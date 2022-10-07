An Essential Tools to Secure Online Privacy

There are many tools available when it comes to protecting your online privacy and security. You can protect your online privacy even if your favorite search engine isn't at the top of your list. That's right. Search engines can prevent most cookie-based snooping techniques used by those spying on your web activities while protecting your IP address!
This guide will cover the tools you need to protect yourself from prying eyes.
Keep Your Browser Up to Date
Most browsers have automatic updates, but it's a good idea to check in and ensure that your browser is always up to date. It will help protect you against viruses and other threats that use vulnerabilities in outdated browsers as an entry point into your computer or mobile device.
Keep in mind that not all apps use encryption when you're on the go. It means that if you're using an app whose developer doesn't secure their data by encrypting it. Anyone with access to your device can see what you're doing—even if the app doesn't allow it! Consider switching over to HTTPS Everywhere; it's free and easy!
Use Search Engines That Protect Your Privacy
Google and Bing both have great features for protecting your privacy. However, if you're looking for something more private, consider DuckDuckGo or Qwant. These search engines don't track your searches or store information about you, which means they can't use it against you in the future.
If you want more protection from tracking by search engines, consider using the Tor browser. Using this free browser routes all your internet traffic through many servers worldwide before it reaches its destination. You are making it difficult for anyone to track where you are going online.
Use a VPN
You can use a VPN (a virtual private network) to encrypt your data and hide your IP address, which can help protect you from hackers or cyberstalkers.
A VPN creates an encrypted tunnel between your device and the internet. Thus, no one can see what you're doing online.
A free VPN for PC services like Windscribe is also helpful if you want to access geo-blocked content such as Netflix or BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world. It works with most devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets. You can encrypt all your data communications and ensure no one can snoop on your activities while connecting to public Wi-Fi networks.
Block Ad Trackers
The best way to protect your privacy online is to block all trackers. The internet is full of patterns that advertisers and web companies can track. Using cookies, they can serve you relevant ads based on what you've done on their site. Also, they can use scripts and pixels to collect data about your browser and device, including its location.
There are tools available to help you block these trackers. Installing browser extensions like uBlock Origin or Privacy Badger are the easiest way to do this. You can also use Firefox, Chrome, or DoNotTrackMe browser extensions for more robust privacy protection. These are all free, but they'll need some technical knowledge on your part to set up.
Set Strong Passwords and Use a Password Manager
A strong password is the first line of defense in protecting your online privacy. A complex password makes it harder for hackers to break into your account. Use a minimum of ten characters with at least one number and letter. Use capital and lowercase letters and symbols like exclamation points or underscores for extra security.
It would help if you used a password manager to keep track of all these combinations, such as LastPass or 1Password. These tools allow you to store all your passwords in one place, making them easy to access when needed. And they'll even generate strong passwords for you based on your criteria!
Avoid Public Wi-Fi Networks
While it's tempting to connect to public Wi-Fi networks when you're traveling, it's not always safe. Hackers can access these networks, and they often use them as a way to steal personal information. If you're using a public hotspot, ensure your operating system is up-to-date. Confirm that you have anti-malware software installed on your device.
Protect Your Privacy!
You should use a VPN to encrypt your internet connection and visit websites using HTTPS to protect your online privacy. Your IP address should be hard to track, so use a VPN service with servers worldwide.