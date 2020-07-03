Ankur Rana endeavoured his goal and made a place for himself in the industry

“We are motivated by our ideals and it is our determination which defines what we end up being”, says Ankur Rana an entrepreneur in Digital Marketing and Managing Director of of Toronto Records- Music Label and Promo Expertz. The foundation of every career always begins with the dawn of realization and the same happened with Ankur Rana. After completing his under graduation and working in multinational companies for about 5+ years, he knew that he had to invest himself in something that excites him, makes him feel more enthusiastic and that is how he ventured in digital marketing.
Every career is a blend of ups and downs, and these are actually the bricks that help us to create an epitome of success. By staying resilient and dynamic towards his goals, he put in his best efforts to steer his passion to strive for excellence. As a result, he has promoted about 600+ songs which include Mera Wala Sardar by Jugraj Sindhu has crossed 400+ million views, Kade Ta Tu Avenga by Runbir, Goldy Golden starring Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, and many more which include movies like Manikarnika starring Kangana Ranaut, The journey of Karma starring Poonam Pandey and Shakti Kapoor etc.
Ever since he was a kid, he always wanted to help people in each and every way possible. He pioneered himself to be that catalyst which helps the society in each and every way possible for the common good. Consequently, he started – “Protect Earth Foundation” a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) to acquaint the needy people with all essential services. But this isn’t the end of his pursuit, he believes in Robert Frost’s words - ‘I have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep’. He also aspires to open old age home and orphanage so that everyone can get access to standard means of livelihood and lead a healthy, happy life. In this Covid-19 pandemic, Protect Earth Foundation has supported people by giving sanitizers, masks, grocery and all other necessary items.