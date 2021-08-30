An epitome of success, Ameer Merchant sets new benchmark for entrepreneurs

"Hurdles, multiple losses and failures, but self-determination, self belief and hard work will pave the way to success". Not just rightly said, but proved. Meet the tenacious Ameer Merchant, 32 from Bhavnagar, Gujarat is a proud holder of pioneering in shipping machinery company. Who sets new benchmarks for entrepreneurs and almost every dreamer?
Ameer Merchant, born on 11th December 1988, comes from a scholarly family that has been his pillars of success. His passion for sports built the sportsmanship within his heart, which was one of the core sources of energy that kept him going through all the hurdles in his life.
Real estate sector was something he wanted to try along, and so he switched to the real-estate sector in a gulf country. He served more than 500 clients in just a span of a few years and made a huge profit in the sector. Not just profit, but also he earned respect and made his name in and around the city. Life was hard and harsh for Ameer Merchant, but it was his constant courage, determination and self belief that made him stand every time before he fell.
He is also into food industry on the name of Al Reza Foods. The industry became a source of his practical knowledge and many other life lessons. His perseverance, focus, patience and self-discipline was the sole reason that kept him going through different careers successfully.
Experience and knowledge he collected all through the journey of his career made him launch his brand known as "Euphoria". He believes that one must do things not for others, but for ourselves. Do what makes your soul feel good.