Amyra's craftsmanship reflects the timelessness and elegance of handcrafted accessories through its extensive collection.

India has been synonymous with diverse cultural values, artifacts, and handcrafts from the beginning of time. From colourful textiles and intricate embroidery to pottery, jewellery and wood carvings, Indian handicrafts are famous worldwide for their beauty and craftsmanship. These handicrafts not only represent India’s artistic heritage, but also serves as a testament to the country’s rich history and traditions. India’s cultural heritage is a feast for the senses and a source of inspiration for people around the world.
Born out of this enduring love towards these cultural values, is Amyra. An accessory brand, that embodies intricate embroidery, embellishments, and the timeless weaves.
The backstory and the founders
Amyra was launched in the year 2018, finding value in the need for the artistic and embroidered potlis and clutches among the women who wish to experience the way of living rooted with the Indian arts and crafts. Every design reflects the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India. The brand’s vision to bring Indian weaves, embroidery, and handcrafts to the global space paved way for its current position in the market. Its enticing collection is available at several prestigious online retailers and grand boutiques in every major city. Priyanka & Jatin, the brands founders believed that fashion has the power to tell stories, and that by creating a brand that reflects the beauty and diversity of India, they could help people understand and appreciate the country's cultural heritage.
Craftsmanship at Amyra
AMYRA’s approach to design is deeply rooted in Indian aesthetics, and the inspiration drawn from traditional Indian textiles, embroidery, and handcrafts. They believe that by blending these traditional elements with modern design, they can create a unique aesthetic that is both contemporary and rooted in tradition.
They work closely with local artisans, who use traditional techniques to create beautiful textiles, embroidery, and handcrafted embellishments. By collaborating with these skilled artisans, Amyra aims to sustain traditional art forms. The fabrics are sourced from all over the country, from small towns to major cities wherein the designs, work and the art are aligned with the brands vision. These materials travel thousands of miles and in the hands of artisans over 25+ years of experience what’s seen as a piece of cloth transforms into the most beautiful functional accessory that’s also traditional.
Each piece is designed with a deep understanding of Indian aesthetics, and is crafted with the utmost attention to detail. Amyra’s collection is a reflection of women with the utmost love for India and its handcrafts. All the products are one of a kind and women of all age group are sure to find something new for themselves every time.
All the products at Amyra are the best of its kind because the craftsmen are treated with utmost care and their sense of belonging has brought forward the best of the products. They had been known to stay with the brand from since the time of its launch. The men and women of Amyra are valued and appreciated on so many levels that the brand treats them as a family. Amyra, as brand provides a wide opportunity for growth and development and have constantly helped with their craftsman kid’s education and any other requirements or issues they had been having. Even during the whole pandemic lockdown period, when most of the businesses experienced considerable setbacks, Amyra took steps to ensure that the team had no financial impact.
The founders of Amyra, Priyanka & Jatin want to create stunning, one-of-a-kind products that honour the history of the craft and the artisans who created them by fusing traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge design. Check out its huge range of clutches, potlis and more now!