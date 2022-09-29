An Artificial Intelligence Platform that Can Take the Web 3.0 Space to the Next Level, Compared to Binance Coin and EOS that are Unable to Actualize This

Web 2.0 is the current stage of the Internet comprising mediums to access information and send responses. This phase of the Internet is a bit static and does not give users much control. For example, the user's data is mainly owned by centralized bodies, as seen on YouTube and Twitter. Web 3.0 is the next phase of technology that will bring dynamism to the Internet. It is highly decentralized as users have control over their data and privacy. They can take risks without fear of losing ownership. From virtual reality games to the Metaverse, Web 3.0 comes with many exciting features. However, most cryptocurrencies that adopt this phenomenon do not have adequate means for users to leave suggestions that can impact their platform and enhance growth. Feed3 (FD3), an AI-powered cryptocurrency platform, promises to solve this problem in the Web 3.0 space, thus making it a more complete ecosystem.
The Core Features of Binance Coin (BNB)
Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world, and it is built on its blockchain called the Binance chain. Its native cryptocurrency, Binance Coin (BNB), was initially built on the Ethereum blockchain before moving on to its blockchain. First created as a utility token for trading fees in 2017, Binance (BNB) use cases have been expanded over the years. To pay transaction fees on platforms like binance.com, Binance chain, and the Binance Decentralized Exchange (DEX), the cryptocurrency required is the Binance Coin (BNB). It also extends its utility to the travel sector as the Binance Coin (BNB) is used for payments when users book travel accommodations on certain travel sites. Binance Coin (BNB) offers financial services, with a prime example being granting users loans as some platforms require these tokens to grant users their requested loan. Certain platforms like BitTorrent and Canva receive Binance Coin (BNB) as a means of payment for the online services they render.
It is important to note that the transactions carried out with Binance Coin (BNB) are of high speed and incur a minimal transaction fee. The total amount of BNB tokens in circulation as of 2017 was 200 million, which was the maximum value. A burndown policy was implemented, which involves reducing the total supply of Binance Coin (BNB) until about 100 million coins are left. This deflationary process can benefit users as they can speculate on prices over time. However, one of the downsides of the Binance Coin (BNB) is that it is not decentralized. Binance holds central authority over the coin and thus can make decisions that will end up affecting its users while enabling some of the problems associated with decentralized platforms.
The Solutions EOS (EOS) Provides in the Cryptocurrency World
EOS (EOS) was launched in 2018 to solve the slower transaction speed in larger blockchains, mainly resulting from filled capacity. EOS enables a more secure verification process, hosts enormous amounts of data, and manages data efficiently while allowing interactions between Decentralized Applications (dApps) and the Internet. This inbuilt design results in more transactions being processed per second, with transaction fees completely ruled out. EOS (EOS) is a native cryptocurrency that allows users to access the various features it provides. For developers to build, host, and run business applications or Decentralized Applications (dApps), they must use smart contracts bound by certain requirements and can only be utilized when those requirements have been met.
To enjoy the faster transaction speed and smooth running benefits EOS provides, developers must buy and stake those EOS (EOS) coins which is the requirement of its smart contract. Subsequently, users not building applications with their EOS (EOS) tokens can receive income passively by renting it out to those who need it. There are certain limitations to what users can do with the EOS (EOS) token they stake. A developer can only use the EOS CPU depending on the amount of EOS (EOS) coins they hold at the time. For example, if a developer holds just 0.2% of EOS (EOS) tokens, they can only use that equivalent amount on their CPU. This system was created to increase the demand for the EOS (EOS) token. It is an inflationary cryptocurrency as the amount that can be created is not limited. The total supply increases by 5% every year.
Feed3 (FD3) Offers Its Users and the Web 3.0 Space Great Value
Feed3 is an innovation in the Web 3.0 space designed and developed to allow the community to send feedback through AI-powered voice notes. This feedback will contain events while users play blockchain-based games or engage with Decentralized Applications. The AI powering the platform not only receives this feedback but gives back responses from the team to users.
Feed3 (FD3) is the native cryptocurrency that powers all platform features. Feed3 (FD3) provides users with a ton of benefits, some of which are the Feedback to Earn (FB2E) and Play to Earn (P2E) models. The first was created to reward users who give responses and feedback to the development team with these Feed3 (FD3) tokens. This model has benefits for its users as well as the development team. It allows them to take these suggestions and complaints into account and create plans to develop the platform further and fix whatever issues users are having. Thus, it is a key difference compared to Binance Coin (BNB) and EOS (EOS), which do not give users enough say on their platforms' decisions.
With its community at heart, a built-in play-to-earn game will serve as a means of entertainment for users and passive income. Competitive games will be created, and users can earn Feed3 (FD3) tokens based on their skill level and success rate in the games while giving back suggestions on the modifications that could be implemented.
A Course of Action that Ensures it Fulfils Promises
The Feed3 platform wants to implement new features in the cryptocurrency space that will benefit its users and the platform. A well-detailed roadmap has been set up to enable the project to deliver on its promises and thus improve the Web 3.0 ecosystem. The Feed3 project will go through five phases, each with actions that will move it closer to its goals.
In phase 1, the Feed3 website will be launched on the internet. So will its white paper containing information about the Feed3 (FD3) token. This will be key to creating awareness on the platform and thus increasing its community of enthusiasts. Audio data will also be gathered here while the Artificial Intelligence (AI) development begins.
Afterward, the project will enter the second phase, featuring the Feed3 (FD3) private sales, while the Feedback to Earn model development commences. Strategic partnerships with much more developed blockchains will align with its goals to speed up its progress. In this phase, the Feed3 (FD3) will finally be listed on Coinmarketcap and Coin Gecko.
Phase 3 will kick-start with the public sale of the Feed3 (FD3) tokens, and a project demo will be released for test run purposes. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) production will begin in this phase, while influencers who can boost the popularity of the Feed 3 (FD3) tokens will be contacted and collaborated with.
The decentralized applications its users will utilize will be developed in the fourth phase. Feed 3 will partner with popular Play to Earn games to provide a means for users to earn Feed3 (FD3) tokens. The Artificial Intelligence software development that commenced in phase one will finally be completed in this phase. It will also feature the Feed3 (FD3) tokens listed on Centralized Exchanges (CEX).
Finally, to end its roadmap, phase 5 will oversee metaverse partnerships and the completion of Feed3 Decentralized Applications that was being developed in phase 4. Feed3 (FD3) will also broaden its reach to other blockchain networks.
Feed3 (FD3) Tokenomics
The name of the token is Feed3, and its ticker symbol is FD3. A total of 1 billion FD3 tokens have been minted. These tokens have been broken down into percentages and will be circulated as follows:
● For its private sale, 10% of the tokens have been allocated.
● 5% of the tokens will be for the public presale.
● 5% of the tokens are for the team members and advisors.
● For the marketing of the platform, 5% of the tokens have been set aside.
● 15% of the tokens will go to the liquidity pool.
● 10% of the tokens will be for operations.
● For the reserve capital, 20% of the tokens are allocated.
● 25% of the tokens have been set aside for ecosystem development.
● 5% of the tokens will be used for the partnerships.
Procedures for the Purchase of Feed3 (FD3) Tokens
1. A MetaMask wallet is required if you are using a desktop. A trust wallet app is needed for mobile phone users to purchase the Feed3 (FD3) tokens.
2. The website for the project should be entered into the wallet's browser, and the form displayed should be filled. The number of tokens you want to buy should be selected, as a means of payment.
3. When the presale for the Feed3 (FD3) tokens is completed, the tokens will be sent to your wallet.
Feed 3 (FD3) is a game-changing platform that will offer solutions to various problems plaguing the Web 3.0 space, an aspect of the crypto space that the Binance Coin (BNB) and the EOS (EOS) have neglected. It is key to note that more research should be done before purchasing the Feed3 (FD3) tokens.
Feed3 (FD3)
Presale: https://presale.feed3.io
Website:https://feed3.io