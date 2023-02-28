Androsterone Supplement - Overview, Reviews, Alternatives

Androsterone cut glucuronide (ADG) is the main dihydrotestosterone-derived metabolite and has been found to result from the intracrine transformation of other adrenal androgens like androstenedione, androsterone. ADG has been proven to be elevated in women who exhibit symptoms of hyperandrogenism, such as the appearance of hirsutism and acne, even when levels of androgens e.g. testosterone or DHEA are in a normal range. This implies that increased ADG levels could be a sign of hyperandrogenism, therefore testing could help patients suffering from clinical signs. The reference range information is crucial before the assay can be employed in clinical practice, to differentiate between regular and abnormal levels.
In order to produce this data, serum samples from 104 healthy female and 105 healthy male volunteers aged between 16 and 74 were analysed for ADG by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. The data were found to be evenly distributed and had the skewness being 1.90 for female samples and 1.63 for male data. Reference ranges for the data were calculated non-parametrically. This reference interval for female population was 15 to 322 nmol/l. The lower limit of quantification of the test is 20 nmol/l. However because the low levels of ADG are not proven to have clinical significance which means this range for females could be defined as 20 or 322 numol/l. The range of reference for males was 56-377 nmol/l.
The data from this reference range allows the ADG test as a tool for diagnosis of androgen-related diseases like hyperandrogenism in females. This could allow for the earlier diagnosis of these disorders as ADG is produced by the metabolism intracrine of androgens and and therefore could better represent the concentrations in tissues of androgens than other indicators. It is possible to carry out to determine if the test can be used in other scenarios, e.g. identification of hypogonadism.
Disclaimer:
