Amit Kumar joins as Advisor to Tech Startup iDesign.Market

May 24: Amit Kumar, CEO of OLX Autos India, has recently joined as a strategic advisor to iDesign.Market, a New Delhi based tech startup. iDesign is building a SaaS led community listing platform for Interior Designers and Contractors. In this capacity, Amit will be advising the management on improvising their product offering and increasing its traction across India.
Amit has a long experience across tech enterprises and e-commerce start-ups. He is currently working as CEO of OLX Auto India. In earlier assignments, he was a part of the founding team of Jabong, and held leadership roles in Snapdeal and Jumia.com (A Rocket Internet Co.) as its CEO. A graduate of IIT Bombay and an alumnus of ISB Hyderabad, Amit is an active advisor and a well know speaker at tech forums and seminars.
The iDesign team is being led by Ashish Dhingra, an alumnus of XIM Bhubaneswar and SPA Delhi, with deep domain experience in Interiors, and Sunil Bhakuni who brings with him years of experience in technology with companies like AWS, Jabong.com, Cardekho and Lenskart.
“We are delighted to welcome Amit as our advisor. This is a huge vote of confidence in the potential of iDesign and we look forward to benefitting and leveraging his expertise to scale further” said Sunil.