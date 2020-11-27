Anil Agrawal's Pariksha Manthan Official YouTube Channel Is A Right Source To Get Apt Information On Important Topics!

Often, we get confused on what to watch and what to refer to get right kind of information. On the internet, there are hundreds of websites and videos. Yet, sometimes, we don't get the exact piece of information or data that we are looking for. Well, for such people, there's something big released by Anil Agrawal's Pariksha Manthan.
On November 12, which was Dhanteras, Anil Agarwal's Pariksha Manthan started a YouTube channel named 'Pariksha Manthan Official'. The channel is created with an intention to provide educative and informative videos with viewers. So far, they have uploaded videos on two of the crucial topics in the country right now - Right to Protest and Shaheen Bagh judgement; and Quad and India. These videos are made by Pariksha Manthan Desk.
The team of Anil Agarwal's Pariksha Manthan Official has people who have deep knowledge and understanding of these subjects. With thorough research and no bias, they work on these topics and the channel shares video based on them. In the coming days, the YouTube Channel will cover more of such significant topics.
As revealed by Anil Agrawal himself, in the coming days, Pariksha Manthan Official YouTube channel will, "be providing educative videos on various topics such as United Nations Reforms and Indian Participation, Recent Labour Reforms in India, Zero Hunger in Indian perspective, women's participation in different dimensions in India and so on."
These channels will help one in their studies, to stay updated with the happening around the world and get the apt information. With more subscribers,
appreciation and support, they may soon have the proliferation of digital education by Pariksha Manthan.