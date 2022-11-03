Anticipating The Next Bull Run? Get Ready With Big Eyes, Ethereum, And Aave

Since the beginning of 2022, cryptocurrency prices have declined significantly. However, despite the growing bearish trend, traders and crypto enthusiasts consistently search for opportunities. The price forecasts for Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Aave (AAVE) indicate a potentially large profit margin that traders and crypto enthusiasts can leverage in anticipation of an imminent bull run.
The bull market offers ideal conditions for attracting more people to the cryptocurrency market. However, individuals that made prudent decisions during the market’s downturn often come out on top.
Buying low and selling high is one of the most fundamental pieces of advice for making money in the cryptocurrency market. However, although cryptocurrency prices are low, not all of them will increase in value when the bull market resumes.
Currently on pre-sale, Big Eyes (BIG) offers low-risk access to the coin market. Furthermore, early adopters can buy in at a discount and decide when to sell once the token launches.
The BIG token, according to experts, is one of the most promising token releases we have seen recently and could be a top performer in the next bull run. Other popular altcoins with massive potential are Ethereum (ETH) and Aave (AAVE), and one may wager on their future growth.
Let’s explore why these three cryptocurrencies are so unique.
Big Eyes Are Getting Bigger!
Big Eyes (BIG), an outstanding new community-centric meme coin project built on the Ethereum blockchain, is shaking up the cryptocurrency industry.
Big Eyes (BIG) is flying through its fast-selling pre-sale stages, successfully raising over $9 million at the time of writing, with plans to raise more.
With its several innovative features, Big Eyes (BIG) aims to maximize the DeFi ecosystem's potential. Millions of people buy, own, and trade digital assets, but even crypto experts find decentralized finance confusing.
Big Eyes (BIG) seeks to expose its users to its DeFi utility through its wide range of cutting-edge capabilities, including educating them on decentralized finance (DeFi) through helpful tutorials and how-to tips to add value and support network expansion.
Furthermore, launching on the Ethereum blockchain—one of the rapidly evolving crypto platforms, thanks to its recent update—allows the Big Eyes (BIG) to grow faster than new projects from other networks.
Ethereum: The Top Smart CoContrt and dApps Network
The Ethereum blockchain was developed to facilitate the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Currently, the Ethereum (ETH) network hosts various cryptocurrencies and crypto assets, including Ether (ETH), its native token.
However, many critics dented Ethereum’s (ETH) image because of its low transaction speeds and high transaction costs (gas fees).
However, the network’s recent upgrade (Ethereum Merge), which signified a shift from its initial Proof-of-Work (PoW) model to a new Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model in September 2022, addressed this scalability issue. The transition also addressed the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain’s energy inefficiency by potentially lowering the Ethereum (ETH) network’s energy consumption by 99.5%.
Many experts predicted a surge in Ethereum’s value after the upgrade, and the cryptocurrency hasn’t disappointed. The cryptocurrency is gradually recovering, recording a 12% price pump to trade at over $1,500, the highest since its network’s upgrade.
Aave — Gain Access to One of the Largest Liquidity Pools
Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that allows users to lend and borrow in about 20 different cryptocurrencies.
Lenders earn by locking their digital assets into tamper-proof liquidity pools, and borrowers can leverage their cryptocurrency as collateral to get a short-term loan.
During the DeFi craze in the summer of 2020, Aave (AAVE) was one of the largest projects in terms of total locked value (TVL) and still ranks among the top 5 in this parameter today.
According to cryptocurrency news, Aave (AAVE) plans to partner with Orange Protocol to launch reputation-based NFTs, thus adding a new utility to its native cryptocurrency, AAVE.
Conclusion
Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Aave (AAVE) will rally for massive price gains beyond the current bear market. Buying and holding them now may allow you to reap the benefits of timely and patient waiting. Follow the links below to learn more about Big Eyes (BIG) offerings:
Use the code BEYES3565 when you buy Big Eyes Coin to get bonus tokens!
Pre-sale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.