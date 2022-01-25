Annual Scholarship Program Organized by Ziqitza Healthcare ltd for 108 Crew Members Children’s

Bhopal, January 2022: The staff of 108 Ambulance Service plays an important role in giving new life to the people. Forgetting their own happiness and misery, the pilots and EMT staff of the ambulance put their lives at stake. To express our gratitude towards such dedicated staff and towards securing the future of their children, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd set a unique example. Ziqitza returns to Madhya Pradesh with its annual scholarship aimed at helping deserving students pursue higher education. An award ceremony was organized in Bhopal by the company to give scholarships to the EMT staff of the ambulance and the children of the pilots and to honor their academic talent. Ziqitza Limited had organized scholarship program for the year 2022 in 51 districts of Madhya Pradesh. 50 thousand rupees were given to the top three of the eligible candidates, this time the top 3 were given 50 thousand and the two children who got the same marks on the third number got the scholarship amount 50 thousand equally distributed in both. Along with this, 10 other distinguished students were awarded with 10 thousand rupees. Students of staff across the state were rewarded by organizing a program at Vigyashree Hotel Shivaji Nagar in Bhopal.
Krishna Kushwaha, son of Ashok Kushwaha, EMT staff of 108 Ambulance Harda, scored 96 percent in 10th MP Board in Harda district by securing 480 marks out of 500. Nancy Verma, daughter of 108 ambulance pilot Sanjay Kumar Verma, Satna secured 568 marks out of 600 in CBSE in Satna district, 95 percent and Archana Mishra, daughter of Manoj Kumar Mishra, EMT staff of 108 ambulances, Rewa, scored 500 in MP board in Rewa district. Passed 10th with 93 percent after getting 465 marks from Satna's 108 Ambulance Pilot Sanjay Weaver's daughter Bhumi Weaver scored 465 marks out of 500 in MP Board and scored 93 percent, due to this, both got equal amount 25 thousand scholarship was given. These four toppers were honoured with prize money and trophies of 50-50 thousand. On this occasion, the project head of the Ziqitza Healthcare – Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Jitendra Sharma and other senior officials of the company were also present to felicitate the winners.
This is the 4th year of this scholarship program and today is a very happy occasion, I want to congratulate all the children who have made their parents, their society and their city proud by hard work. The company is making this effort to encourage, motivate and secure the bright future of their children of 108 Ambulance employees, remarked by Mr.Amitabh Jaipuria – MD & CEO, Ziqitza HealthCare Ltd
Head of Government Business Mr. Chandan Datta said that – “ Ziqitza Madhya Pradesh, in this program, scholarships are given to the children of ambulance workers of the districts of the state who have performed brilliantly in class X. A large section of our workforce comes from socio-economic backgrounds where education is not given prime importance or considered a priority. This scholarship has been organized with the aim of helping family pursue higher education despite financial constraints and problems.” Similar scholarships were made by Ziqitza Rajasthan in the past.
Parents of the meritorious children who attended the award ceremony said, “Such events are important for their encouragement and motivation. It not only helps in boosting their morale but also provides motivation to their children to work hard and be successful in life. Some children face a lot of difficulties in their daily life and still manage to pursue their education and perform well. Such awards motivate them to perform better academically and stay focused.”
About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited
Ziqitza Healthcare Limited (ZHL) is the leading provider of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in India since 2005. Our clients include hospitals, the Government and corporate clients in India & Gulf for varied EMS requirements like Ambulances, Medical Mobile units, telemedicine, and helplines. Ziqitza limited Rajasthan & ZHL Rajasthan congratulates all the 14 Winners and wish them success ahead. We are committed to saving lives. We do this by understanding our customers’ needs and providing the best possible solutions irrespective of their location or income. The company engages over 39,000+ ambulance network in India with services available in 750+ cities.
