An Interview with Hady Toby about the Dontsearch.com platform

This interview was conducted on Tuesday, two weeks before the UAE activity was about to get launched. Toby unveiled his vision for worldwide growth and announced his company’s new activity in Dubai. There were no limitations on the interview; it was my choice to focus on the company’s new vision.
So, I just watched your presentation. I did get a view of it before you showed the world, it is definitely being kept close to the vest. Who is the target for this presentation?
Hady toby: This presentation was meant to be a description of the vision of what we’re doing. I tried to be pretty clear upfront that this was not a traditional corporate keynote in the sense of “Okay, we’re just going to tick through this year’s product announcements,” or anything like that. It was meant to be a more expansive view of what we’re hoping to build over the next, I don’t know, call it ten years, and help build there.
But I think that there’s a lot of ambiguity around what Don’t search platform means. I thought it would just be useful to put our stake in the ground on what we thought some of the most important use cases are going to be, but also just philosophically what some of the principles are that are most important around building it. What needs to be interoperable, what some of the foundational components are, what the business model should be, and the different ways of looking at that. What a bunch of the foundational pieces of technology that need to come together are. We tried to put this piece together to basically outline all of that.
You talked about things like interoperability, the importance of openness, and how that influenced your thinking. But there is a tension here where to deliver your vision. For me it’s more interesting to understand how it all began?
HT: Back in 2017, we asked ourselves a simple question that would later become our mission:
“Why is it still so hard to hire a service provider or any local professional?”
In the era of instant-everything, it’s crazy that you still must waste an entire afternoon researching, calling, and comparing local pros whenever you need one. So, we set out to make it easier.
In Don’t search, we aim to facilitate the realization of all your personal projects, connecting you with the best professionals in each area to offer you purposes for your measure. If you need to learn a new language, reform the house, or prepare a special event, you will find the professionals here who will help you bring your plans to life in the simplest and most reliable way.
Today, we have created the best technology to find and hire small businesses across the country and actually, we are the sole recruitment technology company which automates the complete hiring lifecycle for enterprises across the nation.
Our focus is to deliver frictionless recruitment experiences through technology.
I think the most important piece here is that the digital economy that’s going to get built out can be interoperable. It’s not just about you building an app or an experience that can work across our headset or someone else’s, I think it’s really important that basically if you have your digital tools and the experiences around that — you will be able to take that to other experiences that other people build, whether it’s on a platform that we’re building or not, it’s going to be really foundational and will unlock a lot of value, for sure that’s a thing we can do.
I do have to say, the last couple of years, particularly the COVID era, has changed my perspective a little bit as there does seem to be more and more of sort of a bifurcation between your online reality and your offline reality.
As I’m thinking through this, is it possible that ordering a service provider by a couple of clicks does end up becoming more important and more meaningful in the future?
HT: You want to know what really gets me out of bed in the morning?
Helping landscapers. Painters. Personal trainers. Dance teachers. Entrepreneurs who take what they’re great at and turn it into something greater.
Busy Moms. Commuters. Homeowners. Pet parents. People with big plans (and even bigger to-do lists) who want some help getting them done.
What’s the limiting factor in this vision? As I noted before, a lot of the stuff still needs to be built. Is it just getting that ready users will follow? Or is it getting users onboard and convinced of this vision?
At Don’t search, we’re building more than a product. We’re building local economies and stronger communities. Leveling the playing field so even the smallest of businesses has a fair shot at success.
Don’t search brings a new line to the world; in a short sentence, we can summarize everything:
“Why search when you can ask?”
Tell us what you need, and we’ll be doing the rest for you. Don’t search is for everyone.
Well, I look forward to checking in a decade and seeing how it went.
HT: (laughing) All right.
Thanks for talking, Hady.