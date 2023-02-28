Androsterone Hormone - Overview, Reviews, Alternatives

Androsterone is a kind of chemical that is referred to as an anabolic steroid. It is converted by the body into testosterone and other sexual hormones. It is illegal in the U.S., it is prohibited to use the anabolic steroids in supplements. The chemicals are also banned from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
Androsterone is used to aid in weight loss, for improving performance in athletics, to treat sexual issues and many other reasons, but there is no scientific proof to justify its usage. Androsterone may also be dangerous.
OVERVIEW
4-Androsterone is one of the chemicals which can be transformed within the body to different hormones. Many people use this as they believe it will boost the levels of the hormone testosterone within the body.
4-Androsterone is an ingredient in a range of supplements that are marketed to bodybuilders and athletes.
What's the procedure?
When you take 4-androsterone it is believed that the body will to convert it into other chemical compounds known as hormones. A few of these hormones include testosterone. Testosterone is a hormone that helps build muscles, but could also have adverse side effects that can be dangerous.
How do we define androstenedione?
Androstenedione is called a "pro-hormone" due to its lack of effects in and of itself. It is, however, important due to the capacity of various parts in the human body that convert it into hormones testosterone and Oestrogen which have many different effects on the body.
Females have the outer layer of adrenal glands (known in the cortex) and the Ovaries release androstenedione to the bloodstream, where it is transformed into about half of testosterone and almost all the body's Oestrone, which is an oestrogen-like substance. Although the testes release large quantities of androstenedione for males, they release only a small amount of it into the bloodstream and instead quickly convert it into testosterone inside the testes. In addition, adrenal glands produce androstenedione for males, but this function is drowned out by the overwhelming production of another androgenic hormone testosterone.
What is the best way to control androstenedione?
Because it is released from several different glands, and its frequently rapid conversion to different hormones, the management of androstenedione throughout the body is extremely complex. But, two major areas within the human brain (the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus) are believed to play a significant role in the regulation of androstenedione production from the ovaries, testes and adrenal cortex. Release of androstenedione through the adrenal cortex believed to be linked to pituitary gland's release of a specific hormone called adrenocorticotropic. It is not clear how adrenocorticotropic hormonal as well as other hormones influence the production by adrenal glands of androstenedione remains but a mystery. The ovaries and testes are stimulated to release androstenedione through the luteinising hormone as well as the Follicle stimulating hormone. They are released by the pituitary anterior gland the response an endocrine signal coming from the hypothalamus.
What happens if I've got excessive androstenedione?
The adverse effects of excessive androstenedione may result from the conversion of the body to oestrogen , or testosterone.
For men, excessive androstenedione could cause an imbalance in oestrogen as well as testosterone production, resulting in changes like breast growth. Based on the reason for the excessive androstenedione, additional modifications, such as the size of the testes decreasing could also be observed.
For women, excessive facial and body hair growth (called hirsutism) and the stopping of menstrual flow (amenorrhoea) as well as more severe acne, and changes to the genital area could result from excessive androstenedione.
While androstenedione is frequently used by bodybuilders to bulk up their muscles However, only a handful of studies have indicated that its use for a long time could result in a decrease in the strength of your muscles. The exact consequences of using excessive amounts of androstenendione are consequently, not yet clear.
What happens if I've got too much androstenedione?
Boys who have too little androstenedione could not show sexual characteristics that are associated with puberty, such as hair on the body and pubic area and the growth of organs of sexual desire and the development of voice. In the same way, females may not be able to begin their menstrual cycle and might not experience some of the changes typically observed in puberty. Additionally the male foetus has a low amount of androstenedione, it could have genitalia that is abnormal. In later life will cause the same changes in both men and women. It is the same as having too little testosterone and the hormone oestrogen.
Wednesday, February. 2 2023 (HealthDay News) --- Androstenedione is among the supplements sold to athletes over the years as a way to speed up the process of growing muscles and higher testosterone levels, however it comes with a number of serious dangers.
Also called "andro," the dietary supplement was previously touted to boost athletic performance by increasing muscle growth and testosterone levels. Once it's in into the human body, it behaves as a steroid, and could cause similar health problems.
In October of 2004 In October 2004, In October 2004, President George Bush signed the Anabolic Steroid Control Act The Act changed the classification of androstenedione from a supplements to an anabolic steroid making it, along with other steroid-based medications an illegal substance. The banned substances are now prohibited from sports.
The reason for this was that a tiny amount of research on androstenedione prompted authorities at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conclude that its use can increase the risk of developing serious health issues because of its conversion to hormones testosterone and a particular type of estrogen.
Although the over-the counter androstenedione supplement is currently prohibited, doctors can be able to prescribe them for medicinal reasons.
According to a research study published within the Journal Molecules, doctors can provide androstenedione shots to prevent treatment of certain illnesses.
Androstenedione's dangers
However, the supplement has been connected to a myriad of side effects.
Based on the Mayo Clinic, the long-term usage of androstenedione supplement for men may result in the atrophy of the testicle, impotence, and the appearance of female characteristics like breast expansion.
Women who are using these products might develop male traits like male pattern baldness and a deepening of voice, more facial hair, and the expansion of the clitoris. Women also may experience irregular menstrual cycles, irregular bleeding, and blood clots. Androstenedione may also increase the chance of breast cancer as well as endometrial cancer.
In the case of teens and children and teenagers, androstenedione may expose them to the same hormonal issues as adults, and also for the early onset of puberty and premature onset of growth.
Andro supplements may also harm the blood vessels and heart in those who take it, increasing the risk of strokes and heart attacks According to Mayo Clinic.
Drug interactions
They can also produce unwanted side effects: They can also interact with other drugs.
Based on Drug Bank, the levels of androstenedione could increase when combined in conjunction with the drug for head lice abametapir. It can also decrease when combined alongside the heart medication amiodarone.
Other interactions may include an increase in the concentration of androstenedione when there is a presence of apalutamide, the drug used to treat prostate cancer and lower concentrations when it is used in conjunction with aprepitant. Aprepitant is used to reduce nausea caused by chemotherapy.
The HIV drug atazanavir may also boost the amount of androstenedione in the blood, similar to the erectile disfunction drug Avanafil (Stendra).
When androstenedione has been used in conjunction with the asthma medication beclomethasone dipropionate the risk of severe edema is high. This is also the case for the arthritis drug betamethasone.
Additionally, the capacity to process androstenedione is affected when the medication berotralstat employed. Berotralstat helps to treat angioedema, which is a hereditary swelling of the face in accordance with Drug Bank.
"While andro supplements may appear to provide short-term benefits, the research proves that the same ingredients can cause substantial health risks," then-FDA Commissioner Dr. Mark McClellan said when the first time that supplements were to be banned.
"While these products are advertised to athletes, they also have the potential of getting into the hands of young people who are influenced by they will benefit from these products to aid in their growth," McClellan said. "Anyone who uses these supplements in large amounts to build muscle or boost performance is placing themselves at risk for long-term, serious and possibly irreparable health issues."
Abstract
The metabolism of [3H]androsterone and [3H] 5a-androstane-3a,17'3-diol ([3H]3a-diol) was studied in slices of Human lung tissue and cultures of human pulmonary artery endothelial cells. Lung tissue metabolized [3H]androsterone (0.25 mM) to 5a-androstane-3,17-dione (30.3 pmol 100 mg-1tissue h-1,) isoandrosterone (0.7 pmol 100 mg-1 tissue h-1), 5a-dihydrotestosterone (5a-DHT; 0.1 pmol 100 mg-1 tissue h-1), 3a-diol (0.1 pmol 100 mg-1 tissue h-1), and two polar metabolites. Pulmonary arterial endothelial cells produced the same metab-olites of [3H]androsterone (0.083 mM), with the exception of the polar compounds [5a-androstane-3,17-dione (1.3 pmol mg-1 protein h-1,) isoandrosterone (0.1 pmol mg-1 protein h-1), 5a-DHT (0.2 pmol mg-1 protein h-1,) and 3a-diol (0.2 pmol mg-1 protein h-1)]. Thus, the principal metabolite of [3H]androsterone in both lung tissue and endothelial cells was 5a-androstane-3,17-dione.
Human lung tissue metabolized [3H]3a-diol (0.28 mM) to 5a-DHT (8.8 pmol 100 mg-1 tissue h-1,) androsterone (2.2 pmol 100 mg-1 tissue h-1) 5a-androstane-3,17-dione (0.8 pmol 100 mg-1tissue h-1,) isoandrosterone (0.1 pmol 100 mg-1 tissue h-1), and four polar metabolites (0.2 pmol 100 mg-1 tissue h-1.) 5a-DHT was identified as the primary metabolism of 3H]3a-diol within the initial hour of incubation however, the amount of this androgen dropped to 3.6 100 mg 1 tissues after four hours of incubation. This decline was correlated with increased 5a-androstane-3,17-dione synthesis (6.7 pmol 100 mg-1 tissue 4 h-1). Androsterone production from( 3H]3a-diol, however it was linear with the duration of incubation for 4 hours (8.9 10 pmol 100 mg 1 tissue for 4 hours 1). The formation of these products demonstrates that the principal 5a-reduced-Cig-steroid-metabolizing enzymes in human lung are 3a-hydroxysteroid oxidoreductase and 17b3-hydroxysteroid oxido-reductase.
Background
Androsterone that is glucuronide (ADTG) levels are believed to be an indicator of the effect of androgens on the tissue level. Because the reason for the hyperandrogenemia among obese and nonobese polycystic-ovary syndrome (PCOS) could differ, this study examined the various androgen parameters in obese and non-obese women suffering from PCOS and normal people.
Methods
The study included 14 obese and 11 non-obese women with PCOS were selected and compared with 11 women who did not have PCOS. Total testosterone, dehydroepiandrosterone sulphate (DHEAS), ADTG, and androstenedione were analysed using gold standard tandem mass spectrometry, and the free androgen index (FAI) was calculated.
Results
The total testosterone, ADTG and androstendione levels were not different between people who are not obese (body mass index (BMI) <=25 kg/m 2) and obese PCOS (BMI >25 kg/m 2) however, all levels had significantly more than the controls ( p < 0.01). It was found that the ADTG /DHEAS ratio significantly higher 39 + 6. ( p < 0.01) in PCOS with obesity as compared to non-obese PCOS or controls (28 + 5 and 28 + 4 respectively). The index of free androgen (FAI) as well as diabetes resistance (HOMA-IR) were significantly more elevated in obese PCOS as compared to control PCOS that was not obese and those who were ( p < 0.01). DHEAS is significantly greater in those who were not obese PCOS than obese ( p < 0.01). All androgen levels were significantly lower, and the sex hormone binding hormone (SHBG) significantly higher in normal subjects as compared to overweight as well as non-obese PCOS.
The ratio ADTG:DHEAS was noticeably increased in obese PCOS as in comparison to non-obese PCOS as well as control subjects, suggesting that this might be a new biomarker that discriminates for overweight PCOS sufferers possibly triggered by a higher hepatic 5a reductase activity that increases ADTG production among these ladies.
Background
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is one of the most prevalent conditions affecting the hormones and can affect 9 to 7% of women who are reproductively active [1,2,33. Hyperandrogenism is a key factor in diagnosing PCOS according to the NIH and the Rotterdam consensus, and the Androgen excess society criteria, however there isn't yet established regarding the most reliable androgen test for women suffering from PCOS with an increased prevalence of hirsutism or acne that indicate increased levels of androgen release.
Since the introduction of tandem mass spectroscopy, the precise assessment of the serum levels of testosterone, its precursors, and their metabolic products is feasible and allows the function of orrogens and PCOS to be examined with enough sensitivity and precision [55. Recently, it was suggested that the testosterone dihydrotestosterone to testosterone ratio could be utilized as a biomarker specifically for people with an abnormal metabolic condition [6]. Androsterone glucuronide (ADTG) reflects adrenal androgen secretion from hepatic 5a-reductase activity, and to a lesser extent peripheral 5a-reductase activity, that converts dehydroepiandrosterone sulphate (DHEAS) to ADTG [7, 8]. Therefore, DHEAS as well as a smaller quantity of DHEA (approximately 20 percent) are converted into ADTG by peripheral and hepatic 5a-reductase. Therefore, the level in ADTG is a reflection of both DHEAS levels and activity of 5a-reductase. ADTG has been shown as an accurate marker of the effects of andro
gens at the tissue level. Studies have demonstrated that ADTG levels are increased in hirsute as compared with non-hirsute females with PCOS [9,10,119]. In the past, ADTG was determined using the use of an immunoassay, which could be in error because of cross-reactivity with other androgen-metabolites, such as DHEAS [12 13], but this was circumvented with tandem mass spectrometry.
Certain studies have shown an increase in hyperandrogenaemia among obese women compared to non-obese women who have PCOS [14The mechanism for the development of hyperandrogenism might be different in the two groups of subjects. The objective for this research was to evaluate the different androgen levels of testosterone, DHEAS, ADTG and androstenedione levels in nonobese women in obese women who have PCOS and in comparison with control subjects.
Methods
Eleven obese women [BMI 22.9 + 1.4 kg/m 2 and 14 obese aged-matched 36.8 + 4.8 kg/m 2[14.1 + 4.8 kg/m2] Caucasian women who were diagnosed of PCOS, based on all three criteria for diagnosis in the Rotterdam consensus, including clinical (Ferriman-Gallwey score higher than 8,) as well as biochemical proof of hyperandrogenaemia. amenorrhoea or oligomenorrhea (cycle length of 21 days or greater than35 days; less than 8 cycles each one year) and polycystic ovaries detected on transvaginal ultrasound. A deficiency of 21-hydroxylase that was not classical hyperprolactinemia, hyperprolactinemia, as well as androg secreting tumors were excluded using suitable tests before making the decision to diagnose PCOS was confirmed. Eleven Caucasian women with a normal menstrual cycle , and no indication of biochemical or clinical hyperandrogenism were selected as controls through advertisements. All subjects were recruited at Hull. All subjects were excluded from diabetes subjects through a 75 g oral t
est for glucose tolerance. None of the subjects was taking any medication that might alter insulin resistance during the study or in the three months prior to joining the study. There no signs for non-alcoholic fat liver diseases on abdominal ultrasound. Subjects suffering from PCOS were recruited from the endocrine department located at Hull Royal Infirmary, UK. This was a prospective research study which included all patients who had met the inclusion or exclusion criteria, and as result, the two groups were not age-matched. All participants gave their informed consent to the study and it received approval from Hull and East riding ethics committee. Hull and East riding ethics committee.
The blood of the fasting vein was taken in the serum gel tube (Becton Dickinson Cowley, Oxfordshire, UK) at the same time every morning (0800-0900). The samples were separated using centrifugation at 2000g for 15 minutes at 4°C, and kept at -20 degrees Celsius within 1 hour of the time of the collection.
Analyzing the laboratory
Prior to analysis, all samples of serum were thawed before being thoroughly mixed. The insulin levels in the serum were measured by a chemiluminescent-based immunoassay competitive to the other carried out using an Siemens Immulite 2000 analyser (Siemens Ltd, Frimley, UK) following the manufacturer's suggested procedure. There was no cross-reactivity reported with proinsulin. The plasma glucose level was measured with the Synchron LX 20 analyser (Beckman-Coulter, High Wycombe, UK) following the recommended protocol of the manufacturer. A coefficient of variance in this assay was 1.2 percent at a median glucose of 5.3 millimol/l (94.6 mg/dl). The IR was calculated by using the assessment of homeostasis models (HOMA) technique (HOMA-IR = (insulin mIU/mL + glucose mmol/l)/22.5) [1414. The serum levels of testosterone (14), androstenedione 16 DHEAS [7, 8 as well as ADTG 17 were assessed using isotope dilution mass spectrometry - tandem (Waters Corporation Manchester, UK) using tested techn
iques (17). SHBG was measured using chemical luminescent detection on the Siemens Immulite 2000 analyzer using the recommended protocol of the manufacturer. The index of free androgen was calculated by calculating the quotient 100 testosterone/SHBG.
Analysis of statistics
The statistical analysis was done with SPSS for Windows Version 22.0. The data was normal distribution among individuals, and none of the data breached the assumption of normality by using the Kolmogorov Smirnov test. Therefore, the data are presented in terms of mean +SD. One method of ANOVA was conducted by using post hoc tests among groups. In all analyses there was it was deemed to be two-tailed. P less than 0.05 is considered to be a sign of statistical significance.
Results
Baseline parameters for subjects are presented in Table 1.. The non and obese PCOS groups had a similar age and significantly younger than control subjects. Weight was not significantly different between non-obese and control subjects, however both showed significant differences in comparison to the overweight PCOS group.
The levels of androstendione and ADTG did not differ among non-obese (BMI <=25 kg/m 2) and obese PCOS (BMI >25 kg/m 2) however, each was significantly greater than the controls ( p < 0.01). However there was a significant difference in it was evident that the ADTG and DHEAS ratios were significantly higher 39 + 6. ( p < 0.01) in PCOS with obesity as compared to PCOS that is not obese and controls (28 +-5 nmol/umol and 29 + 4 nmol/umol (respectively). The DHEAS levels were significantly greater in PCOS that was not obese as compared to obese and control group ( p < 0.01). The non-obese as well as obese PCOS were hyperandrogenic in the same way in the sense of the total testosterone ( p = 0.73) However, The FAI ( p < 0.01) and insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) ( p > 0.01) is significantly more elevated in PCOS with obesity. The HOMA-IR was not different between normal and obese PCOS subjects. All androgen levels were significantly lower, and SHBG was significantly higher in healthy people ( p
< 0.01) when compared to subjects with nonobese or obese PCOS.
Discussion
The study demonstrated that by with the use of state-of-the-art test, the ratio ADTG:DHEAS was significantly higher in patients with PCOS who were obese in comparison to PCOS that is not obese and to subjects who were not obese, whereas the two groups in between did not differ, indicating that this might be a new biomarker that could be one that can discriminate for PCOS in overweight. Therefore, in the event of uncertainty in diagnosis the presence of obesity and an elevated ADTG:DHEAS ratio may aid in confirming PCOS diagnosis. PCOS as well as the ratio could be a direct indicator of activity in 5a-reductase, which can identify those who have insulin resistance that is being a significant influence on their metabolism of androgens. The total testosterone, ADTG and androstenedione levels were not different between overweight and non-obese PCOS patients, but they were all significantly higher than those who were in control. DHEAS levels were higher among those with non-obese PCOS than
those with obesity and controls, results correspond to those presented by Silfen and colleagues [66. The higher DHEAS levels could have resulted in greater ADTG levels derived from DHEAS however it was not evident and the ratio of conversion from DHEAS was identical to those of normal control. It was demonstrated that the conversion to DHEAS to ADTG is primarily mediated by the activity of the liver 5a-reductase as well as to a lesser extent , peripheral 5a-reductase activity [9-10,119-10,11. It has been observed that the activity of the liver 5a-reductase is elevated in insulin-resistant conditions [18] as this is apparent from the data that patients who were obese PCOS sufferers were more insulin-resistant than non-obese PCOS patients and normal subjects (the HOMA-IR levels did not differ between those with non-obese PCOS and healthy individuals) This suggests that the higher insulin resistance associated with obesity could be the cause for the hepatic 5-reductase activity to convert
DHEAS into ADTG. The higher insulin resistance seen in obese patients was evident by the lower SHBG levels, particularly in obese PCOS patients, resulting in increase in FAI. There are no data available regarding the role of ADTG is playing in the PCOS process and the metabolism of androgens, but this study that demonstrates the higher ADTG DHEAS/ADTG ratio in obese PCOS with advanced measurement without interference from assays, resolves the issue of one study , which showed that there was no correlation with PCOS [8,18as well as another study finding the possibility that ADTG levels are higher [1313.
It was recently suggested it was suggested that testosterone in dihydrotestosterone might be utilized as a biomarker, particularly for those suffering from an adverse metabolic characteristic [1818. It is of interest to see if it is possible to establish if the ADTG ratio: DHEAS would provide additional value as a biomarker to identify the metabolic condition.
PCOS is a disease which encompasses a range of symptoms and manifestations that can differ from one patient to the next. It is unclear if obese and non-obese PCOS have the same pathology or fact , there could be other causes, either external or internal that cause the progression of one to the next. ADTG is elevated in hirsute as compared with non-hirsute women suffering from PCOS and it is believed that ADTG is believed to as a reliable indicator of the effect of androgen on the target tissue in the target tissue [19].
The levels of androgen were considerably higher for PCOS when compared with control subjects on the total levels of testosterone, FAI, DHEAS, ADTG and androstenedione in line with studies that have shown the burden of androgenic factors in PCOS [2020. It is known that levels of androgen decrease with menopausal age, but they remain elevated following the menopausal. In this study, the patients were older than those who were obese and non-obese PCOS patients, however the decrease estimated in androgens based on age-related difference was minimal and would not be enough to account for the variations observed.
There is a concern that hyperandrogenism can be associated with an atherogenic phenotype that can lead to an increase in the risk of developing atherosclerosis women. Recent research has shown that although there could be a connection between total testosterone to intima-media thickness and androstenedione as well as DHEAS to heart changes, the longitudinal analysis found no link between total testosterone to subclinical cardiovascular diseases over a 5-year period.
The strengths of this study are an established population of subjects and determination of androgens using mass spectrometry using gold standard tandem. Despite the huge androgen change, the limited amount of subjects in the study's scope and there's an urgent need to repeat the tests with stratified weight and age-match cohorts especially weight-matching of those who are in control for both the obese and non-obese PCOS groups. Additional measurements of DHEA (the second largest source of ADTG) in blood and for the androstenedione:etiocholanolone ratio in urine as a marker of 5 alpha reductase would be useful to evaluate.
Conclusions
It was found that the ADTG: DHEAS ratio was significantly higher in obese patients with PCOS, compared to normal PCOS and healthy subjects, suggesting this could be a unique biomarker that can help identify obese PCOS patients. ADTG creation possibly being caused by a higher liver 5a reductase levels, which could be a result of the elevated insulin resistance in the obese PCOS population.
References
1. Azziz R, Woods KS, Reyna R, Key TJ, Knochenhauer ES, Yildiz BO. The prevalence and features of the polycystic ovary syndrome in an unselected population. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2004;89(6):2745–9.
2. Asuncion M, Calvo RM, San Millan JL, Sancho J, Avila S, Escobar-Morreale HF. A prospective study of the prevalence of the polycystic ovary syndrome in unselected Caucasian women from Spain. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2000;85(7):2434–8.
3. Ehrmann DA. Polycystic ovary syndrome. N Engl J Med. 2005;352(12):1223–36.
4. Legro RS, Arslanian SA, Ehrmann DA, Hoeger KM, Murad MH, Pasquali R, Welt CK. Diagnosis and treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome: an endocrine society clinical practice guideline. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2013;98(12):4565–92.
5. Owen LJ, Wu FC, Buttler RM, Keevil BG: A direct assay for the routine measurement of testosterone, androstenedione, dihydrotestosterone and dehydroepiandrosterone by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry. Ann. Clin. Biochem. 2016;53(5):580-87.
6. Munzker J, Hofer D, Trummer C, Ulbing M, Harger A, Pieber T, Owen L, Keevil B, Brabant G, Lerchbaum E, et al. Testosterone to dihydrotestosterone ratio as a new biomarker for an adverse metabolic phenotype in the polycystic ovary syndrome. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100(2):653–60.
7. Giagulli VA, Giorgino R, Vermeulen A. Origin and significance of plasma androsterone glucuronide levels: a parameter of adrenal androgen secretion and hepatic 5 alpha-reductase activity. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 1993;76(4):918–23.
8. Thompson DL, Horton N, Rittmaster RS. Androsterone glucuronide is a marker of adrenal hyperandrogenism in hirsute women. Clin Endocrinol. 1990;32(3):283–92.
9. Brochu M, Belanger A, Tremblay RR. Plasma levels of C-19 steroids and 5 alpha-reduced steroid glucuronides in hyperandrogenic and idiopathic hirsute women. Fertil Steril. 1987;48(6):948–53.
10. Scanlon MJ, Whorwood CB, Franks S, Reed MJ, James VH. Serum androstanediol glucuronide concentrations in normal and hirsute women and patients with thyroid dysfunction. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf). 1988;29(5):529–38.
11. Matteri RK, Stanczyk FZ, Gentzschein EE, Delgado C, Lobo RA. Androgen sulfate and glucuronide conjugates in nonhirsute and hirsute women with polycystic ovarian syndrome. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 1989;161(6 Pt 1):1704–9.
12. Grulet H, Hecart AC, Delemer B, Gross A, Sulmont V, Leutenegger M, Caron J. Roles of LH and insulin resistance in lean and obese polycystic ovary syndrome. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf). 1993;38(6):621–6.
13. Kiddy DS, Sharp PS, White DM, Scanlon MF, Mason HD, Bray CS, Polson DW, Reed MJ, Franks S. Differences in clinical and endocrine features between obese and non-obese subjects with polycystic ovary syndrome: an analysis of 263 consecutive cases. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf). 1990;32(2):213–20.
14. Gallagher LM, Owen LJ, Keevil BG. Simultaneous determination of androstenedione and testosterone in human serum by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. Ann Clin Biochem. 2007;44(Pt 1):48–56.
15. Chadwick CA, Owen LJ, Keevil BG. Development of a method for the measurement of dehydroepiandrosterone sulphate by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. Ann Clin Biochem. 2005;42(Pt 6):468–74.
16. Miller AG, Keevil BG: Development of a method to measure androsterone glucuronide by liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry. Annals of Clinical Biochemistry 2009;46(Suppl 1).
17. Tomlinson JW, Finney J, Gay C, Hughes BA, Hughes SV, Stewart PM. Impaired glucose tolerance and insulin resistance are associated with increased adipose 11beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 expression and elevated hepatic 5alpha-reductase activity. Diabetes. 2008;57(10):2652–60.
18. Pinola P, Piltonen TT, Puurunen J, Vanky E, Sundstrom-Poromaa I, Stener-Victorin E, Ruokonen A, Puukka K, Tapanainen JS, Morin-Papunen LC. Androgen profile through life in women with polycystic ovary syndrome: a Nordic multicenter collaboration study. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015;100(9):3400–7.
19. Ouyang P, Vaidya D, Dobs A, Golden SH, Szklo M, Heckbert SR, Kopp P, Gapstur SM. Sex hormone levels and subclinical atherosclerosis in postmenopausal women: the multi-ethnic study of atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis. 2009;204(1):255–61.
20. Kische H, Gross S, Wallaschofski H, Volzke H, Dorr M, Nauck M, Felix SB, Haring R. Serum androgen concentrations and subclinical measures of cardiovascular disease in men and women. Atherosclerosis. 2016;247:193–200.
