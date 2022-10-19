An interaction with Mr Srinivasan G, CEO, Athulya Senior Care

1. Explain about Assisted Care Living.
As a person grows old they become more fragile physically and mentally. Hence they need care. They face more difficulties when they have to live alone. To ensure that they receive the care they need in old age, assisted living is the right choice. Assisted living is a housing facility concept that extends a helping hand during such circumstances. These facilities are also exclusively designed to support and meet the needs of the aging community. Assisted living facilities encourage short-term and long-term stays of the elderly. With the help of skilled and experienced senior healthcare professionals, they are provided with care and support 24/7. The senior citizens are provided with a nutritious and healthy meal, a senior-friendly environment, a safer and a secure place where they can reside healthily and peacefully. The physical and mental well-being of the elderly is also kept under check. We at Athulya Senior Care, provide a holistic living experience for the elderly in first of its kind, premium assisted living facilities.
2. How big is the industry in India ( Research reports & figures related to the industry) ?
Being the world's second-most populous country, India has seen a dramatic demographic transition in the last 50 years, with the elderly population virtually doubling (Government of India, 2011). This pattern is expected to continue. The proportion of Indians aged 60 and more is expected to rise from 7.5% in 2010 to 11.1% in 2025. This benefit is modest in percentage terms, but it is enormous in absolute terms. According to 2008 age distribution figures, India seemed to have more than 91.6 million seniors in 2010, with an estimated increase of 2.5 million between 2005 and 2010.
3. How do you differentiate between Old Age Home and Assisted Care ?
Quite often assisted living is confused with old age homes and other housing facilities. But in reality, both concepts stand poles apart. Old age home is one of the earliest concepts in the senior care industry. Old-age homes have a set of rules and regulations and encourage the elderly to live according to those set of conventions. There is a lack of privacy in the old age homes.
There are limitations on the visiting hours for the family of the elderly. There are no proper safety precautions taken for the inmates. Old Ages homes just provide a space for the elderly to stay. They only have common rooms and spaces for each individual staying at their home. When it comes to medical care, old age homes don’t seem to provide proper care.
However, as the world is taking a spin to engulf new trends, the geriatric industry also came up with the concept of assisted living facilities. This new-age concept focuses on fostering independence, privacy, and dignity with the safety of the residents as its priority. They provide a 360° holistic living experience for the elderly. In assisted living, assistance is given to the elderly to carry out the everyday tasks in which they face difficulty. The health of the residents is monitored constantly.
In assisted living facilities the elderly will live as residents and not as inmates. Medical care of the elderly is monitored closely, with the help of healthcare professionals. The residents are engaged in various activities to avoid loneliness and are encouraged to take part in regular physical therapy exercises in order to keep up their physical & mental fitness.
4. Explain what is Transition Care?
Transition care - as the name suggests, aims on bringing about transition during the post-hospitalization period. Right after discharge from the hospital following treatment or surgery the elderly might require support to adjust to the routine at home. Till the elderly have recovered completely to adapt to their routine, they will be provided transition care at our assisted living facilities. Also if the elderly aren’t completely recovered, it might lead to readmissions.
Currently, it is found that 30% of the elderly are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of discharge. Transition Care can be instrumental in avoiding this. Transition care bridges the gap between the post-hospitalization phase and the recovery phase. It aids in the recovery of the elderly with the utmost comfort in a home-like setting. At Athulya we provide the setup required for the rehabilitation and recovery of the elderly with customized care plans for each individual.
During the brief phase of recovery at our assisted living facility, we provide nursing, medical and psychological care. Both short-term care and long-term care are encouraged at our assisted living facility.
5. Is Transition Care applicable only for senior citizens or for all age groups?
Being a geriatric care provider, transition care at Athulya is provided exclusively for seniors. We provide comprehensive and compassionate care for the elderly during the post-hospitalization period.
Due to chronic diseases, physical disabilities, and cognitive impairments the elderly especially those over the age of 75, are in constant requirement of transition care which include various care plans. Considering the age, hospitalization can be traumatizing for the elderly. It will test both their physical and mental endurance. They might even have medicinal side effects. After discharge, the senior faces a huge transition in their day-to-day life which is not gradual.
Their home might also lack the space and facilities to let the elderly recover. The families are also not trained enough to provide the required care to the elderly to help them bounce back. For the elderly, it is crucial to provide them with the space and facilities to recover. They should also be kept under constant monitoring by medical professionals to ensure recovery. To avoid readmissions or any fatal scenarios to which the elderly are more vulnerable it is better to provide them with transition care.
6. Can you provide some details about the cost and if it is included under health insurance schemes?
Costs ranges from Rs 50000 - Rs 75000 per month based on the services and location. Right now there are no options available of insurance schemes for residents choosing assisted living.
7. Is any special training provided for the nursing staff who handle Transition Care patients?
Nursing staff handling the transition care patients doesn’t only take care of their physical health but attends to their emotional needs as well. While handling a transition care patient who has chronic diseases can be tiresome for the general nursing staff both physically and emotionally.
So, we at Athulya ensure that the nursing staffs are qualified and experienced to handle transition care. Our nursing staffs handling transition care are ICU-trained. Additionally, they also undergo certification programs to equip them with skills that will make them provide care more effectively and assist in a quicker recovery for the elders.
