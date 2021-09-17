An Afghan humanitarian, Sayed Sayedy shares his concerns about the Taliban situation

Every day, the terror organization Taliban's leaders talk to the media assuring the peaceful agenda they wish to pursue after taking over the country with force. The words that they speak will make a tyrant give up his powers. But, it's only the natives that truly understand the everyday horrors they have to go through.
Mr Sayed Sayedy, a is life coach, mediator, peace activist and humanitarian, shares his life story. He talks about his efforts to help everyone in need while he was himself forced to leave his homeland along with his brother just because he was trying to help others.
'Afghanistan is a very beautiful country. Everybody lives there like a close-knit family. But now, it is all a distant memory. Every day is full of despair. When you wake up, you don't know which family member or friend you will be able to talk to again.' Sayed talks about an emotion that most of us can only imagine. He talks about the crimes against humanity that are committed on his fellow countrymen back in Afghanistan.
Sayed is a young humanitarian and peace activist who has dedicated his life to helping others while his life is in turmoil. Sharing his concerns, he mentions," Afghanistan or the Afghans need education and development projects as well as civilian peace projects. My biggest concern is that illiteracy is increasing in Afghanistan and with it increasing radicalization. We know that under the Taliban regime, women are oppressed, and this illiteracy mainly affects the women and girls there."
It is worth mentioning that Sayed has worked with various institutions despite his surprisingly young age. He has worked in educational projects such as the "Institute for International Cooperation of the German Adult Education Association" (DVV International) in the field of education and youth empowerment, and the "Korean Vocational Training Center" (KVTC) of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), where he also completed an apprenticeship at the Bagram military airbase.
While this experience and background sound impressive, to say the least, it is just a glimpse. He has many more feathers in his cap, but he lives every day in fear. He mentions that all he can do is hope for things to turn better when talking about his plight. 'I wish I could go back and help my friends and family from the Taliban. Every day, we get regular updates about people we know meeting the worst imaginable fate. I have studied and learnt to help people in such situations, but I feel so helpless. I can just hope things will get better eventually.'
