[Androsterone Bodybuilding] Androsterone Side Effects - 1-Androsterone Cycle

Lean muscle building is the main objective for most people, both women and men every year. However, if you're trying to lose fat and burn calories, and also shed weight, you'll need to replace that weight with lean muscle. If you've ever been looking for additional help with muscle building through supplements, but did not want to take testosterone, hormones may be a natural first option.
Androsterone is a well-known prohormone for building muscle that promises massive increases in muscle size and strength. But are these claims true? Do you really need 1-androsterone to help to build muscle mass and meet your goals for physique?
Let's look at the nature of androsterone, possible benefits of 1-andro and any androsterone-related side effects you'll need to stay clear of.
What is 1-Androsterone?
Androsterone (1-androstene 3b-ol 17-one) also known as 1-androsterone, or 1-andro is a metabolite from 1-DHEA which is a powerful designer steroid.
In spite of its association with 1-DHEA, androsterone is categorized as a nutritional supplement, also known as prohormone.
As with steroids, a hormone is utilized to attain physique objectives, including the growth of muscles and fat burning However, some athletes who focus on strength are also using prohormones in hope of increasing personal performance.
How Does It How Does It
After ingesting, androsterone has to go through the liver. It's here that it will be able to receive the enzyme needed to convert into a steroidal substance and provide anabolic benefits. This is the reason some prohormones are able to avoid the illegal status of synthetic steroids. Prohormones aren't active until they have passed through the liver. Anabolic steroids, on the other hand, are immediate effective and don't require any additional enzyme to affect your testosterone and androgenic hormone levels.
The Benefits of 1-Androsterone
When utilized as a component of a balanced diet and training regimen 1-andro could provide the following advantages:
Increased Muscle Size: Studies have shown that androsterone worked in encouraging lean muscle gains. Subjects who consumed 300 mg daily of 1-andro in an exercise program lasting four weeks saw significant improvements in body shape However, the researchers cautioned that the harm done to the body is far more severe than the gains that the participants experienced.
fat loss: Many users who use prohormone require supplementation by a cutting and bulking supplement, androsterone appears to remove the need for separation. A lot of users say that they burn a significant quantity of body fat, while building muscle mass. Research studies confirm this up , as research suggests that anabolic conditions prime the body to burn fat and protein synthesizing.
Strength GainsThe study mentioned above showed that the subjects who took androsterone increased their back squat strength and activity. Although their strength level of subjects increased but it's unclear whether these gains could remain. Additionally, the negative effects of 1-andro made modest gains in strength appear irrelevant.
The Side Effects
Although many companies claim prohormones are less harmful than designer steroids, research show otherwise.
A research study discovered that all assertions made by various prominent prohormone producers, including increases in muscle mass with no risk of side consequences, were completely false. Researchers found that prohormones triggered a variety of adverse effects, one of the most prominent being an rise of estrogen concentrations.
As your body is dependent on prohormone to boost its testosterone and increase its testosterone levels, the natural production of testosterone in your body ceases. After your cycle has ended the body's estrogen levels will rise to meet the increased testosterone levels. However, since your body doesn't produce its own testosterone in this instance it's left with an abundance of estrogen and low levels of testosterone. This is what causes developing man boobs or gynecomastia.
Other possible androsterone-related side effects can include:
- Acne
- Hair loss
- Gain in weight
- The loss of muscle mass
- The mood swings
- Liver toxicity
How to Take 1-Androsterone
The typical androsterone cycle should be 4 weeks long, however there are accounts of users who are capable of taking it up to eight weeks.
The recommended dosage for those who are new to the sport is 300 mg daily The maximum dose is believed to be 1000 mg daily however this is only the case for users who have had many sessions of 1 andro.
If you've never taken an prohormone before, it's advised to begin with a small dose and gradually increase it every week. Here's an outline of a basic dosage regimen of 1-androsterone
- Week 1 200 mg
- Week 2 250 mg
- Three days of 300mg
- Week 4 325 mg
What is 1-Andro?
Contrary to what many believe it is not the case between androsterone, 1-androsterone and 1-andro. They're all the identical compound. However, there's an alternative brand known as "1-Andro" which is derived from 1-DHEA and promises to give the same benefits for muscles building as well as fat reduction.
Why is 1-Andro used by Bodybuilders?
The manufacturer claims that using 1-Andro is more secure than anabolic steroids since it's not methylated. If androgenic steroids get processed by your body, they usually contain methylated compounds that may damage kidneys and livers.
While 1-Andro could be an unmethylated prohormone however, it has several risks to liver health and the list of potential side negative effects.
How is 1-Andro taken?
1-Andro can be taken similarly to the way it is explained above. The first cycle lasts four weeks long, while more experienced users may use the prohormone for up to 8 weeks.
If you're just beginning it is recommended to start with a dose of 300 mg. The more experienced users should gradually increase their dosage until they discover one that encourages muscle growth, but doesn't cause adverse side effects.
A common rule of thumb is to increase 100 mg for every new cycle. Be aware that these recommendations are from reports that are not scientifically proven studies.
Andro's Side Effects
Even though the label claims to be different however, the effects that come with 1-Andro (the brand) are the same as the side effects that are associated with androsterone (the compound) with a focus on the loss of hair and dominance of estrogen.
The rise in androgenic hormones, dihydrotestosterone (DHT), is a way to boost muscle mass due to its anabolic qualities but it's its androgenic effects you need to be concerned about. Research studies have shown that DHT has been proven to increase hair loss. Therefore, regardless of what the label on 1-Andro says you can be sure that loss of hair when you use it.
Methods to build muscle that are safe
Why take on these nightmare negative side effects when you could get similar results with natural supplements to build muscle? Natural steroid alternatives are created with scientifically-proven ingredients for muscle building and strength gains. Here are some supplements we suggest:
D-Bal Based on Dianabol, the steroid that is famously used Dianabol D-Bal is a steroid that helps increase the anabolic environment of the body that promotes maximum muscle recovery and protein synthesis, which is the essential ingredient to build bulk.
Trenorol Trenorol makes an excellent steroid for bulking and cutting since it concentrates on keeping nitrogen levels up. It also keeps the level of muscular tissue and encouraging growth.
Anvarol: Another steroid option which is suitable for any body goals. Anvarol has been designed to significantly boost adenosine triphosphate, or ATP levels. This ensures that your muscles get the fuel they require to dominate at the gym for every exercise.
What's the most appealing feature of these alternatives to steroids? They're not just effective however, they don't cause any of the adverse consequences that come with androsterone. So, you'll be able successfully build muscle and shed fat without the loss of hair or dropping testosterone levels.
1-Androsterone Info & Cycle Guide
How do I define 1-Androsterone (1-Andro)?
1-Androsterone, an androgenic sex hormone. It is a metabolite for testosterone also known as androstenedione. It is a non-methylated anabolic substance that is designed to assist users in enhancing their fitness and reducing fat.
1-Androsterone is an unmethylated compound that's principal Metabolite 1 Androstendione (1-AD) within the body. The name for 1-Andro is 1-androstene 3-b-ol, 17-one. 1-Andro is not converted to testosterone and estrogen. This means estrogen-related side effects will not occur , and this compound could really aid in gaining weight loss.
What is 1-Androsterone? What are the benefits of it?
Let's begin by defining the things it does not do. 1-Androsterone doesn't convert into estrogen, and in fact has anti-estrogenic properties that makes it an excellent choice in cutting exercises because it can aid in the process of losing fat. Although that could be the scenario, 1-Andro is typically utilized for bulking, as the group of control in West Texas A&M Study who supplemented with 330mg daily of 1-Andro had an average rise in lean mass of 8.8 lbs , while losing 4.4 pounds of fat. The study also saw increases in strength, ranging from 20-50 pounds on the major lifts.
The only product with 1-Andro on the market that comes with 330mg of daily dose can be found in Super Mandro from the company Hard Rock Supplements.
What is the top 1Andro Products?
1. Super Mandro by Hard Rock Supplements
2. Chosen1 by Blackstone Labs
What is the possible side consequences from 1-Androsterone?
The risk of side effects is very low or none at all because this compound is non-methylated. The fact that this is a non-methylated compound implies that it is not liver harmful. The effects of estrogen like gyno are almost not present. Because of the androgenic power of this compound, individuals who are at risk of male pattern baldness should stay clear of this substance since small hair loss can pose an increased risk for those at risk. Also, since 1-Andro can be dry, it is common for users to feel dry joints that cause them to feel stiff. It is recommended that you stack 1-andro with quality joint support supplement like Joyful Joints.
Do You Have the Ability to Stack 1-Andro with other compounds?
Yes! With a bulking ingredient like 1-Andro the body naturally decreases its testosterone production in response to the strength of 1-Andro's anabolic effects however, you shouldn't allow your testosterone to fall during your cycle since low testosterone makes you feel tired and depressed. It is highly recommended to stack 1-andro and 4-andro since 4-andro is converted to testosterone by a two-step process after it is in your body. The most highly rated 4-Andro supplement available comes from Andro The Giant made by Hard rock supplements.
What's the distinction between 1-Andro and the 4-Andro?
1-Andro is a dry bulking agent which aids in the production of lean muscle gains , with minimal or none water retention. 4-Andro is a substance which converts into testosterone is mostly used as to test the 1-andro cycles.
Do I have to use the On-Cycle Support while using 1-Androsterone?
For any hormone that is anabolic the need for support during the cycle is essential. Many users who are using non-methylated anabolic drugs tend to use them in significantly higher doses than what is recommended and it is always recommended to be cautious and shield your body. A top-quality cycle support is not necessary, but a basic cycle support such as Protex Cycle Assist or Liver Protection is sufficient for a 1-Andro cycle. Cycle support is always recommended during the course of an exercise. The use of anabolic hormones means that your body needs to perform additional work to process them and then release these hormones, so it is crucial to provide your body the support it needs to handle the extra demands.
Abstract
New androgen analogs which were not accessible as drugs that were approved are now being sold as "dietary supplements" in recent times. They are mostly advertised as a way to build muscle and are regarded by governments of various nations, and in the World Anti-doping Agency for sport to be pharmacologically and/or chemically linked to steroids that increase anabolic levels. In the current study, we present the identification of a steroid within one of the products that was seized at investigators from State Bureau of Criminal Investigation Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. The product "1-Androsterone" of the brand name "Advanced Muscle Science" was labeled to contain 100mg of "1-Androstene-3b-ol,17-one" per capsule. The product was analysed underivatized and identified as a bis-TMS derivatives by GC-MS.
The steroid was identified by comparison with chemically synthesized 3b-hydroxy-5a-androst-1-en-17-one, prepared by reduction of 5a-androst-1-ene-3,17-dione with LS-Selectride (Lithium tris-isoamylborohydride), and by nuclear magnetic resonance. Semi-quantitation revealed an amount of 3b-hydroxy-5a-androst-1-en-17-one in the capsules as labeled. After administration by mouth to a male subject the major urinary metabolites were analyzed. 1-Testosterone (17b-hydroxy-5a-androst-1-en-3-one), 1-androstenedione (5a-androst-1-ene-3,17-dione), 3a-hydroxy-5a-androst-1-en-17-one, 5a-androst-1-ene-3a,17b-diol, and 5a-androst-1-ene-3b,17b-diol were detected besides the parent compound and two more metabolites (up to now not finally identified but most likely C-18 and C-19 hydroxylated 5a-androst-1-ene-3,17-diones). Furthermore, common steroids in the urinary steroid profile were altered following taking "1-Androsterone".
Especially the ratios of androsterone/etiocholanolone and 5a-/5b-androstane-3a,17b-diol and the concentration of 5a-dihydrotestosterone were influenced. 3a-Hydroxy-5a-androst-1-en-17-one appears to be suitable for the long-term detection of the steroid (ab-)use, as this characteristic metabolite was detectable in screening up to nine days after a single administration of one capsule.
Do I require Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) with 1-Androsterone?
Yes, you'll need to perform PCT. After every cycle, your body has developed dependence on the substance and therefore the normal production of testosterone will be lower PCT can assist in regulate the levels of hormones. Furthermore, PCT is important to lower any estrogen that the body might have produced. It is also necessary to cleanse your liver following having completed a cycle, regardless whether the substance is either methylated or not.
Conclusion
While prohormones like androsterone and 1-andro can make huge promises of muscle growth rivaling synthetic steroids, the reality is that the results that you can see will quickly disappear once the cycle is over. What you're faced with is long list of adverse consequences that may need medical attention.
Why should you take the risk? Choose steroid alternatives or natural supplements for muscle growth and combine them with a thorough diet and workout regimen.
