Animal Booster Nutrition: Vitamin/Supplement your Body Needs

With growing technology and change of our work style, has impacted our diet in ways that are impacting our health to a great extent. This change of diet is the reduction of food intake quantity as well as quality. People are not able to take a balanced diet to fulfill their needs of nutrients. Criticality for nutrition intake increases if you are a sportsperson. Animal Booster Nutrition is one such brand with state of the art manufacturing process opened with a vision to fulfill the nutritional requirement of sportsperson competing at national and international level.
Animal Booster Nutrition which was started with a vision to create the product for sportsperson participating at the national and international level has now expanded to produce products for our daily nutritional requirement by a common man. It has shown exponential growth with high-quality nutrition and supplement products like BCAA, Carbohydrates, Fat burner, Glucose, Glutamine, pre-workout, Whey Protein, Weight Gainer, etc. A team of nutritionists, experts, and mentors working to meet the varying need of people from all classes, gender, and age.
After being founded in 2008 by Dr. Anuj Choudhary, Animal Booster Nutrition has reached milestones. They have had sportsperson, influencers, mentors working towards meeting the needs and requirement of different sports, people of different ages, genders. They are not leaving back anyone who aspires to be fitter. It is equipping people with tools that help them to excel at their fitness potential.
Animal Booster Nutrition is determined to quality. Products manufactured are as per the guidelines of The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). FSSAI has been established under Food and Safety Standards to regulate and maintain the quality of nutritional and food products being manufactured in India. The vision of their CEO Dr. Anuj Choudhary to produce and supply the best nutritional products for sportsperson at a minimum price is the reason for its increasing customer base. Quality levels meeting FSSAI and the vision for the company by Dr. Anuj Choudhary are the reason Animal Booster Nutrition is one the most trusted brand for nutrition and supplement in India.
Animal Booster Nutrition has fueled the craving of people for their fitness journey. It provides products in sports nutrition that is within the reach of everyone irrespective of their objective. Value for money products is their specialty. Its wide range of products at a minimal cost possible in the market. Their work to make these supplements available to a variety of people. They take special care for the special needs of people that are vegetarian and need dietary nutrition. Products like raw dairy and gluten-free are manufactured to cover a wide variety of consumers.
Animal Booster Nutrition is going to lengths to earn the trust of its consumers. Their efforts have been acknowledged with achievements and certifications like ISO 22000 in production. Goods Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification assure the customer of its constant efforts for meeting their needs.
Apart from producing high-quality nutritional products, Animal Booster Nutrition has sponsored athletes. Some of these sportspeople have won medals for India on the international platform.
Dr. Anuj Choudhary, founder of Animal Booster Nutrition has done a Ph.D. in sports science. He is always eager to mentor sportsperson in their journey to fitness and representing India at the International level. He too had taken a keen interest in representing India on an International platform before he had an accident. After the accident, doctors informed him that he would be unable to lift weight professionally. So he gave his dreams a new direction to help fulfill the dreams of a sportsperson like him and Animal Booster Nutrition is doing exactly what he aspired to do.