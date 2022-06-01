Amidst the spread of rare infections among children, is it good to relax Covid curbs?

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought one of the worst tragedies to many families around the world. While many lost their parents, partners, and family members, there were a lot of people who lost their children.
What seemed to be a small disease outbreak at the end of 2019, brought the whole world to a standstill for nearly two years. As time passed by and people got to know more and more about the Coronavirus, the stringency in laws and the caution among people grew.
As things seemed to be getting better in most parts of the world as 2022 pounced upon, this wasn’t it. While the cases of the Covid-19 virus are decreasing and the deaths caused by the virus have also reduced to a great extent in most parts of the world, Covid is far from over. There are new mutations of the virus emerging every day.
Not just this, there are studies that show that new diseases are affecting children around the world after the Covid outbreak.
With the world moving towards relaxing the Covid-19 curbs and opening borders, cases of children being affected by mysterious Hepatitis worldwide — including countries like the US and UK — have been reported. According to the World Health Organisation, the prime reason for this outbreak was suspected to be a form of adenovirus.
Even in India in 2021, doctors in Madhya Pradesh had found that children who had been infected with Covid-19 were becoming victims of Hepatitis. After the Covid-19 surge in Kerala, children also suffered from tomato flu.
Today, there are cases of monkeypox being recorded in countries around the world.
All of these rare infections are breaking out around the globe amidst the spread of Covid-19. The reason of main concern is that they pose a great threat to the lives of children.
While the countries are still recovering from Covid-19, these viruses might hamper the health sector further. Hence, it is essential to ponder upon whether this is really a good time to relax Covid-19 related curbs and go back to normalcy or wait a little longer so that these rare viruses can be won over around the world too.