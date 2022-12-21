Anabolic Steroids List [2023] Types of Anabolic Steroids

Allergies
Discuss with your physician whether you've had an unusual reaction or an allergic reaction to any medicine that belong to this category or other medications. Be sure to inform your health doctor if you are suffering from other allergies, like preservatives, food dyes or animals. For products that are not prescription-only, you must look over the label or ingredient list carefully.
Pediatric
Anabolic steroids must be used cautiously in children. This medication can result in children not growing or growth in bone slows. Furthermore, it could cause male children to develop too quickly sexually and could cause male-like changes to female children.
Geriatric
When older male patients receive the anabolic steroids they might be more at risk for an enlarged prostate or prostate cancer.
Pregnancy
Anabolic steroids shouldn't be utilized during pregnancy. They could cause the development of male characteristics within the female fetus as well as rapid growth and growth of male features in the male fetus. Make sure that you've talked about this with your doctor.
Breastfeeding
It is unclear if anabolic steroids get into breast milk.
Drug Interactions
Certain medicines shouldn't be combined in any way In other instances, two medicines can be taken together, even if interactions could occur. In these situations the doctor might decide to alter the dosage, or make other precautions required. If you're using any one of the drugs It is essential to inform your doctor that you are taking any of the medications that are listed below. The following interactions were determined based on their potential impact and are not meant to be comprehensive.
Utilizing medicines from this class along with any of the following medications is not usually recommended however it may be necessary in certain situations. If both medications are prescribed in conjunction the doctor could alter the dosage or frequency you are taking either or both medicine.
- Acenocoumarol
- Anisindione
- Bupropion
- Dicumarol
- Pexidartinib
- Phenindione
- Phenprocoumon
- Warfarin
Other Interactions
Certain medications are not recommended to be taken at or near the time of taking food, or eating specific kinds of food, as interactions can happen. The use of tobacco or alcohol together with certain medications can result in interactions. Discuss with your physician the interaction of your medication when you are taking it with alcohol, food, or tobacco.
Other medical problems
The presence of any other medical issues could impact the effectiveness of medications within this class. Be sure to inform your physician if you suffer from any other medical conditions particularly:
- Cancer of the breast (in males as well as some females)
- The condition is known as diabetes mellitus (sugar diabetes)--Anabolic steroids can lower the levels of blood sugar.
- Prostrate that is enlarged or
- Anabolic steroids can increase the severity of these diseases by leading to a larger enlargement of the prostate or development of a tumor.
- Anabolic steroids can aggravate these conditions through the increase in blood cholesterol levels.
- Kidney disease
- Liver disease
- Too too much calcium in blood (or the history of) (in females)--Anabolic steroids could make this worse by increasing the calcium content of the blood more.
Only take this medication according to the directions. Do not take more than it, and don't take it for longer than what your doctor has prescribed. This could increase the likelihood of adverse negative effects.
For this medicine to be effective it is essential to follow the diet that is rich in protein and calories. If you have any concerns regarding this, consult your physician.
Dosing
The dosage of medicines in this class are various for patients. Follow your doctor's prescriptions or the instructions in the prescription. This information is only the typical doses of these drugs. If your dose differs you should not alter it until your doctor advises you to change it.
The quantity of medication you are taking is determined by how strong the drug. In addition, the number of doses you will take every day, the amount of time between doses and the duration of time that you are taking the medicine will are contingent on the medical issue for which you're taking the medication.
For nandrolone decanoate
- For injection dosage form:
- For the treatment of specific types of anemia:
- Girls and women older than 14 years old older - 50 or 100 milligrams (mg) inject into muscles every between one and four weeks.
- Boys and men 14 years old or older. 50 to 200 mg of injection into the muscle each time for between one and four weeks.
- Children from 2 years old--Dose has to be determined by your physician.
- Children aged 2-13 years old - 25 to 50 mg injection into muscles at least every 3 to 4 weeks.
The doctor could decide to extend treatment for upto twelve weeks. After a period of rest for four weeks without treatment Your doctor might want you to go through the process again.
For nandrolone , phenpropionate and nandrolone
- For injection dosage form:
- To treat certain breast cancers among women:
- Adults - 25 or 100 milligrams (mg) inject into the muscle every week for up to 12 weeks. After a rest of four weeks with no treatment Your doctor might want you to repeat the process.
- Children--Dose should be confirmed by your physician.
For oxandrolon
- For oral dosage form (tablets):
- In order to treat tissue damage following a serious illness or injury:
- Adults as well as teenagers--2.5 milligrams (mg) twice to four times per day for up to 4 weeks. Your physician may increase the dose to 20 mg per day.
- Children: Dose is determined by body weight and should be determined by your physician. The standard dosage of 0.25 mg/kg (kg) (0.11 mg for each pounds) of weight every day.
For Oxmetholone
- For oral dosage form (tablets):
- For the treatment of specific types of anemia:
- Children, teens, adults and infants over the age of one. Dose is based on body mass and should be judged by your physician. The recommended dosage is between 1 and five milligrams (mg) per kilogram (kg) (0.45 to 2.3 mg per pounds) or bodyweight per day.
- Premature infants and newborns--Dose determined by the body's weight or size, and should be prescribed by your physician. The recommended dosage is 0.175 mg for every kilogram (0.08 mg per pounds) in body mass, once every daily.
For stanozolol
- For oral dosage form (tablets):
- To reduce the risk of hereditary angioedema which can cause swelling of the arms, face and legs, the windpipe, throat, bowels or sexual organs:
- Teenagers and adults--Initially two milligrams (mg) three times per day, up to 4 mg four times per every day for 5 days. Then, your physician may gradually reduce the dosage to 2 mg every daily or once per every day.
Didn't get Dose
If you have missed an dose of this medication be sure to take it as fast as you can. If it's nearing the time to take the next dose, you can skip the missed dose and then go back to your normal dose schedule. Don't double doses.
If you do not take one dose of this medication and you have a dosing schedule, it is:
- One dose every day. Take the dose missed as quickly as is possible. If you don't remember it for morning, do not take your missed dosage and return to your normal dosing regimen. Don't double doses.
- A few doses a day. Take the missed dose as fast as you can. If it's nearing the time to take your next dose, you can skip the missed dose, and go back to your normal dosage schedule. Do not take double doses.
If you have any concerns regarding this, consult your physician.
Storage
Keep away from the reach of children.
Place the medication in a sealed bottle at room temperatures, and away from moisture, heat and sunlight. Be sure to keep the medicine from getting frozen.
Don't keep old medicine or medications that are no longer needed.
Precautions
Your doctor will be able to check your progress on a regular basis to ensure that this medication does not cause any unwanted adverse effects.
If your child is taking this medication it is essential to have x-rays taken by your doctor every 6 months to examine your child's bone growth and the height. Anabolic steroids can hinder normal growth of bones.
For diabetic patients:
- The medicine could influence the levels of blood sugar. If you notice any changes in your urine or blood sugar tests or are unsure, talk with your physician.
From the steroid scandals that afflicted major league baseball, to the humorous steroid-related adverse effects on bodybuilders and weightlifters. Using steroids hasn't earned a favorable image.
It's true that taking some steroids in small doses under medical supervision will not harm your health. However, taking large quantities of anabolic steroids over prolonged periods of time may cause serious harm.
Let's discuss the different types of steroids, how they're employed for (both legal and illegally) and how to locate alternative alternatives that are safe and provide the same results.
What are anabolic steroids?
Technically known as Anabolic androgenic steroids (AASs)Trusted Source The steroids are a kind of artificial testosterone. They are a type of an alternative to supplement or boost the body's natural levels testosterone.
Testosterone (T) is a hormone that is typically found in men's bodies. The average male has between 300-1000 Nanograms for every deciliter (ng/dL) of this hormone within their bodies.
Testosterone is primarily known for its ability to alter the male body in puberty, creating a deeper voice and hairier on the body. It also boosts the production of sperm within the testicles.
It's true that the female body produce TTrusted Source. It's normally present in lesser quantities, which is why it's utilized to ensure that bones are strong and sexual function in good shape.
Also, having testosterone levels which are higher than normal, for instance, due to the use of steroids, may help to create proteins that can be used to aid in:
- muscle growth
- hair growth
- Sexual functions
- bone density
This is why steroids are often frequently associated with bodybuilders as well as athletes. It's believed that the higher the amount of anabolic steroids that you use you take, the more potential increase in strength and muscle mass you'll have. That's why you may hear these referred to as performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).
What are the anabolic steroids to treat?
Steroids aren't always harmful if utilized in the right way. They're utilized for a range of athletic and health reasons, such as:
- increasing body mass due to an increase in protein production within the human body (about 4.5 or 11 pounds)
- Lowering your body's fat percentage
- Gaining the strength of muscles and endurance
- growing the amount of bone density you increasing the density of your bones
- Increased production of red blood cells
- enhance performance in sports that require strength including weightlifting
- "stacking" steroids along with other substances, for instance, Growth hormones and insulin, to achieve an increase in muscle mass
- Maintaining muscle mass when you suffer from a cancer or liver disease that makes your muscles lose their mass
What's the adverse consequences from the anabolic steroids?
In small doses for brief durations, and when their treatment are monitored by an physician Anabolic steroids are less likely to cause danger of having long-lasting or dangerous negative side negative effects.
GenesTrustedSource can affect the effects of steroids on you.
There's also an ratio of androgenic components to anabolic components in the majority of steroids:
- Anabolic ingredients help build muscles
- androgenic elements affect male sexual features like body hair, or the production of sperm
However, using large levels of steroids even for a short duration or for longer periods of time, may result in numerous adverse negative effects, which include:
- increasing your chance of developing the heart or heart attacks
- thus causing you to be more aggressiveTrusted Source and then impulsively
- which makes you feel more unhappy in your own body ( body dysmorphiaTrusted Source)
- causing liver damage
- which causes fat tissue to increase within the breasts, causing fat tissue to grow (called gynecomastiaTrusted Source for men) due to a decrease hormonal balance specifically in the event that you stop taking steroids.
- Reduces the amount of testosterone your body produces naturally ( hypogonadism) in the course of your body getting used to the additional dose of steroids, and ceases making as many
- Reduce your likelihood for having kidsTrusted Source due to less the production of sperm
- This can cause male pattern hair loss or making it appear earlier in the course of
The side effects of women's hormones
Steroids can trigger specific adverse effects on the female body, in addition to those mentioned in the preceding paragraphs, which include:
- deeper voice
- Face shape changes
- facial hair growth
- The clitoris is growing bigger than usual
- Period becoming more irregular
- slimming breasts
- infertility
What are the consequences of anabolic steroids used to treat ailment?
A lot of people who take anabolic steroids for recreational purposes take more than what is normally used to treat medical issues. This is particularly true if the steroids are contained in an injection or supplement which contains high concentrations of.
Their misuse could create dangers too:
- Cycling: using a large amount of steroids, and then taking a break for a time before starting again
- stacking: use multiple types of steroids simultaneously or by using different delivery methods (like injectors and supplements)
- pyramiding Beginning with small amounts, and then taking more and more, and then decreasing the dose again
- the plateauing process: changing to another drug suddenly to prevent the steroid from becoming ineffective, and then switching back to the original steroid
Certain people may become accustomed to the sense of endurance or strength that steroids provide and can end up becoming dangerously addicted.
Are there alternatives that are safe in the absence of the anabolic steroids?
There are a variety of natural, safe ways to gain the strength, performance and bulk you're seeking:
- Take a healthy balanced diet that is rich in protein along with fiber as well as nutritious oils. Add in foods such as fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, and grains such as the quinoa.
- Focus on various muscles. Focus on specific muscles such as the triceps, biceps, or quads in a single exercise. Switch between muscle groups to get the most long-term benefits.
- Start an routine exercise plan. Use a fitness app or an individual coach to keep you in line and accountable, regardless of whether you're trying to improve your fitness and compete or increase your weight.
What are the anabolic steroids?
Anabolic steroids are synthesized (man-made) variants of testosterone. Testosterone is the primary sexual hormone for males. It's required to create and maintain male sexual characteristics like facial hair, a deep voice, and the growth of muscles. Women have testosterone within their bodies, however in smaller quantities.
What are the anabolic steroids employed to treat?
Health professionals use anabolic steroids to treat hormonal issues in men and women, including delay in puberty and loss of muscle due to certain diseases. However, some individuals abuse anabolic steroids.
Why do people use anabolic steroids?
A few bodybuilders and athletes utilize anabolic steroids in order to build muscle and enhance the performance of their athletes. They can take the steroids orally and injecting them directly into muscle or apply them to their skin using gels or creams. The doses can be between 10 and 100 times greater than doses prescribed to treat ailments that require medical attention. Making use of them this way without the prescription of a health healthcare professional, is not legal or secure.
What are the health risks of using anabolic steroids in excess?
The misuse of anabolic steroids especially over a long period of time has been associated with numerous health issues, such as:
- Acne
- Growth stunted in teens
- Hypertension
- Changes in cholesterol levels
- Heart issues which include an attack on the heart
- Aliver-related diseases that includes cancer
- Damage to the kidneys
- Agressive behavior
In males, it could result in:
- Baldness
- Breast growth
- Low number of spermLow sperm count infertility
- The testicles are shrivelling.
For women, it may also be a cause of:
- Modifications to you menstrual cycle (period)
- The growth of facial and body hair
- Male-pattern baldness
- Voice deepening
Are steroids that are anabolic addictive?
While they're not causing an increase in blood pressure anabolic steroids can be addictive. There are withdrawal symptoms after stopping taking them, such as:
- Fatigue
- Unrest
- A loss of appetite
- Sleep problems
- Sex drive is reduced
- Steroid cravings
- Depression is a condition that can be severe and can cause attempts to commit suicide. attempts
The use of behavioral therapy and medications are effective in treating anabolic steroid dependence.
Takeaway
If used in moderation and under medical supervision anabolic steroids don't pose any danger.
Like any other supplement, they could be harmful or even fatal in the event of misuse, regardless of when you take too often or for a long duration.
Consult a physician before you begin adding steroids to your routine or simply because you're looking to build the size of your muscles. Steroids produce the greatest outcomes if the dosage you choose is recommended specifically in your specific body condition by a professional.
Anabolic steroids are prescription only drugs that are often not accompanied by medical advice in order to build muscle mass and boost sporting performance.
If they are used in this manner it could cause dangerous side effects as well as dependence.
Anabolic steroids are manufactured substances which mimic the effects of testosterone hormone in men. testosterone. They have a limited use in medicine and aren't the same in the same way as corticosteroids which is a different kind of steroid drug which is more frequently prescribed.
Are steroids that are anabolic considered to be illegal?
Anabolic steroids belong to class C drugs that can only be prescribed by pharmacists who have the prescription.
It is legal to possess anabolic steroids to use for personal purposes. They are also able to be exported or imported in the event that this is done on a personal basis. This means that they cannot be delivered or posted by the courier or freight company.
It is illegal to possess, import , or export steroids for anabolic purposes when you're suspected of providing the drugs or are selling them. It's also illegal to give them away to your friends. There is a limitless fine or even a jail sentence up to 14 years.
In professional sports, the majority of organizations prohibit the use of anabolic steroids and also test athletes on banned steroids. If you are positive, you could be barred from competitive sports.
How do people make use of anabolic steroids?
Anabolic steroids can be used as performance-enhancing drugs that increase muscle mass and decrease fat, as well as causing many undesirable effects. People who take regularly to boost their performance on the field and strengthen their bodies.
However, individuals from all ages are recognized to abuse these substances and, in particular, adolescents with the body dysmorphic disorder. It's a mental health issue in which the sufferer spends a great deal of time worrying about imperfections on their body. The flaws may not be noticed to other people.
People with body dysmorphic disorders may use anabolic steroids since they aren't sure of being physically strong or powerful enough.
Many people believe that the use of anabolic steroids will make them healthier and fit. It's not true. Taking anabolic steroids is a hazardous addiction.
What are the best ways to take anabolic steroids?
Anabolic steroids are typically injections into muscles or taken in the mouth in tablets. They can also be found in gels or creams which are applied on the skin.
Many who are taking anabolic steroids know about the risks of their use, they believe by using the drug in certain ways they will not suffer from side negative effects. They may also take other medications to combat the negative effects.
Users could:
- You should take the medication for a certain amount of duration and then take some time before beginning again. This is referred to by the term "cycling".
- You can take more than one kind of anabolic steroid at one time, referred to as "stacking" which they believe helps the steroids perform better.
- Combine cycling and stacking known as "pyramiding" which is when the participants begin by taking an infrequent dose of anabolic steroids and increase the dose gradually until reaching a maximum. Then they take an interval of rest to give the body time to recover before beginning the cycle.
There is no proof for any one of the techniques can actually decrease side effects or negative effects from taking steroids.
Users are more likely to exercise when they're taking large doses in order to reap the benefits of their increased performance at this time.
The adverse effects of anabolic steroids
The regular use of anabolic steroids could cause psychological and physical changes in females and males and could also lead to hazardous medical ailments.
Physical effects
Anabolic steroids' effects on men may include:
- lower number of sperm.
- infertility
- shrunken testicles
- erectile dysfunction
- hair loss
- breast development
- higher risk prostate cancer
- extremely acne
- stomach pain
For the case of women, anabolic steroids may be the cause of:
- Hair growth on the face and body hair
- loss of breasts
- An increase in the size of the clitoris
- A deep voice
- an increase in sexual drive
- difficulties related to periods
- hair loss
- extremely acne
Additionally, both men and women who use anabolic steroids could develop any of the following health ailments:
- Heart attack also known as stroke
- kidney or liver issues or even failure
- High blood pressure (hypertension)
- blood clots
- fluid retention
- excessive cholesterol
Psychological impacts
The misuse of anabolic steroids may result in the following emotional or psychological consequences:
- aggressive behaviour
- mood shifts
- anxiety
- Manic behavior
- hallucinations and illusions
Growth stunted in adolescents
Anabolic steroids increase the growth of bones, and if they're used by teens who aren't yet experiencing the growth spurts associated with puberty may cause premature aging of bones as well as a reduction in growth.
Sharing needles
Since anabolic steroids are frequently injectable in the form of injections, there are risks when sharing needles. These are the same dangers for recreational drug use and comprise:
- Damage to veins that can lead wounds, or wounds to veins, resulting in gangrene
- Hepatitis B infection
- Hepatitis C infection
- HIV HIV transmission
Addiction
Anabolic steroids can be addictive. This means that you will want the drug, want to take more in order to achieve the same result as well as experience withdrawal symptoms when you abruptly quit using the drug.
Someone who is dependent on anabolic steroids will wish to continue taking them even though having uncomfortable physical negative side consequences.
If doctors prescribe steroid medications they will always recommend coming off the medication gradually by slowly reducing the dosage.
Stopping anabolic steroids abruptly could cause withdrawal symptoms, which include:
- Depression and Apathy
- anxious feelings
- difficulties in concentration
- insomnia
- anorexia
- less sexual drive
- extreme fatigue (fatigue)
- headaches
- Joint and muscle discomfort
Helping yourself
It is recommended to see an GP in the event that you believe you're dependent on anabolic steroids. Treatment for dependency to steroids that are anabolic is likely to be similar to treatment for other addictions.
The GP might suggest you consult a trained drug counselor. They'll talk about your addiction with you, and how you can safely stop taking steroids, as well as the obstacles you'll face when you try to quit, as well as suggestions to overcome those hurdles.
