelling and acting, he made his debut as a contestant in Swapna Sundari, a Tamil television reality show and also worked in many short films.
When asked about acting, Sidhik commented “ Acting isn't about impersonating someone else. It's about finding the similarities in what seems to be dissimilar and then finding yourself there. “
He further added, “ That is why acting is so appealing. You have complete freedom to break any of your own laws.”
Apart from being an actor and model, he is the brand ambassador for World Balance, a multinational brand headquartered in Philippines. The brand is built on providing a diverse range of high-quality goods and experiences that their customers enjoy. World Balance brings value and comfort to consumers from all walks of life, whether it's for daily wear, work, or success.
Being excellent in his own field, Sidhik has been awarded best model physique 2018 and the best runway model (male) 2019. His perception towards life is remarkable, as he feels, "Those who are scared to try and those who are afraid, are the two groups of people who will tell you that you cannot make a difference in this world."
During this pandemic, instead of wasting time he turned it into an opportunity and collaborated with many brands. With 10k followers on Instagram, he inspired a lot of people to work.
Consistency is the key to success and this makes Sidhik, a hardworking and eminent personality in the Tollywood industry.