Anil Grandhi’s name added to Top CEOs of 2022 in USA

India, April 27: Indian entrepreneur Anil Grandhi has been named among the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022 in USA by the renowned media house The CEO Publication. The digital media platform exclusively created for American CEOs publishes novel business stories and highlights industry leaders who make a difference and transform various domains. Anil Grandhi has been bestowed with the title of top dynamic CEO for the unique approach that he and his firm AG FinTax developed to help small businesses plan their tax better to save a sizeable about of money.
From being born in the small town of Rajam in Andhra Pradesh, India, to becoming one of the most inspiring Indian-born CEOs in USA under just 40 years of age, Anil has established himself as a visionary. Sri Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, Chairman, GMR Group said, “Anil has evolved into a highly ambitious and visionary leader who constantly inspires others and helps them turn their vision into reality. In spite of hailing from a remote village like Rajam, Anil’s outshined skills and potential emerged victorious amongst the top-notch talents in a competitive country like the USA.”
Adam Patrick, Managing Editor of The CEO Publication said, “Anil Grandhi’s expertise and guidance to entrepreneurs and small businesses on tax planning, CFO services, wealth management, and financial outlooks is noteworthy, hence he is being featured as one of the Top 20 Dynamic CEOs of 2022. Anil is a true inspiration.”
Anil in his acceptance speech thanked his team and parents for their constant support. He said, “A true entrepreneur can spot another entrepreneur because they share similar traits. If someone is truly committed to succeeding, they will see the importance of patience, resilience, focus, and a positive attitude.”
Anil started his career in Chennai. He worked for Siva Group and Data Tracks before moving on to Sun Edison where he worked as a Financial Controller. He was soon relocated to Sun Edison’s corporate office in Saint Louis, USA. From there on he worked with Amazon and Starbucks. His entrepreneurial journey began in 2019 with the establishment of AG FinTax, a tax planning and advisory services company in Seattle, Washington. AG FinTax today serves thousands of clients ranging from large corporates to small business owners across the USA. The company has had a stupendous success because of its innovative business solutions, and it has recorded a 2400% growth in the last 2 years.
Anil also helped small businesses thrive during the Covid pandemic. His company facilitated the transfer of more than US $300 million from the US Govt to small business owners. Since 2021, he has also been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Finance Council, where he regularly provides his expertise on relevant topics across various sectors.
Apart from being a businessman and entrepreneur, Anil has also made a mark as a motivational leader. He addresses Webinars, Conferences, and Seminars across the USA around the year on various finance and tax-related topics. Besides he is a frequent guest on TV Channels and social media vehicles.
For more information visit: https://www.anilgrandhi.com/
https://www.agfintax.com/